Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger

The stock isn't a bargain, but long-term investors can find value here. Any pullback moving forward is an added bonus because of the company's growth outlook.

The company has continued upside with margins expected to continue expanding. Debt is nearing target leverage ratios, and the dividend has about 40% upside from current levels.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) closed on its blockbuster acquisition of Valspar just over a year ago. The deal was worth a whopping $11.3 billion, an all-cash transaction. The deal left Sherwin-Williams in somewhat of a bind, as the large debt load and various synergies and acquisition costs muddied the company's performance a bit. Fast forward to today, and the stock is trading near where it did last summer. Refreshing our coverage of the paint and coatings titan, we find that there is a lot to like in Sherwin-Williams. We take a look at where the business is trending, the balance sheet, the dividend, and why shares remain attractive despite approaching 52-week highs.

Performance Review

Large acquisitions can sometimes be "double-edged swords". What we mean is that blockbuster-type deals often have implications that can make it harder to identify the value created with the deal in the first place. The most common occurrence of this is when a company issues equity to help cover the costs of an acquisition/merger. All-cash transactions are much cleaner because shareholders aren't diluted in the process of the acquisition. As long as the balance sheet is intact, the value of the acquired company goes straight to the operational results of the new entity and its investors.

In the case of Sherwin-Williams, the company's revenue jumped from approximately $12 billion to more than $17 billion without any dilution to investors.

This large boost to revenue trickled through operations and has resulted in an uptick of free cash flow. Free cash flow over the trailing 12-month period stands at approximately $1.6 billion.

When we look closer at operations, we see that operating margins have plummeted following the merger. This is common when two large, separate entities come together. As Sherwin-Williams sorts through this and generates synergies in the years to come, we expect this metric to only improve.

At the current free cash flow level, the company has converted 9% of its total sales into free cash flow over the past year. Management expects to be able to raise this conversion rate to 11% over the long term, which illustrates how much improvement can occur. Had the company been operating at target efficiency, free cash flow would have actually been about $300 million higher than it was this year. We will continue to monitor management's progress on this front as time passes.

Revisiting The Balance Sheet

The other major impact area from the Valspar deal has been the balance sheet, since the deal was a cash transaction. Fortunately, a lot of progress has been made here.

(Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company Financial Overview 2019)

The company's leverage ratio has already come down from 4.5X EBITDA to 3.5X in just over a year. Management expects to pay off another $600 million in FY2019 and take leverage to under 3.0X EBITDA. If year end sees leverage at 2.8X, the company should approach its goal leverage of 2.0X-2.5X in FY2020 (next year). This is great news because a stabilized debt load will unlock cash flow for other purposes, such as dividend increases, stock buybacks, and other M&A.

Dividend Upside

Investors may have raised their eyebrows when Sherwin-Williams followed up last year's paltry 1.2% dividend increase (a token penny increase per quarter) with a massive 31% bump this year. Though the inconsistency may be confusing, the plan from management has been clear: get the debt under control, and then begin ramping up the dividend.

(Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company Financial Overview 2019)

Management has been clear that they are targeting a dividend payout equal to 30% of the prior year's earnings. This will leave plenty of cash for buybacks and M&A. The addition of Valspar without any additional shares being issued resulted in earnings per share jumping higher.

Sherwin-Williams earned $12.45 (after stripping out one-time charges) in 2016, its fiscal year before the close of the Valspar deal. In 2018 (the company's first full year following the deal), earnings were $18.53 after removing one-time charges. This 48% increase in earnings in conjunction with the payout policy is why the dividend was increased so aggressively - management is essentially playing "catch-up" on the dividend payout.

But the fun isn't done yet. The company is projecting FY 2019 earnings per share of $20.40-21.40. If we use a midpoint of approximately $21, the dividend would need to increase to $6.30 per share in 2020 to reach the target payout ratio.

This means that potential upside for the next increase could be as much as 39%. Whether management will accelerate the payout this quickly remains to be seen. However, there is definitely more dividend growth on the way. Despite the stock's current dividend yield of just 0.97%, these large increases will do wonders for your yield on cost as the company continues to grow.

Why Shares Remain Attractive

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gyrated a bit with the market over the past year, with a wide 52-week spread between $355 and $479 per share. The current share price of $462 places the stock at the high end of that range.

Despite being at the high end of such a wide range, the stock isn't as expensive as you might think on an earnings basis. Given the company's projected 2019 earnings of approximately $21 per share, the stock trades at a multiple of 22.00X earnings. This is actually below the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 24.16X. On a free cash flow basis, the FCF yield at 3.68% is on the low end of its recent range.

While the stock is slightly under historical P/E norms, a lackluster FCF yield contradicts this. In reality, we find that the stock is hovering near "fair value" at the moment. It's perfectly OK to accumulate shares at fair value when the stock is of high quality and the investment horizon is longer term. Analysts are projecting growth over the next five years of nearly 14% per annum. Given time, Sherwin-Williams will continue to grow and increase in value.

At the same time, the market is near all-time highs, and Sherwin-Williams stock has retreated notably when the overall market takes a step back. Considering the market's blistering pace since the beginning of the year, it wouldn't surprise to see shares take a temporary trip down to the low $400s, thanks to an overall market correction.

Wrapping Up

Sherwin-Williams is a blue-chip total returns investment and a favorite of ours within the industrial space. The company's operational metrics are going to continue improving as time passes, due to synergies and improving financials. Investors can look forward to strong dividend growth as well in the coming years. While the stock isn't currently a bargain, investors should do well over the long term even if we see a market correction in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.