Ryanair: Set To Dominate European Short Haul For The Long Haul

The European airline industry has gone through a turbulent 18-month stretch, marked by several high profile bankruptcies, which was the result of several airlines flooding the marketplace with irrationally low pricing. New market entrants had the goal of increasing market share with little attention paid to developing long-term competitive advantages or managing expenses in a way that could eventually justify such low prices. The industry as a whole is now facing an exodus of capital as investors are coming to terms with the reality of how difficult it is for any individual player to generate long-term profits with high capital needs, intense competition and a high degree of sensitivity to macroeconomic factors (namely, the price of oil).

With all of that in mind, there hasn't been a better time in recent history to invest in the European airline industry, and Ryanair (RYAAY) in particular. As the saying goes, the best cure to low prices is low prices. As ultra low-cost market participants get squeezed out of the market and legacy companies with legitimate business models lead a wave of consolidation, pricing will inevitably firm up. Consolidated market share combined with participants that have a disciplined long-term strategy is the proven formula for long-term profits in the airline industry.

Consider the U.S. airline industry, in which four well-managed companies fly ~80% of all domestic passengers. This has led to soaring profits and the approval of the investor that understands the relationship between competition and profit better than anyone - Warren Buffett, who owns significant stakes in all four companies. Compare that to the European airline industry in which the five biggest players command ~50% of the market. This has a significant impact on profits as seen in the chart below comparing profit/passenger of the U.S. vs. Europe: Source: The Economist

Clearly, consolidation has a significant impact on pricing as North American airlines earn almost 3 times the profit per passenger as their European counterparts and are realizing net profit margins that are double the worldwide average.

It's difficult to say whether or not Europe will experience the oligopolistic dynamic that exists in the American airline industry, but there's little doubt that it's heading in that direction, which bodes well for future profits in the industry. The CEOs of many of the largest European airlines: Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), Ryanair, Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF), IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY) and easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) have all expressed their belief that the wave of consolidation in the industry is going to continue and that they expect to play an active role in that effort. Lufthansa's Carsten Spohr expressed a sentiment that is widely felt across the industry in an interview earlier last month, "We made sure we achieved the market position in important markets, and we are now going for profitability which has been somewhat neglected for the past years while we made sure we achieved strategic position." As companies shift their focus from growing capacity to growing profits, prices will inevitably rise. The European airline industry is moving towards a healthier long-term competitive dynamic for investors. Ryanair is the best positioned to prosper in this changing environment. Over two decades of disciplined management has given Ryanair significant competitive advantages, most notably a lower cost structure than any of its competitors, but also a commanding position in its biggest markets:

Ryanair was one of the few companies that was able to churn out healthy profits, even at the peak of airline price wars, due to its unrelenting long-term focus on managing expenses. This gives Ryanair significant upside as its operating leverage enables rising fares to flow directly to its bottom line.

Ryanair also already commands a #1 or #2 position in many of its key markets. Consolidation in the industry will strengthen the pricing in these markets and Ryanair is well positioned to both, lead, and take advantage of this dynamic given its strong presence in Europe's largest markets.

Ryanair is a company with an average return on equity over the past decade of over 20%. This has been achieved despite the irrationality and excess that took place in its key markets. It is a direct result of the difficult-to-replicate cost structure that Ryanair wields and an able management team that continues to allocate capital rationally. Furthermore, Ryanair is in an industry in which the competitive dynamics are more than likely going to get better, not worse, over the next 5 years. It's not often that investors have the opportunity to invest in a great company, with industry tailwinds, at a decades-low valuation relative to the broader market, but Ryanair now represents that opportunity.

