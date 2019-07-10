Chart Of The Moment: The 2-Year Treasury And Dollar Index Over 2 Decades

Summary

Two decades after 1998, the Fed still remains the world’s monetary authority and is faced with a similar dilemma of whether to cut rates to address flagging global growth, structurally low inflation, and the now-mixed domestic economic data.

What has made this environment particularly unusual is the divergence between the dollar index and 2-year Treasury yield, which began early this year.

So in order for our call about U.S. dollar weakness to play out, we’ll need to see some signs that global growth is beginning to stabilize relative to the slowdown the U.S. economy has been experiencing.