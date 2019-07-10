The Little Portfolio That Beats The Market - Update

For the past few weeks, I have been working with some ideas in mind on how to combine decent income and growth into a simple DGI approach. I decided to write the article “The little portfolio that beats the market” as I reasoned that, if income could hit and possibly surpass a 4% threshold, such a portfolio could become an “all seasons” strategy to accompany investors through their entire life. Considering the 4% rule, I thought it could be possible to apply this strategy, maintaining a genuine buy and hold approach (which maximizes returns and minimizes fees) regardless of age. Investors could stay the course, irrespective of whether they are at the beginning of their lives as savers or already enjoying retirement.

The main change would be in the destination of the income received. Young fellows could save more, DRIP-ping dividends and compounding wealth, while those in their golden years could live off distributions without worrying for their principal going up and down. I believe the idea is relevant these days: bond yields are low and fresh retirees have a lot of years still ahead of them to enjoy. The appeal of a basket of equities reliably increasing their distributions over time not only has raised but has become a necessity. And while experts still make a case for dividend stocks not being a bond substitute, I believe investors need to keep a good part of their portfolios into equities today more than ever.

I tried to make the case that if an investor is to start early enough on this portfolio, he could settle his retirement dues with $10,000, allowing time to do the job. This challenge was a pure demonstration to push the idea to its extreme, but the purpose of the article was to remind investors a couple of points: 1) the power of compounding, and 2) a patient DGI buy and hold method can outperform a passive ETF strategy.

Here is the model portfolio as presented last month:

Because of the great feedback I received from the community, I decided to come back to this portfolio and address a few open points left at that time with this update.

The theoretical framework

Some asked why Exxon Mobil (XOM) made it to the list. In the last decade, the company has been an underperformer on a total return basis and saw no reason to hold. I decided to spin-off the answer by writing an entire article on the perils of valuation and price fixation. However, my point is straightforward: when investors hold a stock for an indefinite time, they should look at the return as the sum of the cash flows they will get back in the form of dividends, leaving out share price. Although I did not perform full due diligence on Exxon, I suggested XOM could couple its 4.7% yield with a 5% dividend growth.

Since a way to approximate long-term return is dividend yield + perpetual dividend growth (can’t factor in capital gains if I never sell my shares), I expect an investment on Exxon to return 9.7% going forward. Not too shabby for such a large company. How the price has fared historically should not concern investors as much: buy and hold means stick to the cash given back to you.

The article on which I explained this was a bit criticized though: I doubt the concept was hard to grasp, the math and theory behind it are solid. I suspect the cognitive dissonance arises from investors’ experience and emotions. Nobody wishes to see red on the account, even if an enormous amount of cash through dividends was received. The framework relies on buy and hold to work out. Anything shorter compromises the whole thing: 20 years is not a short holding period, but even so valuation is already back in the game. As of 2016, the NYSE average holding period was reportedly 8.3... months.

Concentration risk and outperformance

A second concern that I need to address is concentration risk. A commenter pointed out: “undoubtedly some of these contrarian value calls will be wrong, and that will drag the portfolio performance down below the projections.” With so few holdings, yes, the risk is not to be understated, and therefore, if this model portfolio turns into something real (more on this later), the number of holdings should be raised. There is a ton of academic research on how “enough” is enough, but I am a skeptic of anything above 30-40 holdings. Generally, a portfolio holding a myriad of <2% positions means:

The investor has no time to keep proper research on his stocks (nothing to be ashamed of) and therefore would be better off with an ETF.

There are so many holdings in the portfolio that if any outperformance occurs, it is so small that the investor is not worse off with an ETF, especially when opportunity costs are factored in.

I believe middle-ground is king here: anything between 15 and 40 should do the trick, but my preference is for keeping it simple. I would go with 20 holdings as my golden number.

