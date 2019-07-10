AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan

AbbVie had already been facing substantial challenges prior to that deal and those are not expected to become less complex thereafter.

Prior to the announced merger with Allergan (AGN) AbbVie (ABBV) had already been a complicated stock to understand.

On the one hand, you had a fantastic dividend growth stock with a 5% and higher yield, double-digit earnings and dividend growth and the world's best-selling drug ever as its formidable cash cow. On the other hand, you had a stock trading at 52-week lows and down 20% over a year backed by collective negative sentiment as the unrivaled cash flow from its HUMIRA cash cow is set to collapse following patent expiration and investors clamoring for fear of how AbbVie could be able to replace that fountain of money.

Add to that that AbbVie's biggest savior vanished when it had to admit over a year ago that the $5.8B Rova-T Stemcentrx deal failed and had to be written off following shocking news from a clinical readout. Other promising drugs in the pipeline such as upadacitinib have done very little to ignite investor confidence and with the stock at 52-week lows, AbbVie then suddenly announced a mega $63.5B takeover of Allergan.

Understanding AbbVie with Allergan now becomes even more complex and complicated as various factors imply that investors can imagine the outcome of that story in either direction. Here's my take on the current situation.

What is going on at AbbVie?

AbbVie shocked investors on June 25 when it announced its bid to take out Allergan for $63B. Shares dropped as much as 16% and crashed through the $70 price threshold and the 6% dividend barrier following concerns over AbbVie's giant debt load and the quality of the assets it acquired.

On top that with the failed, yet much smaller, $5.8B fiasco surrounding Rova-T still fresh in investor's minds, the $100B question arose if this enormous deal can give AbbVie its mojo back or send it down the debt spiral into no-man's land.

According to AbbVie. the goal of that transaction is to create a new diversified biopharmaceutical company that is well-positioned for sustainable growth. AbbVie mentions four key goals connected to that takeover but the most important one in my opinion is that this deal has the potential to completely shift the narrative of ABBV stock.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Slideshow

Prior to that deal, the 2023 patent expiry of HUMIRA has been hanging on the stock like the sword of Damocles. It is easy and tempting to lose confidence in such a situation, but it is more difficult and challenging to honestly consider risks and opportunities with the stock for long-term investors. Although AbbVie was always confident that it will manage to keep growing the business long term and mitigate the impact of that patent expiry it was not very specific on how exactly it planned to do so. The deal with Allergan clearly delivers the response to that question.

With Allergan AbbVie hopes to diversify its business, grow sales and completely cushion off the impact of the 2023 U.S. Humira LOE. Humira is currently responsible for 60% of AbbVie's sales and this share will be cut significantly once the Allergan deal is closed and becomes accretive. Once HUMIRA is slated to no longer be patent protected this revenue share will decline further (20-25%). This is not official guidance and more a directional message but still AbbVie is very confident in its conservative modeling here saying that...

whatever happens in 2023, the Company is not dependent on, it turns out better than we have assumed then ultimately it'll be upside. If it doesn't, if it turns out the same or worse, then we're covered. And this event basically does that. And that’s how investors got to look at it.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Conference Call

The key to understand here is that AbbVie is no longer dependent on how HUMIRA sales will develop post 2023, assuming they won't drop to zero obviously. HUMIRA will stabilize at a certain level and while nobody knows how low or how high that will be, and at what price point obviously, it does not matter anymore today given AbbVie's currently low valuation of only 8 times earnings and the $30B platform it aspires to be following the deal with Allergan and ex-HUMIRA.

What's more, given we are still some years away from that crucial 2023 event, HUMIRA will continue to generate billions for AbbVie in the meantime. This robust cash flow will be used to pay down incremental debt and support a growing dividend. Debt is projected to decline by $15B to $18B over the next two years with further deleveraging to follow targeting 3.0x net debt to EBITDA in the near term. Given that AbbVie will generate almost $20B in combined cash flow per year the deleveraging plan is certainly not unrealistic.

The key line from the conference call basically sums all this up very nicely:

And the interesting thing when we look at it is and the reason why I’d say as I indicated earlier, why now is because we’re in the unique situation now where HUMIRA can essentially pay for these replacement products. You can take this $15 billion set of assets that are durable and growing and highly profitable and the cash flows from HUMIRA prior to or shortly into, the LOE in 2023 will have paid down the incremental debt that was necessary to be able to buy these assets. So, essentially, HUMIRA is buying the assets that replace it over the long-term.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Conference Call

Well, if theory will materialize in reality then this will go down as one of the smartest acquisitions ever but despite management's understandably upbeat and exciting tone reality can often be different. As with every transaction there are a lot of risks here but given the magnitude of that deal the only thing which is certain is that AbbVie cannot allow it to take the same route as the Rova-T deal.

