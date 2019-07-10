Armanino Foods Of Distinction Looks Tasty And A Little Ritzy

Armanino Foods has seen its stock price increase by 50% over the last year and a half.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is a microcap that trades over the counter, the result of voluntarily delisting itself in 2005 to avoid costs and regulations. With 14 consecutive years of dividend increases, it remains a favorite of dividend growth investors.

Business

Armanino is said to have taken pesto mainstream fifty years ago. A pesto is traditionally made of pine nuts, garlic, basil, and a minimum number of ingredients. The company offers four varieties of basil pesto.

It also offers nearly a dozen other sauces to food service in addition to pesto.

In addition, the company offers a variety of pasta.

The company offers its basil pesto and two cheese shakers to the retail market. In addition, it offers a variety of pasta and meatballs.

Armanino finished installing new equipment “on time and within budget” in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to CEO Pera’s report. That equipment is used to manufacture new products. Pera did not specify what those products were, even in the 2019 first-quarter announcement, only that the company is confident that the products will be well-received in existing, targeted, and new markets. However, a new product called harissa has been announced on the company website.

Harissa is a “fiery north-African condiment [that] is taking foodservice and the food media by storm.”

Insiders hold more than 2,105,602 shares, representing 6.6% of the 32,065,645 shares outstanding.

Two institutional investors hold another 0.13% of the shares. Retail investors hold the remaining 93% of shares. The company has a market cap of $107 million.

Dividends and Return

Armanino has increased its dividend every year for 14 years. However, the dividend yield dropped from 8.13% in 2009 to 2.84 in 2013. Today, it is at 2.97%. On a more positive note, the payout ratio has been steadily dropping.

The total return has benefited from a rising stock price, particularly in the past three years. Total return increase per year has not fallen below 15% since 2016.

The company has a strong balance sheet and is more than able to meet the dividend payment. The Quick Ratio, always above 1.00, exceeded 2.0 in 2011 and 3.0 in 2015. The Current Ratio has mirrored the Quick Ratio at a higher level. The Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV, has been at 2.0 or higher, meaning that the company can more than meet all of its liabilities with just its current assets. The NCAV dropped when it took on debt in 2017, but it is still robust at its current level.

The growing strength in the balance sheet is a good indicator of increasing total returns that will likely continue.

Valuation

The stock price began to climb from $2.25 at the end of 2017, and the ascent became more pronounced at the beginning of 2019. As of this writing, the stock price sits at $3.37, a 50% increase in a little more than 18 months.

The P/E, in contrast, has remained flat overall. The P/FCF spiked to 476 in 2017 and was removed from the chart below. It returned to 18 in 2018 (also not on the chart).

From a technical perspective, the stock price is in the middle of a rising channel. In addition, Pera noted a sound of caution for the second quarter due to “significant timing differences” in which several customers increased purchases ahead of price increases. Therefore, I expect the stock to move sideways or perhaps down following the announcement of second-quarter results.

Risks

Armanino is not exactly the only manufacturer of pesto and pasta in the world. A quick search turned up 632 pesto products listed (including pesto machines) on Alibaba.com. The first page has several products from Barilla, a family-owned company in Italy. Eurobrands, a company that is apparently private, supplies several more pesto products. Amazon has more than 3,000 pesto products, including pesto sauce made by: De Cecco, Classico, Blue Moose, Prego, Amore, Buitoni, Kirkland, Knorr, Roi, Mantova, Giusta - these are just the ones on the top two rows of the first page. The list goes on...

Another known risk is the high concentration of sales to two customers. One of those accounts for 73% of outstanding receivables in 2018, up from 66% in 2017. The other customer accounts for 5% of outstanding receivables. Armanino’s distributor in Asia accounted for 8% of gross sales. The loss of any one of these customers could be detrimental to the company. Armanino’s pesto can be found on Amazon, but it is unknown how much revenue comes from the site.

Another difficulty with the company is the lack of information. For instance, Pera spoke of new products, but he did not say what those products are, nor what the target customer is for those products. The company is promoting its new harissa sauce on its website, so the information about the product is not confidential, but still, information is limited from company reports. Armanino does not hold calls, nor are any analysts known to cover the company.

Conclusions

Armanino Foods has a good run of dividend increases, even through a recession. The dividend yield, however, has remained relatively flat in recent years. The true engine of total return has been the stock price. The company is best known as a dividend growth stock, and it is that, but the stock has been quietly growing as well.

I had expected to find a stock price that was priced to perfection, particularly after the price surged at the beginning of the year, but I instead found a P/E that has never reached 20. The P/FCF did spike in 2017, but came back below levels last seen in 2012.

Armanino’s expansion and upgrades are complete. New products are being developed, and the company has stepped up its promotion.

The very worst-case scenario is that Armanino loses one of its main customers. The loss of its biggest customer would be catastrophic. However, the company has maintained its customers for decades now. The assumption here is that Armanino will maintain good relations with its customers. A more likely worst-case scenario, then, is that none of its new products amounts to anything significant. The best possible scenario is that all its new products find new customers and that the company would continue expanding.

I expect a scenario between the two extremes. The new products will take time. Some will succeed, and some will likely not. Pera stated they “anticipate that the sale of these new products will start to ramp up sometime in the 2nd half of this year.”

Like Pera, I continue to be “cautiously optimistic.” I suggest holding at the current stock price and buying any dip. The second quarter may well offer some buying opportunities. Beyond that, the stock may require some patience until new products are established.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.