With a decent number of holdings and a lot of discipline, I think investors can take their shot at outperforming the market. I am not aiming at any Grand Slam here: the same commenter argued we are not all as skillful as Warren Buffett. While this fact is correct, there is quite a distance between a 9% annualized (passive approach baseline) and the 20%+ made by investing greats. Peter Lynch wrote that any retail investor could aim at 15%. With low inflation and low-interest rates, even that goal could be hard to achieve. As I said in my original article, however, also a compounded 10.7% is not too shabby over a 40 years horizon: it outperforms the return baseline by 86%.

The problem with backtesting

From concentration stems another point: backtesting. Commenters were asking for backtested performance, and one reader called out the “underperformance” of the portfolio once numbers were crunched. However, I contend modern fixation with backtesting can produce more harm than good when investors apply the technique in a vacuum. First of all, a couple of holdings are (de-facto) recent IPOs: WestRock (WRK) is the product of M&A, AbbVie (ABBV) on the opposite of a spin-off. Backtesting can gather backward only so much data on these and therefore the portfolio as a whole. This resulting arbitrary time frame is an algorithm-equivalent of cherry picking.

Also, the underperformance was all generated in the last couple of years (the portfolio did outperform until 2017), and this should not surprise as a few of these holdings are “contrarian picks” which experienced a recent drop in price. Both the start and end of the time frame are now arbitrary, but even if so, my question is: imagine we are back at the end of 2017. Is then the same portfolio a solid choice because it has outperformed the broad market? Two years make a tremendous difference when you backtest results for a total of less than six (or four), but from the perspective of a long-term investor with a buy-and-hold approach, such time frame remains a blink.

Still, the most critical problem is portfolio size, thus the link with concentration risk. I do not contend backtesting has its usefulness in screening strategies on large samples (which is the primary use of such technique for funds). However, observant investors are always to ask themselves a question: how much significant were outliers in the resulting outperformance (underperformance)? The prediction power of backtesting is nil when it comes down to a small basket of (hand-picked) equities.

If I were to discard Exxon Mobil (XOM), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) in favor of DGI, current favorites Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), portfolio results would dramatically improve in an instant. My strategy would now appear to be a huge success, but would this make the portfolio a better future investment? I am not so sure, although undoubtedly it is what some investing services do when selling readers something, slapping the “backtested results“ label on top.

Moving forward

Now that most of the theoretical framework has been laid out, I am considering to make the model portfolio a real-money portfolio for my retirement. However, a few things are still under consideration. I am already sure the final portfolio will not include Imperial Brands, and this is even though I am long (and bullish on) this one. I will focus only on US-listed holdings, and I will segregate my non-US ones in a different basket with a different strategy and focus. Also, I will try not to include anything issuing a K-1 because of tax inefficiencies. The additional rule excludes the initially picked Lazard (LAZ). To keep the portfolio skewed towards large-caps and safety, I am also adding an investment grade preference rule (to which I leave the door open for a couple of exceptions).

Investing approach Strictly long term, but will try to keep a look at valuation and realize a few capital gains on the way Safety At least 90% investment grade (18/20) The basis for inclusion in the portfolio High current yield + High expected growth Number of holdings Around 20 holdings Long-term performance goal 11% or more (2 points above passive investing) Backtesting Not required due to the small sample size Eligible equities Major exchange US-listed stocks (NYSE, Nasdaq). No K-1 issuing stocks

The survivors are AbbVie, Amgen (AMGN), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil, LyondellBasell (LYB), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Simon Property Group (SPG) and WestRock. Down to eight candidates, but that’s not a big problem for now. I will come up with more picks in the next weeks or start with cash and fill in the gaps along the way. For now, I am adding Albemarle (ALB) because of the secular growth I expect on lithium. I am also considering Ingredion (INGR) that I already discussed in this article. Among financials, I will run the numbers soon on JPMorgan (JPM).

Readers might have noticed by now this is an ongoing project: feedback is welcome, and if you liked the article, stay tuned for more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, IMBBY, LYB, MPC, SPG, ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.