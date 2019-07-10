Ferrari: Beyond Fully Valued

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) is the Italian exotic sports car manufacturer with a history going back to 1939 and is a separate, publicly-traded company since 2016. The company has benefited in recent years from the growth in high net worth individuals around the world and a resurgence in brand popularity helped it to sell 9,251 automobiles in 2018, up from 7,000 in 2013. The company has become more profitable over the period with expanding margins driving net income of $925 million in 2018, almost three times beyond the $320 million profit it earned in 2013. Management cites the low volume strategy and constantly updated car lineup as supporting its success. As great as the product may be, we are turning bearish on shares of RACE based on valuation concerns. The stock appears priced for perfection as the recent rally incorporates much of the optimistic outlook. This article highlights our bearish view on the stock.

RACE stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Q1 2019 Earnings Recap

RACE last reported fiscal Q1 results on May 7. Quarterly shipments grew 22.7% y/y to 2,610 from 2,128 last year. Growth has been driven by the new Portofino model introduced in Q1 of 2018 as the most affordable "entry level" option with a starting price around $200,000; other models retail for well above $300,000. Net revenues increased 13.1%, reversing a trend of two consecutive quarters of declines in revenue growth between Q3 and Q4 of 2018.

RACE Q1 earnings summary. Source: Company IR

Considering more difficult comps in the second half of the year compared to late 2018 when the Portofino was already on sale, management is guiding for 2019 revenue growth "+ 3%." Consensus estimates are more bullish and looking for 6% revenue growth this year. Higher margins have been a key part of the story with EBITDA reaching 32.7% of revenue over the trailing twelve months in Q1 from a low 26% back in 2016. The company sees adjusted EBITDA climbing above 38% by 2022. Free cash flow has also accelerated while the financial debt position is down. By all accounts, everything appears to be firing on all cylinders.

RACE Financial Targets. Source: Company IR

The Bearish Case for RACE

The bearish case for shares of Ferrari requires a skepticism in the growth outlook. The company is targeting around EUR 5 billion in revenue by 2022, up from EUR 3.4 billion in 2018. Playing around with the numbers, we estimate this 2022 revenue target figure implies car unit sales of approximately 11,455 by 2022, a 24% increase from 2018. The table below models car unit sales and the average car sales price.

Ferrari Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast. Source: author estimates

The forecast top-line revenue data above is based on consensus estimate growth rates. Contextualizing the results, it's worth noting that car sales represented 74% of total revenues in 2018. (Brand sponsorship revenues related to its racing activities are also an important 15% of the total). Considering only the revenue from "car and spare parts" segment, and assuming cars are 95% of that amount, we estimate the average revenue per vehicle at approximately EUR 260,323 on 9,251 units in 2018. This average has been relatively stable in recent years, but according to management the tendency is for the average price to increase "significantly."

RACE product teaser. Source: Company IR

The bet is that a strategy shift towards "plug in hybrids" that is set to comprise 60% of the line-up in 2022 will command higher prices. The expectation is that demand follows. Ferrari is investing heavily in research and development to get this right, with 2019 total capex guidance of EUR 750 million compared to an average of EUR 350 million per year between 2017 and 2014. The idea is that the cars will have a combination of traditional gas engines supplemented with electric motors for more power.

We believe this strategy shift faces risks as the company is moving away from its traditional fossil fuel heritage. The electric components have different reliability profiles that are untested in a Ferrari product. A couple of negative headlines regarding maintenance issues or something akin to a car catching on fire down the line pose reputational risks for the brand and the company.

2022 estimated unit sales of 11,455 represent an additional 2,204 car units over the 2018 number. This extra number of cars is equivalent to the entire number sold between Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, and the Middle East in 2018. Taking a look at the table below on sales by market, it is curious that developed countries like the UK and Germany with growth near 15% were above growth rates in the Americas and Mainland China. Considering the price point of the product, investors are left to wonder how far these numbers can go. The case of the Middle East is a good example of what can go wrong. The Middle East region which includes (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait) has actually posted declining sales since 2016, likely related to the impact of lower oil price on wealth. The extra 2,200 units Ferrari will need to sell in the next 3 years is roughly equivalent to the growth it saw since 2013 when it sold 7,000 cars.

RACE sales by market. Source: 2018 20-F

The point here is that the 2022 target for revenue appears aggressive and exuberant in our opinion. Ferrari is going to need to sell many more vehicles at higher prices, and it is unclear if demand will follow. Two questions are raised here.

Will the increased penetration globally end up diluting the exclusivity factor of owning a Ferrari? Where will the extra 2,200+ new buyers per year by 2022 come from?

As it relates to investing in Ferrari now, the company simply reaching management targets is likely not enough. Shares of RACE need the company to exceed expectations for a significant leg higher from current levels. The stock at $165 per share is priced beyond perfection in our opinion and it will be difficult for RACE to exceed the current lofty expectations.

It's worth noting that Ferrari faces competition at the high end of the market from rivals like Lamborghini, subsidiary of Audi AG (OTCPK:AUDVF), and comparable "entry level super cars" from Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHF), or even BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) with some upper-tier models. These companies are also investing in electric and plug-in hybrid products. The market remains competitive.

Valuation

As can be expected since the stock is up 67% in 2019, valuations now appear richly priced and the most expensive since the IPO. EV to Revenue and Price to Sales at 10.2x and 7.6x each, respectively, highlight the rich growth premium shares are commanding. Irrespective of the long-term outlook, consensus 2019 revenue growth of 6% and EPS growth of 7.7% are hardly impressive enough to justify such bullishness in our opinion. Compared to Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Ferrari stands out as expensive by most measures.

Data by YCharts

A free cash flow yield of 1.68% is low even in comparison to some tech sector leaders like Facebook, Inc. (FB) at 2.8% and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) at 2.12% as a reference. Unlike tech companies that can scale quickly around the world, the economics of the exotic car business, including limited production capacity and margin ranges, are well understood. We believe RACE carries an added premium given its brand affinity. This type of irrational dynamic furthers the case that shares are fundamentally overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We recommend investors avoid RACE at current levels. Despite a clear catalyst for downside, we believe Q2 earnings set to be announced August 2nd represent the risk of a "sell the news" type of event. Asia is an important market for the company and more recent weakness among some of the small countries beyond China could have a spill-over effect for the region. In a scenario of global cyclical slowdown or recession type of event, shares could face significant downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.