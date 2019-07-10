Can't Trust CannTrust: Health Canada Seizes Illegally-Grown Cannabis

12,700 kilogram equivalents of CannTrust inventory is being held as it was grown without a license. Some of the product has been sold to consumers.

Health Canada found that CannTrust was producing cannabis in five unlicensed rooms for six months between October 2018 and March 2019.

"Look, mistakes were absolutely made at CannTrust." Peter Aceto, CEO of CannTrust (CTST), to the Financial Post

The rooms are part of CannTrust's Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario. That facility was first opened in June 2018 and an expansion to the facility ("Phase 2") received Health Canada certification to produce and cultivate cannabis in April 2019. After that certification, the facility has twelve rooms with each room fully licensed to cultivate cannabis.

However, an audit by Health Canada has found that CannTrust was growing cannabis in five of these twelve rooms for six months prior to its April 2019 certification. That is, CannTrust was growing cannabis in nearly half of its facility without a license for six months. Some of that illegally-grown cannabis has already been shipped out to provincial distributors and potentially sold to customers.

Serious breach

This is a serious breach of the Canadian Cannabis Act (pdf link), and potentially a criminal act.

As a result of CannTrust's unlicensed cultivation, Health Canada has placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of CannTrust inventory that was harvested in the previously unlicensed rooms until it determines that CannTrust is compliant with regulations. CannTrust has further instituted a voluntary hold on 7,500 kilogram equivalents of cannabis products at its manufacturing facility that was produced in the previously unlicensed rooms.

As of March 31st, CannTrust had 7,583 kilograms of dried cannabis in inventory and 10,433 kilogram equivalents of cannabis extracts. This suggests that the cannabis being held may be approximately 70% of CannTrust's inventory. One analyst suggests that it is very likely that the government will destroy the product produced in the non-compliant grow rooms:

We believe it is highly likely the company will be forced to destroy the product that was produced within the non-compliant grow rooms,” wrote Canaccord Genuity Corp. analyst Derek Dley in a note. (Financial Post)

CannTrust continues to grow and process cannabis and its facilities remain fully licensed. Health Canada will conduct quality checks on the held product, which are expected to take 10 to 12 business days.

As a result of this held product, CannTrust may be unable to provide cannabis to some of its medical customers and/or may need to purchase outside cannabis to resell to consumers. One analyst suggested CannTrust may pay inflated prices and this could limit CannTrust's market share:

Today's update was the last thing [CannTrust] needed,” wrote Jefferies analyst Ryan Tomkins in a report to clients Monday They will have to go to the open market to fill the shortage gap with little bargaining power, which means they could pay inflated prices or take inferior product which could lead to lost market share,” he added. “Long term, it impacts credibility. The fact the company never spotted this, or indeed still doesn't know how it happened, is a concern.” (BNN Bloomberg)

CannTrust did not provide guidance on how this hold might impact its third-quarter results, which are likely to be released in mid-November. CannTrust noted it has taken corrective actions here including comprehensive employee training and retaining external advisors for an independent review of its compliance processes.

Our team has focused on building a culture of transparency, trust and excellence in every aspect of our business, including our interactions with the regulator. We have made many changes to make this right with Health Canada. We made errors in judgement, but the lessons we have learned here will serve us well moving forward," said Peter Aceto, Chief Executive Officer. CannTrust Press Release, July 8, 2019

Thoughts

Data by YCharts

As of this writing, CannTrust is down 22% on July 8th, falling to its all-time low. Shares have fallen more than 60% since their 2019 high prior to the company's terrible fourth-quarter results.

CannTrust's violation of Health Canada licensing procedures will have serious consequences. A significant portion of CannTrust's inventory may be destroyed, the company could face criminal charges, CannTrust's reputation may be damaged, the company may have to purchase third-party cannabis to sell to its customers resulting in poor margins, and CannTrust could lose market share.

For my part, I was bullish on CannTrust from summer of 2018 until CannTrust's fourth-quarter results. However, as outlined in my coverage on The Growth Operation in March, I lost faith in CannTrust's management based on its lack of sufficient explanation of poor margins during its fourth-quarter earnings call and sold my stake in CannTrust at that time.

This Health Canada revelation again makes Peter Aceto and CannTrust management look very poor. Waiting until a room is licensed before you use it to produce cannabis seems like a very basic requirement, and the scope of this production looks to be vast - six months of production in five rooms, which themselves are nearly half of the entire facility. In light of these results, I would sell CannTrust and invest money into management teams I can trust. CannTrust isn't one of those teams.

On the other hand, value investors have long eyed CannTrust as a company with huge production potential and a relatively low price tag. That could potentially make CannTrust an appealing acquisition target, just as Aphria (APHA) was subject of a Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) acquisition offer when it ran into trouble. However, it is unclear who might want to purchase CannTrust, given that most of the attention in the cannabis sector is on the United States and given that cannabis companies that want large-scale cannabis production already have those facilities while other companies, like Cronos (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY), have largely eschewed that sort of development.

Similarly, traders may be interested here for the potential of a bounce-back. CannTrust's shares fell hard today and could potentially bounce back in the coming days or weeks based on investor sentiment and/or based on positive news from Health Canada's quality checks on the seized product. Notably, Aphria rebounded quickly from its turmoil last December.

That said, neither value investing in poorly run companies nor trading hoping for a bounce suits my style of long-term investment in well-run cannabis companies. In a heavily regulated Canadian cannabis sector, being unable to comply with regulations is a serious problem. For my part, I will not consider an investment in CannTrust until it has management that I trust with my investment dollar.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.