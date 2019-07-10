Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Editors' Picks | Canada | Podcasts

Vertical Integration Doesn't Work In Cannabis Sector With Narbe Alexandrian, Canopy Rivers

|
About: Canopy Rivers Inc. (CNPOF), Includes: ACT, CGC, HMLSF, MJ, YOLO
by: The Cannabis Investing Podcast
Summary

Narbe Alexandrian is President and CEO of Canopy Rivers, the publicly traded investment platform for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Rivers has a growing portfolio of global cannabis value chain investments and is the largest cannabis VC in the world with a $300M fund.

He joins the show today to discuss what stage we're currently at in his 5 wave theory of how the cannabis industry will evolve, why ag-tech and Europe are exciting plays right now and what investors are getting when they buy Canopy Rivers.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Libsyn, Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts.

More Cannabis Investing Podcasts »

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very excited to be joined by Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), the publicly traded investment platform for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). Canopy Rivers has a growing portfolio of global cannabis value chain investments and is the largest cannabis VC in the world with a $300M fund.

Prior to joining Canopy Rivers, Narbe was a VC at OMERS Ventures, one of the most prominent technology venture capital funds in Canada. He was also a Senior Strategy Manager in TELUS' Internet of Things (IoT) group where he helped launch operational go-to-market strategies and has held roles at Deloitte, LLP in Financial Advisory and Consulting.

Please note that as this was recorded before last week's news hit about Canopy Growth's co-CEO Bruce Linton departing, we obviously weren't able to discuss that development and in our conversation are some now outdated references to Canopy Growth's leadership.

Topics include:

  • 1:28 - What led Narbe to the cannabis industry. 10 years working in the technology start up sector. Then 'patient capital' came to Canada and it was perfect timing.
  • 4:00 - How does Canopy Rivers decide where to invest? Life cycle investors. $750,000 has been the lowest investment, $50 million has been the biggest. General thesis is vertical integration doesn't work. Best of breed companies exist in every piece of the value chain.
  • 5:41 - Relationship between Canopy Rivers and Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has 27% ownership. Ultimately, Canopy Growth is mostly looking to do M&A and total integration of invested companies. Canopy Rivers looks at what the next generation of disruptive companies are in the space - 'future proofing' in Canada, US and globally.
  • 7:40 - Canopy follows a 5 wave theory how the industry will evolve: 1. Cultivation (no longer investing in cultivation plays in Canada - it's too saturated). 2. Ancillary industry (how to scale - ancillary industry is 3x larger than cultivation). 3. Consumer packaged goods - when brands really stand out (we're in between stages 2 and 3 in the North American markets). 4. Pharma - will be a big deal in cannabis space (7 of top ten patent holders in cannabis sector are pharma multi-nationals), but it takes a while for pharma to catch up. 5. Mass market - when 4-6 large players dominate global industry. Likely about 15 years away.
  • 13:00 - Recent ag-tech plays and Canopy Rivers' JV with Leaflink. Two recent investments in New Zealand based ag-tech plays, multiplier effect on how much cannabis can be grown and oil can be derived - game changer within cultivation. Leaflink is most successful B2B e-commerce wholesaler for cannabis space in North America; deal was a long time coming.
  • 17:40 - Multiple touch points with Canopy Growth throughout the day. There will be multiple winners in the cannabis space - with Canopy Growth and Canopy Rivers, they're looking to cover both sides of the street. Canopy Growth is a trailblazer and blue chip company in the sector - when it goes up or down, give or take, its peers tend to follow suit.
  • 20:49 - What are investors getting in Canopy Rivers stock. 3 ways to look at its portfolio: public and private investments (about $240 million on hand) royalty companies which pays off the SG&A and more each year (about $9 million), 3 companies Canopy Rivers has done JVs with - Farmhouse, CanapaR and Mirabel - will bring in about $100-150 million of attributable EBITDA in 2020. Lot of growth ahead.
  • 24:09 - How much legalization plays into investment thesis. 60% of Canopy Rivers' market value is attached to companies outside of Canada, with exposure in the US. A lot of value is in Europe right now. Italy has highest rate of combustible smoking products for consumers within all industrial countries - by a long shot. France and UK are also looking to capitalize on the legalized medical market. A lot of university research there is also being devoted to pushing cannabis from recreational market to a pharma giant.
  • 29:55 - Black market's perceived continued hold on consumers. In Canada, 10-20% of the market is legal and beyond that it's illicit. But in Colorado, 80% of the market is legal. As each market matures and products improve, black market will be curbed. But governments also need to create more regulated regime for mass market appeal.