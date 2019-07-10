LIT: Oversupply Concerns Continue To Weigh On Lithium Market Sentiment

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) is a thematic fund offering investors exposure to the full supply chain in the industry from mining to battery production. Lithium as a commodity has gained importance over the past decade given the rise of electric vehicles and the demand for the batteries that power them. This exchange traded fund with $520 million in total assets is true to its name as among the current 39 equity holdings, 9 of the companies actually include the word lithium in its corporate name. The market is fast growing with estimates of lithium demand growth at an annual rate of 21% through 2025. On the other hand, the commodity price has been falling over the past year as market sentiment cooled with significant new supply coming online. This article looks at some of the key trends in the market and the outlook for the LIT ETF.

LIT ETF price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Lithium Market Update

Lithium as an alkali metal does not have a standard benchmark price or futures market with active trading. Users instead rely on a private supply contracts or forward agreements. Some in the industry like to consider lithium as a specialty chemical and argue against the need for a traded contract. Nevertheless, non traded indexes highlight steep declines in lithium pricing over the past year. According to one lithium index, the price is down about 35% from the all-time high for the market since Q1 of 2018. The dynamic here has been a major ramp-up in lithium production with fears of an oversupply even as demand remains strong.

Lithium Index. Source: TradingEconomics.com

Lithium Supply Trends

Australia overtook Chile as the world's largest producer of lithium since 2017. It's recognized that Chile has larger reserves but the government has been slow to open the lithium mining segment to new players with increasing concerns over environmental impacts and displacement of indigenous groups. The upside is that Chile has up to 50% of the world's lithium reserves so they could still benefit in the long run if demand trends continue. Australia on the other hand has dozens of mining projects in the pipeline and is the major source of supply growth globally in recent years. Australia's 2018 lithium production of 51.0 thousand tons was 3.6x the 14.0 thousand tons produced in 2016. China is also an important producer with 9.4% of global production. Global Lithium Production. Source: Reuters

2019 global supply growth of 22% should continue to pressure prices with it exceeding near-term demand. The price dynamics is already forcing some producers to reconsider expansion plans. Chile's Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. "SQM" (NYSE:SQM) the world's number 2 producer announced it would delay a key expansion project in the Atacama desert citing lower prices. Nevertheless, significant mining investments are being made by a number of companies in the industry that should keep the market supply surplus recurring through the next few years.

Lithium Supply Growth Forecast. Source: Statista

Lithium Demand Trends

Battery electric vehicles "BEV" and plug-in hybrids "PHEV" are the largest demand drivers with penetration in the automobile market expected to increase significantly over the next decade. The world’s largest lithium producer, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) forecasts electric vehicle lithium demand to grow from 70,000 tons in 2018 to 610,000 by 2025. Total market demand may reach 1,000,000 tons in 2025 nearly 4x the 270,000 tons in 2018.

Lithium Demand Growth Forecast. Source: Albemarle IR

Multiple governments around the world continue to incentivize electric vehicle sales and some are mandating a move to 100% EV. SQM sees EV penetration globally rising from 3% currently to 12% by 2025. China is set to account for over 50% of EV sales through the next decade.

Annual EV sales by country. Source: Forbes

LIT ETF Analysis

LIT is down 21% over the past year and down 25% from its 52-week high effectively in a bear market. The losses have been concentrated among the many materials and mining companies particularly the junior miners in the group. The materials sector represents 61.2% of the ETF although some of the companies are more exposed to trends in lithium than others with diversification across other minerals and metals. Lithium represents just 50% of SQM revenues for example, the second largest holding it LIT with a 9.09% weighting. The country breakdowns are rather misleading as many of the companies represented have global operations and are simply headquartered in one jurisdiction. Albemarle for example the largest holding with an 18.33% weighting is headquartered in the United States but has mining operations in Australia, Chile and the U.S.

LIT sector exposure and geographical breakdown. Source: Global X

Worth noting is that the expense ratio for the fund is 0.75% which is on the higher end of industry-specific and theme-based ETFs, but also understandable here considering the large number of small cap foreign stocks included.

LIT underlying holdings performance. Source data YCharts/table author

The table above presents performance metrics for 23 of the 39 underlying holdings of LIT that have an actively traded share class on a U.S. exchange. This highlights one of the advantages of the ETF in that it provides exposure to a number of foreign stocks that are otherwise unavailable for trading for typical investors. Among the stocks above, the average return is a negative 33% over the past year. Canada's Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX:MLNLF) with a market cap of $96 million is the best performer YTD, up 47.5% while Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:NMKEF) is the worst performer down 60.6% in 2019.

Conclusion And Forward-Looking Statements

We officially rate LIT as a "hold" at current levels with the positive long-term outlook balanced by bearish market supply and demand fundamentals. The current oversupply of lithium is expected to continue for the next couple of years but the question becomes how much of that trend is already priced into the group miners. Our take is that beyond the lithium dynamics, broader macro themes such as weak commodity prices generally and concerns over a global cyclical slowdown have also added to the poor sentiment.

The electric vehicle revolution is an unstoppable force at this point and there's no other way around the enormous role lithium will play in the coming decades as energy storage solutions gain importance. This ETF is worth keeping on investors' radar as it will be highly leveraged to the upside if or when lithium prices recover. Take a look at the fund prospects for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.