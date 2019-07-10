Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video)

Recently we noticed both Philip Morris (PM) and Altria Group (MO) displaying some nice intermediate term setups for moves higher. We discuss in the video below along with a few other related tobacco charts that may be forming bottoms as well.

PM & MO where names that we had been projecting large corrections to begin since May 2017. Both completing five waves up from 2008/2009 lows into the June 2017 highs.

Inside these larger corrections PM & MO are both inside large B-wave bounces. Both have initial moves up from December 2018 lows and corrective retraces into Fibs support. This forms "A-B" setups for C-Waves higher which should take prices higher into 2020.

PM's chart only starts in mid 2008. It did follow a normal "#CABpIPO" pattern into the 2009. The five waves up at Primary degree from there into the 2017 top can be a Cycle degree wave I, and the (A.)-(B.) off the December low inside the larger Primary B wave bounce of the possible Cycle wave II retrace. The (C.) wave of the larger B targets 107s. This region has perfect Fibonacci confluence as the 100% extension of the (C.) wave and then 78.6% retrace of the entire move down from 2017. That is a projected 35% rally with support here in the 74s in addition to the very attractive current dividend yield of 5.73%.

MO's chart has a more significant low in early 2000 where we begin its' Elliott Wave count. It counts best as a Super Cycle degree wave (IV) now that is only half-way through. The Primary A-B off December here sets up for a C-wave in the Cycle b targeting 62-64. In similar proportions to PM this 28-30% projected rally fits with the 100% move for the C and the 76.4% retrace of the Cycle a down from 2017. While the projected returns are slightly more modest than PM, MO's current dividend yield is a whopping 6.51%!

For us the charts and those divvys are more than enough for a desirable long, but some investors are highly skeptical of the growth prospects for tobacco companies. Many see cigarette smoking as increasingly stigmatized and because many areas have limited the public spaces where it is allowed we do see less of it. But this is certainly not the case throughout the rest of the world. PM saw huge gains in total global market share from 2012-2017 with further gains yoy from 2017 to 2018 in combustibles in some regions. However, when we look at Reduced-risk products namely IQOS & JUUL this is where PM & MO are really shining. Recent YOY increases by region outside the US for these smokeless heated tobacco products is staggering, particularly in the EU, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

As we often do we looked at a few other charts within this sub-sector starting with British American Tobacco (BTI). The ideal Elliott Wave count on BTI would like to see another low under December as a better (5)th of C of Cycle IV. However, it can count nearly identical to PM & MO as an (A.)-(B.) off the December low set up for a (C.) wave of a larger B targeting the 50-55 region. Next was Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF), this chart counts nicely as an (A.)(B.)(C.) move down from 2016 highs completing but has not yet made any clear moves off a low to start to signal a bottom or setup a specific bullish move.

Universal Corp (UVV) is very interesting because it can be starting a bullish swing inside a "Motive Wave" rather than just part of a bigger corrective bounce. This small cap could move up along with the C-waves shown for PM, MO & BTI and will likely out-pace them. Vector Group (VGR) while counting as a (4)th wave bounce should see more proportional upside to PM & MO as more of an ABC up from its' more recent May low. I get asked a lot about Pyxus International (PYX), but we cannot see any clearly bullish structure to the chart since 2015 & 2016 lows. If it is bullish support is in the 11s, and ideally 13s can hold for a potential measured move that can target 36 region.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.