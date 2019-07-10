Assertio Therapeutics' Turnaround Is At A Complete Stop, Value Investors Beware

Introduction

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) is a specialty pharmaceuticals company which successfully divested itself of its painkiller exposure in response to the opioid crisis. Despite turnaround efforts such as a settlement with Purdue, cutting most of its sales force, and NDA for cosyntrophin, the company's is simply too indebted to grow its pipeline organically. While ASRT's core products are protected well into the mid-2020s from generic competition, they are no longer growing and it is unclear how the company can return to growth thereafter. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Nucynta Revenues Are Safe But Stunted

Source: Assertio Therapeutics

The company's flagship asset is Nucynta, an abuse deterrent opiate (ADO) taken orally to treat severe and chronic pain. To manage its opioid litigation risk, this drug was spun off to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) in 2018 with ASRT entitled to 65% of its sales by COLL as royalty income. At the current run rate, Nucynta is generating about $200 million in FY 2019 to COLL, which translates to roughly $130 million in royalties for ASRT.

While further performance relating to perks in this licensing agreement are available, growth has been stunted due to the public outrage surrounding the opioid crisis which has estimated to have killed ~47,000 Americans last year from overdose. As a result, this product is only growing +3% Y/Y despite having one of the best safety profile out of all opiates. The rate of abuse for Nucynta is 86% less than that of other abuse deterrent opioids (0.009 cases of abuse per 1,000,000 Nucynta tablets vs. 0.0640 cases of abuse per 1,000,000 ADO tablets).

Moreover, ASRT was able to win a patent infringement lawsuit with a judge guaranteeing Nucynta's exclusivity period until 2023-2025. While this is definitely good news, it is likely the product will see no prescription growth due to the sheer magnitude of controversies surrounding opiates in general. Next, let's take a look at the company's neurology portfolio:

Neurology Products Are Questionable

Source: ipropatients

ASRT has a variety of products in its neurology department such as Gralise, Cambia, and Zipsor with a variety of indications, one being the treatment of pain after shingles. It is important to note, these drugs are both extremely circumstantial and expensive, thereby resulting in neither Medicare Part B nor Part D coverage for patients. Positive factors, such as patent expiry in the mid-2020s and the entire portfolio generating just over $100 million in sales every year, are offset by the products being only accessible to a tiny group of patients and physicians who prescribe them. This makes the 3 drugs unlikely to spearhead the company into post turnaround growth. Luckily, one remedy for ASRT lies in its ability to steer around much of its opioid exposure by divesting Nucynta before the public outrage occurred:

Not a Main Defendant In Opioid Litigation

Source: BNA

While there are 38 individual lawsuits against ASRT regarding misleading practices in its opioid sales, the company is not one of the main defendants named in any state level lawsuits. In addition, Nucynta already has shown in post marketing studies that it is several times more deterrent than other ADOs. Even at its peak, ASRT never reached more than 1% of exposure in its branded market share of opioids from Nucynta. Compared to companies like Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Endo (ENDP), and Purdue, ASRT was a genuinely a small fish in the opioid crisis by marketing a relatively safe formulation of Tapentadol, and hence is extremely unlikely to see 9 to 10 figures in implied settlement expenses as with the companies listed above. With this aside, let's evaluate the company's pipeline for opportunities for organic growth.

Catalyst? - Oct 19 Cosyntropin PDUFA

Source: Assertio Therapeutics

In 2017, the FTC ruled Mallinckrodt (MNK) must spin-off a generic version of its blockbuster H.P. Acthar injection to a competitor. After much passing around, this generic version's (cosyntropin) marketing rights have been handed over to ASRT for a period of 10 years until 2027.

In a previous article, the author discussed how Acthar is a price gouging drug used for the treatment of infantile spams (~1,000 cases per year) costing over $45,000 per vial after a 6 digit percentage price hike by its owners Mallinckrodt and Questcor. This is a much needed generic therapy coming from ASRT for this monopolized treatment by H.P. Acthar, but with a small twist. Because Acthar is currently a trade secret, there is no way to replicate the extraction process of ACTH from pigs' adrenal glands and hence, cosyntropin remains only a synthetic compound of ACTH peptides. This corticosteroid being developed by ASRT is therefore neither a "generic" nor a "biosimilar" and hence will require Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials for its label expansion into the blockbuster infantile spasms field. Unfortunately, as we will see later, ASRT is heavily indebted and can ill afford spending hundreds of millions in clinical investigations for this indication. Next, let us look at another potential roadblock of the company's collaborative R&D efforts.

IW - 3718 Data Is A Concern

Source: FierceBiotech

In its partnership with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), Assertio is developing a side drug to a proton pump inhibitor medication for the treatment of heartburn. The Phase 2b data, however, remains extremely questionable. Firstly, the placebo was able to develop an astonishing efficacy of 46% in patients which is indicative of poor trial design (as illustrated by the trial inexplicably orchestrated to reach 15% improvement). Moreover, the 12 percentage point difference was only able to achieve questionable statistical significance with its p value not reaching below 0.01. This begs the question: Why would there exist economic value in the drug if it is only 12% more effective than a PPI treatment? The author is rather skeptical of the clinical outcome of IW-3718 in Phase 3. Next, let's look at the company's overall financial standing.

Financial Health

Source: Multiple ASRT Company Filings, Author's Curation

As we can see, ASRT is currently trading at 3x forward sales, 6.5x EBITDA, and 1.85x free cash flow. While these metrics make the company attractively valued, it is important to note the company is also dangerously leveraged at nearly 5x Net Debt to EBITDA. Moreover, ASRT can only spend 3% of its revenues on R&D due to having an interest coverage of just 1.82x. These are concerning statistics for a company needing to devote at least 8 to 9 figures in clinical trial costs to certify an infantile spasms label for the only quality candidate in its pipeline, cosyntropin.

Conclusion

Based on the hurdles required for infantile spasms label approval for cosyntropin, poor data on IW-3718 readout, and excessive amounts of balance sheet leverage, the author finds ASRT's turnaround to be coming to a full stop. While the patent protection for Nucynta and Neurology products do not expire until 2025 to 2029, there has been little organic growth in this portfolio, and will likely be worsened as a spillover of opioid litigation and Medicare reform. Moreover, the critical levels of debt affecting this company prohibits ASRT from using cash flows to invest in organic R&D, forcing it to spend 1,700 bps less on this metric than its peers. With no developments of quality in its pipeline, and just 2 sub-par drugs in-progress, ASRT has done well in terms of reducing painkiller exposure but has done a very bad job at creating value for its patients and shareholders. Hence, value investors should stay away from this one and look for other opportunities in the pharmaceuticals sector.

