Falling Yields Aren't A Harbinger Of Doom

To many observers the 28 percent decline in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield this year is a clear warning of trouble ahead. A common theme in financial commentaries is that falling bond rates reflects the widespread fear of a coming recession. Yet this conclusion obscures the fact that falling bond rates typically precede a period of outperformance for equities. In today's report we'll examine the variables which collectively point to higher stock prices ahead and a positive flight path for the economy, thanks in part to lower yields.

You wouldn't know it from looking at the stock market's performance this year, but 2019 has so far been the year of the fear trade. Instead of taking advantage of the many bargains for sale in the equity market in January after last year's 20% decline, investors instead flocked to the safety of Treasury bonds. This move toward capital preservation at the expense of capital gains has been a steady theme this year, with other safe havens including gold gaining in popularity while risk assets are largely ignored.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has posted a respectable performance in the first six months of this year, reaching an all-time high at the end of June and climbing 21% since the December 2018 low. Yet despite the profitable ride for those brave enough to buy equities, the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond has been the preferred investment for all too many investors. This can be seen in the following graph, which compares the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) with the performance of the SPX. As the graph shows, there have been times when Treasuries have at times outperformed equities in recent months.

An obvious consequence of the headlong rush into government bonds is that yields have fallen to levels not seen in over two years. The downward slide in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) has been both steep and steady, as can be seen here. The dramatic decline in TNX has led quite a few observers to conclude that low bond yields are reflecting a weakening U.S. economy. Indeed, this is the interpretation that many mainstream financial writers have embraced. But as we'll see, this belief ignores the historical tendency for lower yields to pave the way for higher equity prices. This is especially true when liquidity is abundant and there is no stress in the credit market.

Historically, falling bond yields are a concern only when the corporate profit outlook is negative. That's not the case today as corporate earnings growth is still trending higher and there is ample liquidity in the financial market. One way of measuring the extent to which the market is genuinely concerned about the corporate profit outlook is to look at credit default swap spreads (CDS). While the 5-year CDS has slightly increased lately, swap spreads are still near multi-year lows. Only when this indicator is rising on a sustained basis should investors be legitimately worried about the economic and financial market outlook. As it now stands, however, swap spreads are telling us that the market isn't concerned about the corporate profit outlook, nor is it concerned with recession.

Another sign that the risk of a credit-related event is very low right now can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This shoes the progression of the BofAML U.S. High-Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread since the last serious threat to the economy back in late 2015 and early 2016 (from the energy bond collapse). Far from showing any signs of alarm, this indicator has responded to the recent tariff threats by establishing a series of lower highs and is much closer to its 5-year low than to its 2016 high. The bottom line is that current credit conditions indicate no serious threat to the economy or the financial market.

While the above mentioned credit spread indicators are sending a positive message for the financial market, there are other reliable signs that the economy is still in fine shape despite falling yields. One of the most reliable indications of the strength of the domestic economy is the Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI). It has been noted that every major to date has been heralded by conspicuous deterioration in the ETI. While according to the latest report the ETI decreased in June, the index is still up in the past 12 months. This can be seen in the following chart. Source: Conference Board

To date, this indicator continues to flash a positive signal for the overall health of the job market, and by extension, the economy. The ETI trend is still up and hasn't reversed yet. Only when there is notable weakness in this important indicator will investors have cause for concern that the economy is in danger of recession.

Now let's narrow our focus as we turn from the bigger picture to a more concentrated view of the U.S. retail economy. One way of quickly ascertaining the strength of the everyday business economy is by looking the New Economy Index (NEI). NEI is an indicator I've used since 2007. It's a simple average of five of the most economically important, publicly traded U.S. equities. The components are: Amazon (AMZN), FedEx (FDX), eBay (EBAY), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Kforce (KFRC). Collectively, these companies provide an excellent representation of the broad outlook for retail sales, employment, small business sales, and business transportation. Whenever the NEI is trending above its rising 12-week and 20-week moving averages (below), it's assumed that the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for the U.S. retail economy is healthy.

Clearly, the above chart shows the U.S. retail economy to be in excellent shape. The profitability of each of the five companies which comprise this index is still sound, and it can therefore be inferred that as go the prospects of businesses which serve a large swath of Americans every day, so goes the retail economy itself.

Now let's drill down even further and look at the socioeconomic group which stands to lose the most during an economic downturn. I'm referring of course to middle income wage earners. If any segment of the U.S. economy is vulnerable to a global trade-related slowdown, it would be the middle class. In order to obtain a basic idea of how the middle class is faring, I've constructed a middle class stock average - the Middle Class Index (NYSE:MCI). The MCI graph shown below is composed of companies which cater mainly to the middle class, namely Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Dollar General (DG), Wendy's (WEN), Ford (F), and JC Penny (JCP).

I've found that this index has provided a reliable big-picture overview of whether or not the middle class is in a spending mood. When the middle class is optimistic about its earnings prospects, this would logically result in increased spending. Conversely, lower wages or low employment would result in a lower Middle Class Index reading.

As you can see in the above chart, however, the middle class has been displaying increased confidence in its economic prospects based on how well the MCI has performed this year. This is reflected in both higher revenues and higher stock prices for the companies which comprise the index. The MCI has continuously made new multi-year highs throughout the year, even before the S&P 500 Index made a new high. This confirms the bullish employment picture and financial outlook discussed earlier in this report. The takeaway from this is that with middle income earners becoming looser with their spending patterns, the intermediate-term economic outlook is optimistic.

Far from being alarmed by falling Treasury yields, investors should instead be heartened by the prospects for a brighter economic picture. Another potential consequence of lower bond yields is higher stock prices, which is what follows a sustained decline in the TNX more often than not. It was rising trend in 10-year Treasury yields in the year prior to the 2007-2008 credit crisis which served as a major warning sign for investors that the financial market outlook was negative. The subsequent collapse in yields in 2008, however, helped pave the way for the stock market recovery which began the following year.

It should also be noted that last summer's rally in the TNX (below) served as advance notice of the trouble which was to come for equities in Q4 2018. The subsequent slide in bond yields beginning last November, however, foretold of better times ahead for stock investors entering 2019.

Far from being a harbinger of doom, falling Treasury yields should be regarded as a green light signal for the equity market. With liquidity profuse and credit spreads showing no signs of trouble ahead, investors should ignore the impulse to equate falling yields with economic crisis. Instead, under current conditions lower yields are more likely than not to pave the way for higher stock prices in the months ahead. This justifies a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture for stock investors.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $52.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I'm also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund's holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I'm using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

