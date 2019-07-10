Bunker Portfolio: A New Strategy And Our Latest Dividend Aristocrat

The revised strategy should help to accelerate diversification and ultimately boost total returns. However, the portfolio is likely to remain highly concentrated and thus inappropriate for most people.

The first week of applying this strategy led us to double down on Lowe's and add Caterpillar as our 18th portfolio holding.

I'm making a F.A.S.T. Graphs weekly addition to the portfolio as well, screening for one Aristocrat and King each week with strong 5-year total returns as well.

Its weekly/month buys have been driven by dividend yield theory, which has proven itself a market-beating valuation strategy since 1966.

Bunker is meant to be a pure Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend King portfolio, the most time-tested income stocks you can own.

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued Dividend Aristocrats and Kings)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Click here for an introduction to the strategy behind the Bunker Portfolio.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Right Now According To Dividend Yield Theory

These are the most undervalued Dividend Aristocrats and Kings you can buy right now. I've curated this list myself to exclude companies that I think have a high risk of the thesis breaking (thus the exclusion of certain companies like Franklin Resources (BEN)). The companies are sorted by most to least undervalued according to DYT.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5-Year Annualized Cash Flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.9% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 42% 8.0% 14.9% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.9% 3.7% 0.9% to 5.5% 37% 5.7% 15.1% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.1% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 27% 5.2% 12.2% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.2% 2.4% 1.0% to 3.1% 25% 5.0% 11.2% 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.4% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 24% 6.4% 12.1%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5-Year Annualized Cash Flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.4% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 24% 6.4% 12.1% Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 2.1% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.5% 14% 16.3% 19.5% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.1% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 10% 6.0% 10.6% Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials 2.1% 1.9% 1.1% to 3.4% 10% 7.0% 10.0% Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 2.0% 1.9% 1.2% to 2.8% 5% 8.5% 10.3%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Undervalued Aristocrat And King Worth Buying According To F.A.S.T. Graphs

Company Ticker Sector Dividend Streak (years) PE 10-Year Average PE Estimated Discount To Fair Value F.A.S.T. Graphs Estimated 5-Year Total Return Potential Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 26 (Aristocrat) 11.5 17.5 34% 22% Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 56 (king) 19.7 20.1 2% 19%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Revising The Strategy To Add The Power Of F.A.S.T. Graphs

Up until now, I've been running this model portfolio entirely based on Dividend Yield Theory, meaning selecting the most undervalued companies in each group based on their discount to historical yield.

6/14/2019: Bought 10 shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) @ $102.93

6/21/2019: Bought 25 Hormel @ $41.41

6/28/2019: Monthly DCA buy of all active recs

However, having been working closely with fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale, I've decided to harness the power of F.A.S.T. Graphs, which allows me to value companies on a historical basis through several metrics (10, in fact).

It also allows me to screen for total return potential, which is why I've decided to add one Aristocrat and one King each week (not necessarily the top one each time for purposes of diversification).

As you can see in the above table, Caterpillar is the newest addition to the portfolio.

7/05/2019: bought 8 Caterpillar @ $135.49

7/05/2019: bought 10 Lowe's @ $104.22

Lowe's is already on our top Kings list, due to an elevated dividend (recent 15% hike). But Caterpillar is a good example of why it pays to use more than one valuation approach. It is a rapidly growing Aristocrat (14-15% EPS growth expected, and that's reasonable given management's plans to double high-margin service revenue by 2026).

The yield is exactly at its 5-year average, which is why it doesn't pop up on the standard DYT-powered watchlist. However, based on its historical P/E ratio (using the 10-year average, due to our low-rate environment) the company is potentially highly undervalued.

Using Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb 15.0 P/E (rather than the 10-year average of 17.5) F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates it has the potential to deliver 22% CAGR total returns (DYT estimates about 18%). That's a fantastic potential return from a very safe (level 10/11 quality SWAN stock based on my quality scoring system) Aristocrat with a decent 3% yield.

Meanwhile, Lowe's, while appearing historically fair valued based on P/E, is expected to grow rapidly enough (a growth rate my analysis also indicates is reasonable) that it will be able to deliver spectacular returns for a very safe Dividend King.

In the coming weeks, I'll be able to add several more new Aristocrats and Kings using this revised system, a combination of dividend yield theory and also F.A.S.T. Graphs historical analysis.

