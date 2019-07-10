Vertical Integration Doesn't Work In Cannabis Sector With Narbe Alexandrian, Canopy Rivers

He joins the show today to discuss what stage we're currently at in his 5 wave theory of how the cannabis industry will evolve, why ag-tech and Europe are exciting plays right now and what investors are getting when they buy Canopy Rivers.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very excited to be joined by Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), the publicly traded investment platform for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). Canopy Rivers has a growing portfolio of global cannabis value chain investments and is the largest cannabis VC in the world with a $300M fund.

Prior to joining Canopy Rivers, Narbe was a VC at OMERS Ventures, one of the most prominent technology venture capital funds in Canada. He was also a Senior Strategy Manager in TELUS' Internet of Things (IoT) group where he helped launch operational go-to-market strategies and has held roles at Deloitte, LLP in Financial Advisory and Consulting.

Please note that as this was recorded before last week's news hit about Canopy Growth's co-CEO Bruce Linton departing, we obviously weren't able to discuss that development and in our conversation are some now outdated references to Canopy Growth's leadership.

Topics include: