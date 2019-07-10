Eldorado Gold Announces New Buyback Program, Q2 Report Is A Main Risk Factor

Eldorado Gold (EGO) had a great run since early June. The company benefited from a material rally in the gold price, analyst upgrades and a win of a conservative New Democracy party at Greek elections. The political change in Greece brings hopes that the troubled Skouries project will finally get a green light from the authorities. According to the Reuters report, Prime Minister elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated the following: “I am committed to fewer taxes, many investments, for good and new jobs, and growth which will bring better salaries and higher pensions in an efficient state." It’s too early to tell whether these promises will be realized but Eldorado Gold will almost certainly find itself in a more favorable regulatory environment compared to the rule of Syriza which has lost the elections.

Trying to build momentum, Eldorado Gold announced that it was renewing its buyback program. The company may purchase up to 1,450,000 of its common shares, approximately 0.9% of the total outstanding shares. Prior to this, Eldorado Gold had a buyback program and repurchased 1,742,130 shares from June 12, 2018 to June 11, 2019. It should be noted that a buyback program outlines an opportunity to repurchase shares and is not an obligation to buy them back.

Given the recent developments, including a rapid increase in Eldorado Gold’s share price, gold at $1400 and a political change in Greece, the buyback does not look like a major catalyst. At current share prices, the program will cost almost $10 million if implemented in full, which does not look like the best way to spend money at times when the company may have to decide what to do with Skouries after the new force in power pushes the project forward. I’d also note that while the victory of New Democracy is seen as favorable for the investment climate in Greece and, therefore, for Eldorado Gold, there’s no guarantee that this development will immediately change the fate of Skouries.

I must admit that, starting from my original bull thesis that was published back in February 2018, Eldorado Gold has been a challenging stock to follow and trade. I have always had little doubt that the company was way undervalued as a collection of assets, but the management’s performance and the resulting lack of trust from the market led to wild swings in the stock price and fundamental doubts whether the company can survive the management’s decisions (fortunately, Eldorado Gold shelved the Kisladag mill project).

At current levels (the stock is up about 115% year-to-date), expectations for Eldorado Gold performance naturally increase. However, gold price had a real run only in June, the last month of the second quarter, and the biggest part of the move happened at the very end of the month. Thus, it’s hard to expect that Eldorado’s second-quarter results will get a very big boost from the favorable gold price environment.

In this light, the upcoming second-quarter earnings report which is scheduled to be released after the market closes on August 1, becomes a material risk factor. There are still plenty of days ahead of this event so investors and traders who are already on board should definitely enjoy the current upside, but the earnings report will be a very big catalyst following such a major run-up in price and some risk adjustment may be necessary before this date.

Speaking about the longer-term, Eldorado Gold may indeed find itself in the Eldorado land as high gold prices (assuming gold stays above $1400) may correspond with a major boost to gold production in 2020 which will happen due to change in Kisladag plans – gold production is expected to increase from the estimated 390,000 – 420,000 ounces in 2019 to 520,000 – 550,000 in 2020. With time, this may become a major factor in pricing of the Eldorado Gold shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.