FDVV: Not A Fund To Own In A Bull Market

ETF Overview

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) focuses on large-cap, high-yield dividend stocks. It tracks the Fidelity Core Dividend Index. The fund constructs its portfolio based on three criteria: dividend yield, dividend payout, and dividend growth in the past year. FDVV’s portfolio select stocks to include in the portfolio based on past information that may not accurately reflect future earnings and dividend growths. Because of its inferior growth outlook, the fund performance has generally lagged behind the S&P 500 Index. However, it may provide better downside protection, as it has lower forward P/E ratio than the S&P 500 Index.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Selection criteria only focus on past data

FDVV selects funds based only on the stocks’ past performance. The ETF’s portfolio is constructed by the following three criteria: dividend yield, payout ratio, and dividend growth. The first criterion receives a 70% weighting in the composite score. The remaining 30% of the composite score is equally split between the last two criteria. The fund's dividend yield is calculated based on its trailing 12-months dividend over the price per share. The payout ratio is calculated based on its trailing 12-months dividend over its EPS. Finally, the fund's dividend growth is calculated based on its trailing 12-month dividend over dividends from one year ago. As we have described, these are backward-looking criteria that do not necessarily guarantee future dividend growth and its dividend sustainability.

Too much emphasis on dividend yield

We understand that high dividend yield is often what a lot of investors want. However, a high dividend yield does not guarantee that the dividend will be safe and that it will grow over time. Therefore, the emphasis on dividend yield (70% weighting in the composite score) does not make too much sense. On the other hand, payout ratio and dividend growth only receive a 15% weighting each in the composite score. FDVV’s approach to select stocks may include stocks that have very high dividend yields but with payout ratios that are closer to the border line. High-payout ratio stocks means they either have little room to grow their dividends or they are much more prone to dividend cuts in an economic recession.

FDVV may include stocks that are high-leveraged

FDVV’s approach to building its portfolio can also include companies that have high leverages. This is because companies can take advantage of low interest rates to borrow money and loaded up their balance sheets to invest in income-producing assets. This can also result in higher dividend yield. However, as interest rates increase in future years, these companies may not be able to produce enough income to cover their dividends. Therefore, we see this as another disadvantage of owning FDVV.

Tilted towards dividend yield than dividend growth

Below is a table that compares the valuations of FDVV to its peer WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) and to the S&P 500 Index. For readers’ information, DGRW includes stocks that are focused on the quality of the dividend and future growth potential.

FDVV DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 13.9x 15.7x 17.8x Dividend Yield (%) 4.89% 2.73% 2.01% Sales Growth (%) 2.78% 7.02% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.06% 14.40% 13.37%

(Source: Morningstar, Created by author)

As the table shows, FDVV’s emphasis on yield (70% weighting in the composite score) allows it to have higher dividend yield (4.89%) than DGRW and the S&P 500 Index. However, it lags behind DGRW in terms of sales growth and cash flow growth. As can be seen from the table above, FDVV's sales growth of 2.78% is significantly lower than DGRW’s 7.02% and the S&P 500 Index’s 7.12%. Similarly, its cash flow growth of 8.06% is also behind DGRW’s 14.40% and the S&P 500 Index’s 13.37%. The fund’s lower growth profile is also reflected in its past performance. As can be seen from the chart below, since its inception in 2016, FDVV has only generated a return of about 20.2%. This lags behind DGRW’s 36.5% and the S&P 500 Index’s 36.6%.

Data by YCharts

Although FDVV has lagged behind DGRW and SPY in terms of growth, we think it may actually perform better in a bear market. This is because FDVV’s average forward P/E ratio of 13.9x is significantly lower than DGRW’s 15.7x and the S&P 500 Index's 17.8x. In fact, in last year’s equity market correction, FDVV only declined by 15.1%. This was much better than DGRW’s 18.6% decline and S&P 500 Index’s 19.4% decline.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

FDVV is an interesting choice for investors wanting to focus on high dividend yield stocks. We do not see this as a good choice in a bull market, as the fund's growth profile seems to be much less attractive than that of its peer DGRW. However, in an economic downturn, FDVV may not be a bad choice, as it may actually outperform DGRW and the S&P 500 Index. Since we are likely in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think it may be okay to have some exposure to FDVV, as it provides better downside protection than the S&P 500 Index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.