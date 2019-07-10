Dividend Update - June 2019

Dividends this quarter are up almost 40% since last year at the same time. Not only did I break the $300 quarter, I surpassed it and broke the $400 mark!

Last year I was able to collect $293.22 in the second quarter of 2018.

Hard to believe that we are already halfway through the year. June 2019 is in the books and so is the second quarter of the year. I wasn't able to achieve a record month but came pretty close. Still showing good growth numbers since the prior year.

Here is how the stats are broken down from the seven companies that paid me a dividend in June. Let's see how we did.

Dividends

CVX - $54.83

TGT - $30.72

ED - $10.41

O - $7.06

D - $30.26

SO - $15.21

ENB - $12.74

June dividends, add up to $161.23 which represents a 16.5% increase from last year where I made $138.39. Here are some charts to show comparison and progress but you can always see the full dividend income breakdown here.

There haven't been too many changes in the portfolio over the past year. I haven't been able to put as much capital into it as I normally am. The only notable differences is the new position in ENB which I didn't own last year. Also selling off my small position in LTC. The LTC dividend has been frozen for a few years now so I decided to deploy that capital into a different position. I was able to get in at a great price on ENB so I am happy with the decision so far with this new position. The rest of the growth this month comes from dividend increases or reinvestment.

Quarter Updates

2018 Q2 Dividends: $293.22

2019 Q2 Dividends: $404.45

YoY% Gain: 37.9%

YoY% Gain: 37.9%

Last year I was able to collect $293.22 in the second quarter of 2018. I love comparing quarter results and I am very happy with these results. I can see clear growth throughout the portfolio. Dividends this quarter are up almost 40% since last year at the same time. Not only did I break the $300 quarter, I surpassed it and broke the $400 mark!

Can't believe the year is already halfway over. But so far, it is off to a good start, breaking the quarter dividend record and had a dividend monthly record last month. Looking forward to seeing what the second half of the year brings.

How did your portfolio perform in June? Did anyone break any records or post huge gains? What big accomplishments have you had this year or are still striving for? Your comments are welcome below.

