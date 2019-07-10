Vertical Integration Doesn't Work In Cannabis Sector With Narbe Alexandrian, Canopy Rivers

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Libsyn, Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts.
Today, I am very excited to be joined by Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), the publicly traded investment platform for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). Canopy Rivers has a growing portfolio of global cannabis value chain investments and is the largest cannabis VC in the world with a $300M fund.
Prior to joining Canopy Rivers, Narbe was a VC at OMERS Ventures, one of the most prominent technology venture capital funds in Canada. He was also a Senior Strategy Manager in TELUS' Internet of Things (IoT) group where he helped launch operational go-to-market strategies and has held roles at Deloitte, LLP in Financial Advisory and Consulting.
Please note that as this was recorded before last week's news hit about Canopy Growth's co-CEO Bruce Linton departing, we obviously weren't able to discuss that development and in our conversation are some now outdated references to Canopy Growth's leadership.
Topics include:
- 1:28 - What led Narbe to the cannabis industry. 10 years working in the technology start up sector. Then 'patient capital' came to Canada and it was perfect timing.
- 4:00 - How does Canopy Rivers decide where to invest? Life cycle investors. $750,000 has been the lowest investment, $50 million has been the biggest. General thesis is vertical integration doesn't work. Best of breed companies exist in every piece of the value chain.
- 5:41 - Relationship between Canopy Rivers and Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has 27% ownership. Ultimately, Canopy Growth is mostly looking to do M&A and total integration of invested companies. Canopy Rivers looks at what the next generation of disruptive companies are in the space - 'future proofing' in Canada, US and globally.
- 7:40 - Canopy follows a 5 wave theory how the industry will evolve: 1. Cultivation (no longer investing in cultivation plays in Canada - it's too saturated). 2. Ancillary industry (how to scale - ancillary industry is 3x larger than cultivation). 3. Consumer packaged goods - when brands really stand out (we're in between stages 2 and 3 in the North American markets). 4. Pharma - will be a big deal in cannabis space (7 of top ten patent holders in cannabis sector are pharma multi-nationals), but it takes a while for pharma to catch up. 5. Mass market - when 4-6 large players dominate global industry. Likely about 15 years away.
- 13:00 - Recent ag-tech plays and Canopy Rivers' JV with Leaflink. Two recent investments in New Zealand based ag-tech plays, multiplier effect on how much cannabis can be grown and oil can be derived - game changer within cultivation. Leaflink is most successful B2B e-commerce wholesaler for cannabis space in North America; deal was a long time coming.
- 17:40 - Multiple touch points with Canopy Growth throughout the day. There will be multiple winners in the cannabis space - with Canopy Growth and Canopy Rivers, they're looking to cover both sides of the street. Canopy Growth is a trailblazer and blue chip company in the sector - when it goes up or down, give or take, its peers tend to follow suit.
- 20:49 - What are investors getting in Canopy Rivers stock. 3 ways to look at its portfolio: public and private investments (about $240 million on hand) royalty companies which pays off the SG&A and more each year (about $9 million), 3 companies Canopy Rivers has done JVs with - Farmhouse, CanapaR and Mirabel - will bring in about $100-150 million of attributable EBITDA in 2020. Lot of growth ahead.
- 24:09 - How much legalization plays into investment thesis. 60% of Canopy Rivers' market value is attached to companies outside of Canada, with exposure in the US. A lot of value is in Europe right now. Italy has highest rate of combustible smoking products for consumers within all industrial countries - by a long shot. France and UK are also looking to capitalize on the legalized medical market. A lot of university research there is also being devoted to pushing cannabis from recreational market to a pharma giant.
- 29:55 - Black market's perceived continued hold on consumers. In Canada, 10-20% of the market is legal and beyond that it's illicit. But in Colorado, 80% of the market is legal. As each market matures and products improve, black market will be curbed. But governments also need to create more regulated regime for mass market appeal.