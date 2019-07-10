Sika's Excellence No Longer A Secret

It’s been a while (almost two years) since I last wrote on Sika (OTCPK:SXYAY) (SIKA.S), but almost everything that has happened since then has strengthened my view that this is an excellent, if fairly obscure to American investors, specialty chemical company with significant long-term growth potential and a prudently aggressive management team.

With the shares up more than 50% (on the Swiss exchange), Sika shares have significantly outperformed peers and rivals like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), RPM (RPM), GCP (GCP), and Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), so much so that I do worry that the shares have gone too far relative to the weak/weakening underlying trends in construction and autos. This is a stock I’d love to own at a better price, and I’m not entirely convinced I’ll get one, but I think this is a risky time to buy a company with stretched multiples and weakening underlying markets.

Continuing To Leverage M&A

Sika has always been a highly acquisitive company, averaging around five deals a year, and with the ownership situation resolved in 2018, management has been free to pursue larger deals that could have previously been blocked at the board level. To that end, the company acquired Parex, a leader in technical mortars, earlier this year for about $2.5 billion, complementing Sika’s position in design mortars and making them a number-three player overall in the market.

I expect Parex to offer several benefits for the company. In addition to give the company a larger, more complete array of mortar offerings, Parex’s distributor-based sales effort gives Sika new channels for selling its broader array of construction/building materials and products. Parex should also provide a boost to growth (the trailing 5-year growth rate is about 10%) with no real compromise to margin, especially after synergies.

I won’t say that Sika’s balance sheet and M&A capacity is overly strained today, but I don’t think another Parex-sized deal is likely unless the company finds a once-in-a-career opportunity. Management has consistently said that they’re not looking to buy all of BASF’s Construction business (which has largely lagged Sika over the years), but would be interested in select parts if/when BASF can’t find a buyer for the whole thing. Instead, I think Sika will continue to focus on small bolt-on deals that have long made up the bulk of the company’s activities.

These bolt-ons generally bring the company individual products/product lines in specific areas like concrete (like the recent King Packaged Materials purchase), waterproofing, roofing, sealants, and so on. While Sika likes to buy strategic products when they can, either filling in gaps in their portfolio or identifying promising products that they can effectively exploit, sometimes the deals are also about improving local/regional distribution and sales efforts.

Megatrends That Can Drive Above-Average Growth

I’m bearish on the near-term outlook for autos and construction, but I believe Sika is leveraged to some attractive long-term opportunities that can drive significant growth in the years to come.

In concrete, Sika is the #2 (almost co-#1 with BASF) player in admixtures and is looking to leverage growing opportunities for 3D-printed concrete (which saves labor and waste for contractors) and fiber-reinforced concretes. Given the significant urbanization-driven building activity in countries like China, India, and Indonesia, for both housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure, I believe demand for improved concretes is only going to grow, as it wears better/longer and offers significant productivity improvements at the time of the initial build.

Fire safety is also a major trend for Sika, with more and more countries implementing more stringent building codes with respect to fire. Sika’s fire-rated specialty sealants offer improved passive fire prevention, and its Sika Ultratherm Platinum-130 flooring product helps prolong load-bearing capacity and extend fire evacuation times. Sika also has a diverse line of fire-resistant/preventative coatings, and its SikaFiber fiber-reinforced concrete is also fire-resistant.

Outside of construction, Sika is also leveraged to the growth of hybrids and electric vehicles (or EVs). Auto OEMs are increasingly looking for lightweight materials to replace steel, as well as advanced products for reinforcement, acoustics, sealing/thermal management (especially with batteries), and insulation/encapsulation for relays, control modules, and sensors. Sika can address all of this with a collection of products in reinforcement, lamination/bonding, sealing/adhesives, and acoustics/vibration, and management has estimated 20% content growth potential for EVs.

Challenges In Play

Not everything is set up beautifully for Sika today. For starters, both the construction and auto markets have definitely slowed in recent quarters. Management believes they can grow their auto business at 700bp to 1000bp above the market growth rate on the back of new content wins, and so far they’re doing that (outperforming underlying builds by about 900bp in Q1’19), but the auto market seems to be getting worse, not better, and this remains a threat.

Likewise in construction. Commercial construction activity definitely seems to be slowing the U.S. and Europe, and the outlook in Asia is no better than “mixed” in the short term. With that, Sika has seen its organic growth slow from the high single-digits a year ago to the mid-single digits, and I do believe there will be further slowing as this year goes on.

I’m also a little concerned about the leadership situation at Sika. When CEO Paul Schuler took over in 2017, the idea was that he’d stay in the position for three or four years (he was 62 at the time). With Schuler just passing the second anniversary, I wonder if we’ll start hearing more speculation about succession planning. By all accounts Sika has a deep bench, but Schuler has done an excellent job of not only handling the abrupt transition from the former CEO, but also managing the contentious ownership situation, multiple M&A transactions, and the quick onset of higher material input costs.

Speaking of input costs, that does remain a risk factor this year. Various commodity inputs represent about 45% of revenue, and Sika hasn’t been able to offset cost inflation with pricing (gross margin declined 170bp in Q4’18). That said, the company has been putting new price increases through, and the recent declines in chemical costs (like polyethylene and polypropylene) give me some encouragement that input cost headwinds won’t get much worse and may ease up fairly soon.

Turning back to the ownership issue, the ultimate outcome of the resolution was that Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) now owns a little less than 11% of Sika, with Sika holding the right of first refusal on those shares. I believe Sika management wants to, and intends to, buy those shares back and use them to offset some convertible bond maturities that will be coming up (part of which funded the Parex deal). With that overhang, Sika may be more limited with respect to what it can do with M&A and/or capital returns to shareholders.

Last and not least, I am concerned about the near-term outlook for the stock multiple. There’s some correlation between ROIC and EBITDA multiples in this sector, and between the acquisition of Parex, input cost headwinds, and weakening end markets, I’m concerned that ROIC will fall from 20%-plus into the mid-teens. Even if all the reasons are understood by the market, it would hardly be unprecedented for multiples to correct when the reality shows up in the numbers.

The Outlook

There’s a lot I like about Sika. I like the leverage to urbanization, building standard improvement, energy/labor efficiency, and EVs. I like the scale leverage potential as its regional plants scale up in areas like Asia and Latin America. I love the R&D strategy that is focused on developing new products (instead of “tweaking” existing products/compounds) and evaluates results on a five-to-10-year time frame. I also like the fact that the company has a lot of its sales force effectively embedded with its customers. And I really like the fact that management stood up to the Burkard family and fought for the rights and benefit of the regular shareholders.

I’m just concerned about near-term valuation. I think Sika can grow revenue at a long-term rate of over 7%, with organic growth potential in the mid-single-digits even out past five years on the back of urbanization, energy efficiency, EVs, and innovative productive development. I also think FCF margins can get into the double-digits, even though the last couple of years have been disappointing on that score, driving mid-teens FCF growth.

Unfortunately I can’t make the valuation work. On cash flow the shares look priced for a mid-single-digit return, and the shares trade above where I think ROIC-based “fair” forward EBITDA says they should.

The Bottom Line

Maybe the market will just look past the lull in ROIC and continue to support a high teens EBITDA. After all, not many specialty chemical companies have Sika’s growth potential, margins, and/or ROIC. On the other hand, I do worry that growth could slow further and that the company’s new long-term targets (due to be unveiled in early October) could disappoint relative to already-high expectations. While I really like this company, I just can’t get comfortable with the stock valuation today and I’m waiting for a better entry price, knowing I may well not get one for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.