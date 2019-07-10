Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up!

Ridiculous? The Whole FANG Breakup narrative is equally so

Ridiculous yes, yet, one could argue that all the politically motivated talk about breaking up well-loved companies in the FANGs have taken a toll on their prices for about a year. Both sides of the political divide and both sides of the Atlantic are licking their chops over the wealth and power that can be suctioned from these companies. This is exhibited by their hyperbolic charges of the mostly imagined sins of companies that have found ways to massively delight customers and users on a global scale.

Yet, for as much as the rapacious Pols, histrionic media and shrill activists clamor for their pound of flesh, these enterprises just keep on addressing the needs of the only ones that matter - the hoi polloi, the average Joe and Jen, the consumer. The stock market is waking up to the reality that companies this powerful will preserve their capital and continue to grow it massively.

I believe that market participants have become inured to the charges and government threats, future fines and possible taxes. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is launching Libra, what could be the biggest payments business on the planet. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to start new businesses from a FedEx (NYSE:FDX) killer, to Gaga Cosmetics, to healthcare. Is there any area that Amazon is not involved in disrupting? AMZN is breaking out, so is FB; Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is losing "Friends" but NFLX is breaking out too. You already know my bull case for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), GOOGL is the laggard but it will catch up mightily. See my previous: "FOMO Rally: Time For Catch-Up Trades; Analyzing Google".

Other Social Media looking really good for a breakout too

I think Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), also Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), the first two have now been seasoned in the marketplace and as stocks. They have strengthened their businesses and proven their sustainability. Twitter will benefit mightily from political advertising. I see every candidate in my twitter feed as I am sure you all do too. I don't know about you but my brain goes "ka-ching!" every time I see them. I don't inhabit Snap, but I bet there is political advertising there too, and likely it will swamp GOOGL PPC advertising, and YouTube and FB as well.

PINS is in a special class by itself. Its narrative is not formed at all. I see the value of PINS unfold over several years as it evolves its direct to consumer retail model. SNAP is already breaking out and TWTR will catch up, watch for it to push above $40. I think it will go to new highs before the year is out. PINS should be accumulated, SNAP and TWTR can be trades.

Speaking of Tesla

Hah! I should have said speaking of other breakout names mentioned before... there's news that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expanding capacity at their Fremont factory. That is another way of saying TSLA is raising its profit margins. TSLA still has growing demand globally ex-China, since their Shanghai factory will likely be operating before 2020.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is on the move, could it be that Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) loss (closing its iBank in the US) is GS's big gain? My answer is a resounding YES! Let me throw in Square (NYSE:SQ) as a breakout name. I have been behind this name for quite a while and its price has been meandering for a long time. It looks like it's on the move again. If you are not in this name, you should start accumulating.

Powell Speaking

The Humphrey-Hawkins testimony starts today. Jay Powell's words will be parsed, masticated and psychoanalyzed by everyone looking for any hint of a change in direction. The sad truth is that there is a lot of data coming right up to the next Fed meeting. I know that personally I want him to stand pat, but reassure the market that a cut is the next move of the Fed. Not because of (or just because of) the fact that I have been standing on a soapbox about it and will look foolish if he doesn't, but because ultimately it's right for the economy and it just happens to be the best move for the stock market. No one can predict what Powell will say, everyone is saying that the market is expecting a cut and will sell off furiously if it doesn't get it. I don't think that is true. It rests on how Powell frames his ongoing intentions. Meanwhile, the market is basically flat, right at all-time highs; is that a market that is really all that dependent on whether Powell cuts by 25 basis points?

Insiders Corner

On the other hand, I am seeing hugely lopsided insider activity, many more sellers than buyers. I only noticed because there were a handful of insider buyers again at Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY), an amount barely worth mentioning (~$40K), but taken with the many insider buys over the last several months should still be noted. At Greif (NYSE:GEF), the CFO bought $116K, which recently had a number of insiders. My Take: So about 6 buyers and 50 sellers in companies, many with multiple sellers. This is not bullish my friends. I don't usually even look at sellers, so perhaps this has happened before and I haven't noticed. Perhaps coming out of a July 4 weekend skews the numbers. I just felt I should let you know.

I am a bull medium and long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.