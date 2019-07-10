EUR/USD: I Was Too Optimistic

Last month, I made the argument that the euro could stand to rise - even with talks by the ECB to deploy further stimulus.

The two main reasons I argued this to be the case were as follows:

1. Economic activity in the euro area is not necessarily as dire as some are predicting, with the PMI having reached a seven-month high in June due to service sector growth.

2. The euro remains at historically low levels against the greenback, and does not have much room to fall further.

Since the end of June, we can see that the EUR/USD has been declining once again:

However, in spite of the fact that the euro area did see somewhat of an uptick in growth, inflation remains quite low at 1.2%. Unlike the Federal Reserve - which targets a mixture of inflation and economic growth, the primary mandate of the ECB is to keep inflation “at a level below, but close to 2% over the medium term”.

In this regard, even if the euro area has seen an uptick in growth, this has not been sufficient so as to boost inflation. Therefore, the ECB will likely seek to sustain further stimulus until such time that inflation picks up in the euro area once again.

Particularly, when one compares inflation rates in Europe and the United States, we see that rates across both economies have been falling below 2% recently:

With that being said, while government bond yields across the EU and U.S. have been falling, we see that yields in the latter are still significantly higher than in the former:

In this regard, I may have been somewhat over-optimistic on the prospects of the euro. Lower yields have been a big reason behind the euro’s fall, and while the euro could have long-term upside against the dollar from a technical standpoint, current economic conditions do not particularly support this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.