Ahead Of The Ops Update: Journey Duvernay Wells Are Top 10

Journey's (OTC:JRNGF) first two Duvernay wells were among the top 10 Duvernay oil wells across Alberta, per recently published provincial well data. The company has not yet provided an ops update, but using this publicly available information provided by the province gives a glimpse into production results subsequent to the initial results disclosed in April:

(sources: Canadian investment bank, Geoscout, AER)

Of course, its important to know where to look. Journey does not show up anywhere on this list of top 10 wells. However, Journey's joint venture partner is Kiwetinohk Resources, and Kiwetinohk is listed as the operator for the number 2 and number 6 best Duvernay oil wells in Alberta, ranked based on oil production volumes in May.

So... why does this matter? Journey's Duvernay could be huge. The Duvernay play has oil majors like Chevron and Shell actively drilling numerous wells, and economics in parts of the Duvernay challenge some of the best economics in the Permian.

The oil majors and large foreign oil companies entered the Duvernay at huge cost, in some cases paying $10,000-$15,000 per acre. And despite paying up substantially, their well results are nowhere to be seen in the top 10 Duvernay oil well results.

With 40k net acres in the Duvernay, well results matter to Journey, a company with a market cap of just under $100 million (Canadian dollars). At the low end of the price range the majors paid to enter the Duvernay, just this play could be worth many times Journey's market capitalization. And with hundreds of potential gross locations (over one hundred net), this acreage math translates to more tangible location value math, and the type curves driving that are substantiated with more data.

With average production rates now available for both the initial 20 day test period ending in March, and now the entire month of May, results are now less "preliminary" and more meaningful. With production at or above type curve on both initial wells, and with more wells coming on soon, and with the potential for the next wells to improve as tends to happen early on in this sort of oil resource play, Journey's share price could respond and start to reflect more of the potential value of the Duvernay. And in the meantime, for those checking the Alberta Energy Regulator's ("AER") data, there is the opportunity to get ahead of the announcement of further production data by Journey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