What are the risks?

To begin with, if the deal closes as expected it will balloon AbbVie's debt load to $73B. A lot of debt is not bad per se but although AbbVie plans to aggressively deleverage thanks to its HUMIRA cash cow it will still limit the company to pursue other opportunities, in terms of M&A or other investments or to cushion off unfavorable regulatory developments which for Big Pharma are always hiding around the corner. Unless major disaster strikes, AbbVie will be able to comfortably service its debt and continue growing its dividend.

Instead of pursuing multiple smaller deals or two bigger deals, AbbVie opted for the "one deal only" approach. It is acquiring durable assets which should generate predictable cash flow and thus prevent the company from imploding following its high debt load. The main motivation for the deal apart from changing the narrative on the stock is to not expose the company to that sort of binary events where even the most promising drugs in the pipeline can ultimately fail clinical trials. The Rova-T fiasco has shown how quickly things can go down the abyss and thus AbbVie decided to look for a transaction that stabilized and grows the platform to critical miss with low risk.

And critical mass, we believe it meant that you had to have revenues around $25 billion to $30 billion, and more importantly, you had to have that profitability that ultimately allowed that part of the business to be standalone, self-sufficient and to support the innovation engine that we’d put in place that we value highly. And so when we -- now in order to do that you can’t take risk on a lot of binary events because you don’t know whether or not those are going to play out or not. So you need to try to find a set of assets that are highly profitable, are large enough, say $10 billion to $15 billion in revenue, and you have a fundamental belief that they’re durable and they can grow. They don’t have to grow rapidly but they have to be able to grow because you don’t want to put a lot of downward pressure on your own growth prospects.

Source: AbbVie Allergan Conference Call

Although management sounds very upbeat on the deal and the quality of those durable assets, the reality is that Allergan is facing its own struggles. It's top-selling eye treatment Restasis has seen sales declining and its Botox cash cow, the leading cosmetic neurotoxin, has to protect its market share. Analysts have asked these questions repeatedly during the call and management has responded extensively claiming that it has done careful and thoughtful analysis of BOTOX and its risks and is confident in their forecast which they say "is at or slightly below what we see even in the most current analyst models that have talked about their medical aesthetics business."

However, with no word they did mention the upcoming competition from Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and its lead candidate Daxi which is set to have much longer-lasting anti-wrinkles effects compared to Botox. So far no application for Daxi has been submitted to the FDA but if it is approved it could seriously dampen the revenue base of those durable assets AbbVie acquired. News about further positive results alone will likely lead to further stock price weakness of AbbVie.

Apart from Revance there is also a Daewoong Pharmaceutical and its partnership with Evolus which are selling Nabota, a self-developed botulinum toxin, in the U.S. So far, Allergan is not seeing imminent negative impact of that on its Botox sales but if one thing is for sure in that segment it is that competition is heating up and thus putting further risk on that transaction.

Dividends on the rise

AbbVie's current dividend yield stands at a juicy 6% and its dividend growth has been in the double digits for years, although its stock price tanked from $125 to the high $70s now. The last dividend raise announced in January 2019 came in at 11.5%.

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains below 50% and thus leaves room for future growth.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie's next dividend has already been declared and the stock goes ex-dividend on July 12. Following the ongoing weakness in the stock, investors can now lock in a rock solid 6% forward yield.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for May 2019. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on May 15 from AbbVie.

Investor Takeaway

Whether the Allergan deal is good or bad for AbbVie is not possible to answer. It certainly has the potential to be a success if Allergan's assets are really as durable and growing as management hopes. In that case it would valuably diversify AbbVie's portfolio and significantly reduce reliance on HUMIRA. In fact, it would be truly a WIN-WIN for AbbVie as HUMIRA itself will vastly pay for those assets that it will be replaced by. The deal will be accretive immediately and lift EPS growth by 10% and more with $2B in synergies at least. It is a bold strategic move but one that could pay off.

Investors having dumped shares following the 16% sell-off certainly feel differently but for me, having been long for more than 2 years, I will keep my position and hopefully be able to add to it. Risks are high but given the current valuation of the stock and the supreme almost 6% dividend yield it may be worth it.

AbbVie is the best value out there

The investment into AbbVie is certainly not for the fainthearted as even without that big deal the risks were manifold for AbbVie. Add to that a shaky regulatory environment which is keen on curbing excessively high drug prices (understandably) and the binary nature of hit-or-miss in the pharma industry and you end up with an investment that can potentially take you down.

However, such a doomsday scenario can be developed for virtually every stock and you won't make money in the market without accepting risk. I enjoy the high and growing dividend and carefully monitor how the company will integrate Allergan and how its own pipeline will develop with two more drugs slated to be released this year.

AbbVie remains a great company at a great price but don't expect any quick wins here.