The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio Today - 18 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar - data as of July 5th)

It's going to take a long time to diversify this portfolio, even with my new DYT + F.A.S.T. Graphs approach. For one thing, there are just 63 companies in our investing universe, and most of them are not trading at attractive valuations.

Our Highest-Yielding Positions

(Source: Morningstar - data as of July 5th)

Note that stewardship is Morningstar's rating of the quality of management. S = standard (fair to good) and E = exemplary (very good to great). P = poor, but our policy is to avoid such companies (that's why we're not buying AT&T (NYSE:T) anytime soon).

The portfolio isn't "high yield" by some definitions, but is paying over 50% more than the S&P 500. And given the ultra-low risk nature of its income stream and double-digit dividend growth rate, I consider that a highly attractive yield.

(Source: Morningstar)

Due to only owning Aristocrats and Kings, the portfolio is 100% US stocks. But in reality, we have very strong exposure to foreign markets, because almost all our holdings are multi-national blue-chips.

You'll also note that it's 57% value stocks owing to our valuation-based methods in which we select and buy these companies. As I explain in the conclusion, value investing isn't for everyone, and thus, this portfolio isn't necessarily an ideal mirror candidate for your needs.

(Source: Morningstar)

Due to the 100% focus on the safest blue-chips, we're mostly in slower-growing companies. There are no distressed or speculative companies in this portfolio. Due to opportunistically buying crashes, we're also overweight cyclical companies like industrials and Lowe's. These are economically and trade-sensitive names which have weighed on performance so far, and is why a more diversified approach is usually recommended for most investors.

That's going to mean greater volatility in the short term (due to the economically sensitive nature of the portfolio), but will balance out over time.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Since we're starting out very concentrated into the most undervalued Kings and Aristocrats, there is going to naturally be a lot of sector concentration. Over time, this will smooth out, but given the rock-solid dividend safety of every company we own, I'm not worried about being overweight by sector (there are no sector caps). However, the reason sector caps are useful for most investors is it minimizes tracking error (market envy) that makes a disciplined approach to value investing harder to stick with.

Income Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As with any concentrated portfolio, the highest-yielding stocks will dominate the income stream. This will balance out in the future as we diversify into more companies.

Annual Dividends

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Because the Aristocrats are not very high-yielding, it takes a significant portfolio size to be able to live off the income alone. This is why this approach is best done by investors with long time horizons who have time for the income from each company to compound over time.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

This portfolio grew dividends at about 10% CAGR over the past decade, including 12.6% during the Great Recession itself. For context, the S&P 500's 20-year median dividend growth rate is 6.8%.

If we could maintain the five-year average rate, then in 20 years even this relatively small portfolio would be generating impressive amounts of super-safe income, generating a yield on cost of about 25% (about 13% adjusted for 2% long-term inflation).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It might not be easy to maintain such growth rates, but currently, analysts are estimating earnings growth (and thus likely dividend growth) of 8.9% over the next five years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Assuming the portfolio can maintain 8-9% long-term dividend growth (my goal is always 7+% to beat the S&P 500's historical dividend growth rate), here's how the annual income stream would look. The below table assumes no dividend reinvestment and no new investments. It's entirely based on organic dividend growth (annual payout hikes).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

This 20-year income forecast shows the power of compounding over time, but also that this strategy isn't going to work for everyone. If you're already retired or will retire soon, then it would take a very large portfolio to live off the income of a 3%-yielding portfolio.

Fundamental Portfolio Stats: (Total Return Potentials Are From Current Levels)

Yield On Cost: 3.0%

Yield: 3.0%

Expected 5-Year Dividend Growth: 8.9%

Expected 5-Year Total Return (No Valuation Changes): 11.9%

Portfolio Valuation (Morningstar's DCF models): 5% undervalued

5-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 1.0% CAGR (20% margin of error)

10-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 0.5% CAGR (20% margin of error)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 12.4-12.9% (market's historical return 9.1%) - Note: Margin of error 20%

Margin of error-adjusted total returns expected: 9.9-15.5%

Portfolio Beta: 0.85 (15% less volatile than S&P 500)

Historical Backtest Data

The reason I'm confident that these companies can deliver about 10% total returns or better over time is that they are high-quality income growth legends with a proven track record of achieving great alpha with low volatility.

