Retirees: Time To Abandon 60/40

We expect them to do very poorly during the next few decades.

They have done well during the recent 35-year-long bull market in bonds.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

The classic retirement portfolio has 60% stocks and 40% intermediate-term bonds. Similar portfolios have worked well for retirees for decades. Target date funds most often use variations on this theme. The iconic Jack Bogle, who founded Vanguard and popularized index funds, was long a strong advocate. You should sleep well if this is how your funds are invested, shouldn’t you?

Well, no.

Let us explain.

How We Got Here

Ancient times: In abstraction, it seems curious today that relatively equal-weighted portfolios of stocks and bonds are so prominent. We think that two aspects of history led to this state of affairs.

First, if go back in time only a few decades, to the 1970s and 1980s. There was no World Wide Web. There were no index funds. ETFs did not exist. Mutual funds were far more limited, and even seemed a bit specialized and exotic. Vanguard was new.

Whole life insurance was one of the best vehicles for tax-deferred savings. The IRA was introduced in 1974 but became more useful when it was broadened in 1981. The Roth did not exist until 1997.

To make an investment, one got on the phone with a broker and paid a large commission. During that era, the investments that were only moderately painful to make were limited to stocks and bonds.

The great bond bull market: Starting in the early 1980s, bonds began a 35-year bull market, as long Treasury rates dropped from a high of 14.8% in 1980 to a low of 2.23% in 2016. Figure 1 shows the history. In the late 1980s, you could put capital in money market funds and earn real returns of several percent.

In most periods, bond price changes have little correlation with stock price changes, so throughout these 35 years, a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds was an excellent way to make a solid real return.

On top of that, so long as bond yields were above a few percent, bonds were less volatile than stocks. The balanced portfolio performed the important psychological function of reducing panicked selling by investors when the stock market dropped.

Figure 1. Percentage value of the yield on 30-year treasury bonds from 1977 to 2019. Source: St. Louis Fed

Academic style studies help cement the model: By the mid-1990s, advances in computing made it much more feasible to conduct studies. But the problem with studies is that one needs data. The only relevant, long-term historical data were about stocks and bonds.

The availability of data, combined with the prominent place of stock-and-bond portfolios, is probably why William Bengen did his famous 1994 study using 50/50 portfolios of stocks and bonds. This gave us the famed 4% rule.

Bengen’s later expansion of his work was to consider distinguishing between small-cap and large-cap stocks. This seems much too little in today’s world of many diverse and easily held investment types. But his problem was one of limited data.

Where we are now

This leaves us in the world of today. Websites that apply Monte Carlo simulations to predict your future often can only handle investments in stocks and in bonds. The target date retirement funds that dominate the institutional universe are heavily bond-oriented.

The classic balanced fund is the Wellington Fund (VWELX), founded in 1929 but now part of Vanguard. Its allocation today is roughly 65% stocks and 35% bonds. The annual return since inception is 8.3%.

One can’t see much on the website about the historical behavior, as mostly only ten years of results are shown. We take a moment to decry this trend in finance to only show the golden decade since 2009. In our view, this is borderline criminal misrepresentation. It does not show how much worse prior long-term history has been on average.

Other examples of balanced funds include the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX), the Vanguard Star Fund (VGSTX), the Fidelity Balanced Fund No Load (FBALX), the T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Income Fund No Load (PRSIX), and the Bruce Fund No Load (BRUFX). What is likely to happen to these going forward?

The Interest Rate Cycle Looms

We deeply respect the history illustrated in Figure 2. Interest rates have nearly always been larger than they are now. More importantly, they have gone in cycles of 50-60 years in duration.

Figure 2. Two hundred years of interest rates. The ordinate shows the interest rate from 2% to 15%, and the abscissa shows the year from 1790 to 2012. Source.

We don’t pretend to know where bond yields will be in a year, or three. But it seems to us quite likely that they will move generally upward over the next few decades.

Consequences for bond ladders: Many advisors are now structuring bond investment in bond ladders, 5-10 years in length. The idea of bond ladders is to buy bonds of sequential maturities and hold them to maturity.

This avoids loss of principal, in nominal dollars. Ladders of TIPs will avoid loss of principal in real dollars.

But today, bond ladders just lock in abysmally low rates of return. TIPs pay near zero. The 10-year treasury yields 2%. High-grade corporate bonds yield 3%.

As interest rates make their coming long climb, bond ladders will have the effect of locking in below-average returns. And this will be in the bond market, which is the low-return end of the investment spectrum. The ladder, if it is ten years long (giving 40% at 4% per year), will be ten years behind current real bond yields.

Consequences for bond funds: The consequences for bond funds will be worse. Bond funds, aside from one or two that hold bonds to maturity, maintain their average maturity by selling and buying bonds.

This adjusts their yield to that of the current market. But consider what happens when interest rates are moving upward. Each year, the bonds in the portfolio are losing principal.

It is easy to see what this can do. Suppose interest rates move up some small fraction in a year. The principal value of the bond fund drops in proportion. The return on the new principal is higher. But the return on the original invested capital has dropped by the fractional increase in interest rates.

By reinvesting the bond coupons, the bond fund can produce a net gain in nominal dollars. But for reasonable assumptions about inflation, we find that the bond fund loses real value steadily over time.

Figure 3 shows a real-world example in the behavior of the Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index Fund Investor Shares (VBTLX). This fund is part of their target date portfolios.

