Kia Motors: Unexpected Events Help Boost Q2 2019 Earnings

Investment highlights

We expect Kia Motors' (OTCPK:KIMTF) 2Q19 operating profit to come in at KRW464.8bn (+32% YoY, 3.2% operating margin), 7% higher than the consensus estimate. Wholesale volume was flat YoY (-1.4% YoY excluding China) but FX movements against most currencies turned favorable YoY. In addition, the fully recognized sales of Telluride and the fading effect of decreased production of Santa Fe in the US last year helped minimize the impact of the deteriorating product mix in the domestic market. The KRW depreciation against the USD was milder than expected but we believe it has not raised warranty provisions much. Accordingly, we revise up our 2Q19 forecast and adjust our FX assumptions reflecting the current FX environment. We reiterate BUY and keep our target price intact at KRW50,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We forecast KRW14.4tn in sales (+2.6% YoY, +16% QoQ), KRW464.8bn in operating profit (+32% YoY, -22% QoQ, 3.2% operating margin), and KRW486.3bn in net profit (+47% YoY, -25% QoQ). Operating profit should be 0.2% higher than the consensus estimate of KRW434.5tn (3.0% operating margin). The impact of reduced Santa Fe production in the US in the same period last year has faded (US shipments 11,000 units in 1Q18, 4,500 units in 2Q18). The full sales recognition of Telluride (US retail sales 5,395 units in 1Q19, 17,832 units in 2Q19) and favorable FX helped offset the deteriorating product mix in the domestic market.

New car cycle and extension of tax benefits raise expectations for 2H19. Telluride sales were fully recognized in 2Q19. Profitability should continue to improve, led by the US. We expect the product mix to continue improving in 2H as the company plans to increase production of Telluride. The extension of the consumption tax break until the year’s end should magnify new car effects including for Celtos, Mohave, Masterpiece, and K5. We expect domestically produced cars to be sold domestically at high margins, rather than being exported.

Share price outlook and valuation

Downstream demand remains weak as Chinese sales continue to deteriorate and European sales growth slows. However, helped by SUV-driven new car effects, earnings are rapidly catching up. We expect recent strong sales of newly released models to help accelerate earnings recovery.

For the stock to gain further momentum, we need to see continued improvement in the core businesses led by: 1) a recovery of earnings in the US market; 2) wider adoption of the third-generation platform; and 3) a recovery of demand in previously sluggish regions such as China, led by newly released models.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.