Grain Prices Mixed To Downside Near Term But Will Quickly Shift To The Upside If Coming Heat Persists Longer Term

Heat and humidity set to return across much of the country this weekend; conditions mostly dry with widespread temperatures expected to climb into the 90s.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices should trade mixed in the near term but quickly could become bullish if hot weather persists longer term.

Grain prices mixed Tuesday with corn down and soybeans up

The U.S. September corn futures finished Tuesday's trading session down 1.54% to $4.3125, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.81% to $9.0425 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 0.03% to $5.0225. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.19% ($0.20) to $16.55, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.91% ($0.14) to $15.49 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 1.42% ($0.08) to $5.54. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3.4 cents to $4.992, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.2 cents to $4.350, resulting in a bearish 64-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.064 to $5.266. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Monday's inspection report overall solid; great report for corn, while wheat beat expectations and soybeans fell below

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending July 4 at 703k metric tonnes. This came in well above last week's mark of 285k metric tonnes and above traders' expectations of 400k-700k metric tonnes. Japan (363k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 609k metric tonnes, less than last week's 696k metric tonnes but more than traders' expectations of 300k-500k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 248k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 172k of Hard Red Spring HRS. The Philippines (164k) was the main destination.

Soybeans came in at 757k metric tonnes, more than last week's 721k tonnes but below traders' range of 800k-1,100k tonnes. China (260k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending July 4, 2019.

Source: USDA

Monday's crop progress report still shows slow crop development; wheat crop quality in good shape while corn and soybeans lag; overall report supports prices to the upside

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of July 7, 98% of this year's corn has emerged. 8% of this year's corn is silking. That's well behind both last year's 34% and the 5-year average pace of 22%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 75% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 56%. That's well ahead of last week's 25%, but well behind last year's pace of 78% and the 5-year average of 73%. Of the spring wheat planted, 78% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 80% last year and 75% last week.

Soybean planting improved to 96%. Of the soybeans planted, 90% has emerged vs. the 5-year average's 98% and last year's pace of 100%. 10% of soybeans are blooming. That's compared to last year's 44% and the 5-year average pace of 32%. Of the soybeans planted, 53% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 71% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 64% of the winter wheat crop is in good-to-excellent condition, compared to 61% last week and 37% last year. 47% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 61% last year and the 5-year average of 61%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 74% headed (up 16% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 58% pegging (up 11% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 16% headed (up 6% from the prior week; 66% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 97% planted (up 3% the prior week; 73% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 47% squaring (up 10% from the prior week; 54% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Heat and humidity surges back in a typical summer "Ring of Fire" pattern amid two large sub-tropical heat dome areas; monitoring tropical development/heavy rainfall threat this week over the northern Gulf Coast, Texas/Louisiana coast

The weather pattern from a large scale/big picture point of view features two prominent areas of strong upper level heat ridges/heat domes. One is located over the Southwestern U.S. and a second one is located over the western Atlantic (Bermuda heat ridge). These two features will play major roles in our weather nationally from a temperature perspective and also a precipitation perspective including helping to steer a potential tropical cyclone over the northern Gulf of Mexico. First we will discuss implications concerning temperatures. Over the next 5 days, the weather pattern is expected to turn decisively hotter over much of the country. An upper level sub-tropical heat ridge will initially set up over the Southwest U.S./Four Corners region with the center of the ridge axis over the interior West U.S.

The sub-tropical heat ridge/heat dome will then strengthen and expand northeastward into the Plains in the 6-11 day period. This will result in widespread upper 80s to 90s across much of the country during this time period. Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (July 15-20) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (July 15-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The heat and humidity continues across much of the country through the 11-16 day period as the upper level heat domes mentioned above remain in place. Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (July 20-25) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

As far as precipitation is concerned, the primary area that's being watched for right now is over the northern Gulf of Mexico as an area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. Forecast models track it along the Gulf Coast westward towards the Texas/Louisiana coast. This system is expected to produce copious amounts of rainfall along the Gulf Coast and over Texas/Louisiana Coast in the days ahead. The National Hurricane Center has placed a high (70%) chance for this area of low pressure to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next 5 days. Figure 9 below is a 5-day tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center highlighting an area of interest over the northeast Gulf of Mexico/northern Gulf Coast region.

Source: NOAA

The only other area monitored for any meaningful precipitation will be way to the north across the north-central Plains and southern Canada as the jet stream will be shifted to this region in response to strengthening and expanding upper heat ridge. Across the grain belt/central U.S., there isn't expected to be any organized precipitation threat. Furthermore, the area will be under a greater influence of upper level ridging which will suppress any rain chances across much of the grain belt over the next couple of weeks at least. Thus, isolated to scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms will be the case. Overall, the grain belt will be drier and hotter over the next couple of weeks and reverting back to the pattern seen late June into early July. Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts - Hot weather pattern 'ok' for late planted crops now, but could pose a threat if it persists longer term

The return of summer weather with heat and humidity will not be an issue for corn and soybeans in the near term. Actually, it would be beneficial for crops that have been planted late after such a wet pattern. However, if this pattern continues beyond 2-3 weeks time frame, then it could begin to pose heat risk/stress on these crops that are very vulnerable given the late planting. The USDA crop progress report revealed that all of the crop's development is behind. Wheat, however, is on par to better than last year in terms of crop quality. Corn and soybeans are behind in terms of last year's crop quality. The USDA crop progress report supports prices to the upside, while weather near term supports to the downside though a continuation of a hot/dry pattern could support prices to the upside.

In the near term, I expect grain prices to have some downside risk to them, but limited given the weather near term being favorable for the crops/soil. However, things could turn bullish or to the upside rather quickly if this hot and humid pattern persist long-term through the rest of the month and to a greater degree the rest of the summer. By observing the weather pattern over the past couple of weeks, we have broken out of that persistent cool, wet pattern that we've been locked in for months across the central and eastern U.S. and it appears that we are moving into a different pattern regime (hot and dry) that's showing some signs of locking in. This is a development to watch because as said before the late planting has placed crops at greater vulnerability to extreme or extended heat and/or heavy precipitation. Drought is not going to be an issue, but rather heat risk/stress on the young, developing crops. If this hot and dry pattern in fact does persists, prices will quickly turn to the upside and the sentiment quickly becoming bullish.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.