Figure 3. Performance of VBTLX. Source: Vanguard.

One can see that the value of this fund was flat during the period of increasing interest rates from 2016 through the end of 2018. This is what one should expect for much of the next 30 years.

60/40 Has Failed in the Past and Will Fail Again Soon

Periods of rising interest rates always tend to be bad news for bond-heavy portfolios. Quoting author Brett Arends at MarketWatch:

“Here are the numbers. For an entire decade, from 1938 to 1948, a portfolio of 60% U.S. stocks and 40% U.S. Treasury bonds actually went backwards in relation to inflation. That’s based on data compiled by New York University’s Stern School of Business, as well as inflation data tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor.



“The story was even worse 30 years later. Someone who bought a 60/40 portfolio in 1968 saw it lose nearly a third of its value over the next six years in real terms. They were still underwater 15 years later - an aeon when it comes to financial planning for college funds or retirement. Not until 1984 did they even get back to where they had been during the summer of love.

We can look ahead using Monte Carlo simulations. The methods are discussed here and here. Figure 4 compares results of simulations of two cases. In each case, a retiree is assumed to start with $500k and to withdraw, in 2019 dollars, the indicated fraction of the initial portfolio value each year.

We consider a bond investment as follows. On the assumption that bond yields will on average keep up with inflation but that the long-term trend in interest rates will otherwise prevent gains, we model the average real gain as zero. Based on our analysis, we think this is the optimistic case. We model the standard deviation as 6%, close to the historical average.

The first portfolio, whose results are shown in magenta, is a portfolio having 60% domestic stocks whose gain distribution is 8.4% ± 16.6%, like that of the historical S&P 500. It also has 40% bonds.

The second portfolio, whose results are shown in blue, is a portfolio with a reduced mean return for domestic stocks, as many expect. It has 60% domestic stocks whose gain distribution is 6% ± 16.6%, like that of the historical S&P 500. It also has 40% bonds.

Figure 4. Final portfolio value, in 2019 dollars, after an investor withdraws the percentage indicated each year for 30 years. The vertical bars show the range from 20th to 80th percentile of the distribution of results. The points show median results. The legend identifies the colors. Calculations by authors.

Preferred Stocks Are A Better Option

We want to suggest that preferred stocks are a better option than bonds for a balanced portfolio over the next three decades. These pay significantly more than bonds, for comparable quality of firm. Richard Hill, at his website, offers a sortable table of preferred stock information.

Preferred stocks pay a fixed coupon until they are called or mature, like bonds. They are considered equity, but have precedence over common stock for funds in the event of distributions and liquidations.

We would buy only so-called cumulative preferred stocks. Their dividends cannot be cut before the common stock dividends are, and their coupons must be paid in full before common stock dividends can resume.

There are a few other potential issues and complications. Doing some learning and reading is advisable before one starts to invest.

The rewards, though, are large.

Even Better, Choose eREIT Preferreds

In particular, we suggest you consider preferred stocks of equity REITs (eREITs). They own real property from which they collect income. This is typically as rent. They are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends, and so overall pay large dividends compared to the average stock.

The bankruptcy rate of eREITs has been quite small. None of them failed during the Great Recession. There has been one spectacular bankruptcy every few years, generally obviously likely in advance.

With more than 150 eREITs in existence, this is a bankruptcy rate of around 0.1%. This is better than the median long-term rate of defaults by Moody’s Baa rated firms.

Bonds of Baa1 rated firms are now paying a median of 3.6% with maturity dates out 5-10 years. Consider for comparison the preferred stocks shown in the Table 1.

Table 1. Some investment-grade REIT preferred stocks worth considering as alternatives to bonds for a balanced portfolio.

In actuality, most preferred stock offerings are small by market standards, and most issuers do not seek to have their preferred stocks rated. One can find comparable yields from numerous companies with solid financials.

One option to access this space is to sample all of it using the REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) from InfraCap, or another closed-end fund. The downsides are that this exposes you to all the securities in its index, including weaker and lower-yield ones, and it also dilutes your returns due to management fees.

Better than doing this is to seek the smaller-capitalization REIT companies end up needing to pay higher coupons on their preferred stocks. This is because they are too small to attract the interest of institutions or of analysts at bigger brokerages.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in doing deep-dive analysis of just such companies. Our Safe-Haven portfolio of preferred stocks now includes eleven such stocks, and we are actively investigating others.

The current average yield is a generous 8.5%, and we have great confidence in the long-term sustainability of this income. While we can never fully protect ourselves from a loss or a dividend cut, we believe that as a whole, the diversified portfolio is set to provide high and recurrent income in the long run, including during recessions.

Portfolio Implications and Conclusions

It seems certain to us that 60/40 portfolios are a poor choice for near-term decades.

We want to emphasize that we do not know exactly when interest rates will make their potential move upward. It might be next year or ten years from now. But bond yields will remain weak until after that upward move, and bonds will be terrible investments while it happens.

Most of the material about bonds on Seeking Alpha is for traders seeking to win by timing the market. If you are a long-term investor, why not sit out the bond bear market?

Put your money elsewhere instead. Discounted preferred stocks of eREITs are one good option, allowing some diversification across sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN CORE PORTFOLIO + BRITISH LAND, BIG YELLOW, DIC ASSET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.