BDGP (Current Weighting) Total Returns Since January 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Mind you, past performance is no guarantee of future results, but I don't mean to imply that we're likely to achieve 15% CAGR returns over the next 28 years. Valuation mean regression is expected to provide a mild boost over the next decade, but once it's gone, these stocks would deliver total returns of yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth (about 12%).

But the idea we're testing is that superior-quality companies can deliver superior returns with less long-term risk. In this case, these Bunker holdings, despite a lack of technology representation, managed to outperform the market. I expect they will do so again, eventually. But the nature of value investing is that it might take a long time before out-of-favor companies (industrials mostly right now) manage to spring back.

Portfolio Performance

CAGR Total Return Since Inception (February 25, 2018): -2.4% (was as low as -9.8% since we started)

CAGR Total Return S&P 500: 3.4%

Market Outperformance: -5.8%

Long-Term Outperformance goal: 1+%

(Source: Morningstar)

It's been a rough start due to first our healthcare names taking a beating, and then industrials tumbling in May. But the good news is that the timing of our buys (personal return) has resulted in far superior results than the overall total returns, on an annualized basis, since inception. Total returns are what we'd have made had we owned the current portfolio since February 25th. Because of opportunistic buying (on crashes and at the end of each month), the returns have been positive so far. The difference between personal and total returns is the efficacy of your investing strategy.

Since I expect a long-term buy-and-hold approach to these 18 companies will do well over time, the opportunistic nature of our buying should boost returns into the double digits (as the return model suggests).

(Source: Morningstar - data as of July 5th)

The portfolio has started to show a profit, though the heavy exposure to trade-sensitive industrials and out-of-favor Walgreens has created subpar returns thus far. Fortunately, monthly dollar cost averaging will help turn that around eventually (we pounded on Cardinal's (CAH) cost basis for months, and it's not profitable).

Bottom Line: I'm Excited About This Improvement in BDGP, But Keep In Mind This Remains A Highly Concentrated Portfolio

I'm excited about the future of the Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio, which should continue to improve over time as it becomes more diversified and we are able to add proven dividend growth legends at attractive valuations. However, I need to remind readers that this is an experimental portfolio that is attempting to buy the most undervalued Aristocrats and Kings at any given time, and thus, it lacks key risk management rules.

I've developed the following rules of thumb that apply to most people:

Bunker is not a bond alternative, and no Aristocrat or King is. After all, all stocks are risk assets, and even the bluest of blue-chips can fail.

28 Failed Aristocrats Since 2009

(Source: Ploutos Research - data as of April 2019). Note that Altria remains an Aristocrat (and King with the next hike) under S&P's revised grandfather rule that factors in spinoffs.

In addition, sector diversification is important in case of black swan events (such as banks being decimated by the Financial Crisis), but also merely due to market envy. Bunker is focused on the best opportunities at any given time and doesn't care how long its beaten-down Aristocrats and Kings remain unloved by Wall Street. Most investors have neither the patience nor time horizons for such a dedicated value approach.

Probability Of Underperforming the S&P 500 Over Rolling Time Frames

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Value investing works wonders over time, precisely because it spends many years - sometimes even 20 years - underperforming. This results in investors abandoning the strategy, which is the only thing that allows any alpha factor strategy to keep working over time.

And in case you think my risk management rules are just something I've created out of whole cloth, here's Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst) with their recommendations for most investors.

Simply Safe Dividends Risk Management Guidelines

Brian Bollinger, founder of SSD, has 30 years of experience in the mutual funds industry. I've based my rules off SSD's, and tweaked them after consulting with other asset managers, including some with 50 years of experience in the industry.

The bottom line is that, while I'm confident that Bunker will do well over time, there is no telling how long investors might have to wait for its long-term returns to roughly match what's expected. Some of Peter Lynch's best investments didn't even show a profit until after four years.

While Bunker is positive now, our overweighting to beaten-down industrials could make for a rather unpleasant time, should the US experience a recession in 2020 (40% probability of that based on latest economic data).

The dividends from this portfolio are likely to be safe in any recession and keep growing over time, but never blindly mirror any portfolio unless it truly matches your long-term goals and risk profile, and includes the appropriate asset allocation for your needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, AOS, LOW, ITW, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.