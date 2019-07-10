Western Union: Long-Term Prospects Are Cloudy

The company has some interesting partnerships in place, and the business is growing revenues in foreign markets.

Given the current state of the market being near all-time highs and Treasury yields hovering at just over 2%, generating investment income is becoming increasingly difficult. It can lead investors to broaden their search away from your typical high yield blue chip stocks, and develop interest in lesser followed names. The Western Union Company (WU) is a well known company, but its reputation as a stock is less pronounced. Investors may recognize the name and jump on an attractive dividend yield that currently sits at just below 4%. While the dividend payout is secure, the company's financials are on a long-term downtrend as technology puts competitive pressure on an aging business model. The company isn't sitting idle, with a couple of interesting ventures in recent months, but we would advise caution about taking a long-term position in Western Union.

For those that don't already know (or have never used) Western Union, it is a payment services company that offers money transfer services worldwide. Western Union can offer products such as a money order to send money to entities that don't accept checks, or are more complicated transactions such as a transaction between parties in different countries. Western Union was founded in 1851, making it one of the older businesses in America.

The Dividend Is Nice

Let's start by taking a look at the most immediately attractive aspect of an investment in Western Union, which is the dividend. The dividend is paid each quarter, and totals an annual sum of $0.80 per share. This is good for a dividend yield of 3.92%. This easily surpasses Treasury yields (10-year notes are just above 2%), making Western Union a potentially attractive income investment instrument.

While Western Union won't show up on any dividend growth screenings, the dividend has grown. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown more than 230%. This puts annual average growth in the 8%-9% neighborhood.

The dividend is also financially secure. On the basis of cash flows, the dividend payout ratio remains under 60% despite an upward trend over the years.

It's easy to look at the dividend's growth rate over the years to explain a rising payout ratio, but when we take a closer look at Western Union, some troubling signs begin to emerge.

Operating Performance Is Not As Nice

The main reason why the payout ratio has continued to climb is because Western Union's cash flow streams have continually diminished over time. Once higher than $1 billion, free cash flow has dried up a bit over time. The trailing 12-month period shows just $588 million in FCF, nearly a 50% decline from 2010 levels.

The decline in FCF has stemmed from both stagnant revenues and compressed margins over time. Revenues have declined since peaking in 2012. Additionally, operating margins have drifted from 24% to 20% over the same time frame. When you have stagnant revenues and become less profitable, it's an effective recipe for lower cash flow streams.

Times Are Changing For Western Union

Now that we have noted the direction that Western Union has been trending in from a performance standpoint, we look at the company's competitive environment (and what management has done to navigate it) in order to fill in some color on our analysis.

The competitive landscape today looks much different than it did a decade ago. Money has (and continues to become) increasingly digital and fluid. Competition has emerged in various forms ranging from PayPal (PYPL), to Venmo (owned by PayPal), to Zelle (a joint venture between various US financial institutions), and even non-traditional currencies such as cryptocurrencies are emerging.

The majority of heat from competition is being felt in the North America segment (instead of globally) as several of these companies require US banking accounts. We can see that growth in this geographic region is very slow. Revenue grew just 2% from 2017 to 2018. First-quarter earnings of 2019 reported revenue growth of just 1%. This is a significant portion of Western Union's business. The consumer to consumer (C2C) business is 80% of total revenues, and the North American segment is 38% of that.

Fortunately, growth is being found in foreign markets where the established payment infrastructure of Western Union can offer stability and value in emerging markets. Growth has been particularly strong in Europe and Latin America.

Western Union has also been busy forming partnerships with various merchants and payment service providers to increase its exposure to these growth markets. The company has partnered with Visa (V) and Amazon (AMZN) for example to gain access to international customers, and to simplify the transaction process for them.

Lastly, Western Union is seeing growth in its mobile system "westernunion.com". Growth in 2018 was up 21% over 2017, and up 17% in Q1 of 2019. Approximately 75% of the mobile transactions are being run through the mobile app rather than the desktop website, so it appears that it's being adopted by younger/target customers.

Investors will want to monitor growth of these target markets and segments in the upcoming quarters to look for a turnaround in the company's long-term downtrends in performance categories. Revenues will take a step back this year because of the sale of its Speedpay business for $750 million. Speedpay represented roughly 7% of the company's revenues so this will show up in comparables next year.

Short-Sighted Management?

The last topic to be covered is perhaps our largest red flag for any potential investment into Western Union. That is the company's insistence on buying back shares. Management has allocated billions of dollars over the years, and has drastically reduced the share count in the process.

This in and of itself isn't bad, it boosts the value of each remaining share held by investors. It's a fine move for a company with a stable business model, generating ample cash flow. The problem with Western Union's buyback programs is that the organic state of the business doesn't support these programs.

In recent years, the amount spent on dividends and buybacks together exceed the company's free cash flow. This means that the company has to borrow to pay for these expenditures. When your business isn't growing, funding these expenditures with debt will only create long-term financial pain as the cost to service that debt grows.

The company is on solid financial footing at the present time. The company's debt load of $3.37 billion still only leverages the business at 2.38X EBITDA (less than our warning sign threshold). The debt to cash ratio is also reasonable at about 4:1.

But why not invest to ensure future organic growth? The company headlined the sale of its Speedpay business with a new $1 billion stock buyback program. Should the company's performance accelerate its downturn, the financial foundation of Western Union could worsen quickly.

Wrapping Up

While Western Union remains in a stable financial place, we do have enough concerns to avoid a long-term investment into the name. The company's performance metrics are slowly eroding on a multi-year downtrend, and management's focus on the stock buyback program has caused us to question their long-term vision for growth in the years ahead. Investors interested in dividend income can find short-term benefits here, but should closely monitor the direction of operational metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.