EXG: When A Covered Call Strategy Isn't Working

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) is a closed-end fund that “invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend paying stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received.” While EXG has some redeeming aspects, ultimately like many of the funds we’ve written about, this one has a few issues that might serve to keep investors away.

What’s Good About EXG

First, let’s go over two good points for the fund. Up to this date almost all the closed-end income funds we reviewed paid out more in distributions than they generated in returns. This isn’t bad per se, but it might lead investors to think their returns are higher than they actually are. Well, EXG actually generates enough returns to pay for its distributions.

(Source: Fund factsheet)

Over the past decade, the income that investors in EXG received have been backed up by returns. Now, that’s not to say some portions of the distributions were classified as returns of principal, just that the fund was making enough money to pay to cover those distributions from market returns.

In many cases, we’ve seen dividend or equity funds that don’t actually really invest all that much in dividend paying stocks. While the top two holdings of EXG, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), don’t pay dividends the rest of the stocks in the top ten do. So, we’ll give the fund a pass on this especially since they say they just “emphasize” dividends but don’t invest in dividend paying stocks exclusively.

However, when it comes to the fund’s actual covered call strategy, we don’t think investors are getting very much for the 1.07% in fees they are paying annually.

EXG and Covered Calls

At its most basic, the idea behind selling covered calls is simple. You sell calls on stocks you own (the covered part, meaning if a stock gets called you aren’t forced to buy it since you already own it). During periods when the market rises, you will lose out on some gains since your stocks will get “called away”. However, during periods when the market falls, the extra premiums you earn from selling calls helps cushion the downside. You are giving up some upside to reduce your losses to the downside.

Now, the big question is whether this strategy is worth it? There are numerous studies out there. Some say the strategy gives up too much upside to be worth it, others say that properly implemented it can provide investors good risk-adjusted returns. For us, it only really matters if the strategy EXG is pursuing works.

Looking at the fund's result over the past decade, the answer looks likely to be “no”. Volatility is almost the same as the S&P 500 (91% of the fund’s holdings are classified as in North America according to Morningstar; however, the fund’s own factsheet puts the number at 60%) but returns have averaged more than 4.5% less annually. Even comparing against a world stock index fund like the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT), things aren’t favorable for EXG.

(Source: Morningstar)

The fund also hasn’t really provided all that much in the way of downside protection. Over the past decade, the fund captured almost 97% of the downside! (Or more if you want to use a global index.)

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the long term, EXG investors got almost all of the downside but had their upside capped at around 75%. There’s just no real way to see how that performance could be justified. Investors could have put 95% of their money in a stock market index and 3% in cash, CDs, or money market fund(s) and gotten the 3% downside protection but also gained 97% of the upside.

Summary

While there may be some merit to covered call strategies when properly employed, it does not seem investors are getting any of it in EXG. Over the long term, downside has about equaled the market while upside has been capped. Volatility has also roughly matched the S&P 500 and exceeded the global stock market (using VT as a proxy). At a cost of 1.07% in annual expenses, investors are better off looking elsewhere for a covered call strategy fund. The only reason we can see that investors might be interested in this fund is that it trades at a discount to NAV and there have been points in the past where the fund traded at or above NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.