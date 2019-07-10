The Upcoming Congressional Testimony Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Furthermore, sophisticated investors have built their current portfolios on how the Fed has behaved over the past 10 years, and a signal that "times have changed" could alter things considerably.

How the value of the U.S. dollar reacts to this testimony will tell us a lot about the role of the United States in the world right now.

Jerome Powell will be facing his most important test as Federal Reserve Chairman when he gives two days of testimony to the U.S. Congress.

Wednesday and Thursday this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is going to give testimony on the state of monetary policy to the United States Congress.

Many people seem to be thinking that this is a very important public appearance for the Mr. Powell.

I am in agreement with this assessment. I think that this is a very important showing as to how Mr. Powell thinks and how he puts his thinking into action.

The most pressing question that seems to be on most people’s minds is what is the Federal Reserve going to do with interest rates.

Right now, the tea leaves I am reading indicate that the Fed will drop its policy rate of interest by one-quarter of a point at its July Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and then will go back into its “we are data-driven” mode and will provide no further comment on the future of interest rates until more information is available - information that will allow them to make a more clear-cut decision on the direction of interest rates.

It seems as if the stock market wants the Fed to continue to provide downside protection for stock prices. Furthermore, it also seems to want the Fed to indicate that it supports interest rates at current levels or slightly lower. So, any indication that the Fed will cut its policy rate of interest will be taken as a positive for investors in these markets.

We saw on Friday that both the stock market and the bond market pulled back when the news from the labor market turned out to be strong enough that investors in both markets felt this information made it less likely that the Fed would take on a more aggressive stance in terms of dropping the policy rate.

Stock prices fell. And bond prices... fell.

However, one financial-market price rose with the news about the labor market. That price was the value of the U.S. dollar in foreign-exchange markets.

I must admit that this is the price I am most concerned about right now, and it is the price I will be watching during and after Mr. Powell’s testimony.

The United States operates in a global market right now, whether or not it wants to.

What the United States does with respect to its monetary policy has worldwide implications.

I believe Mr. Powell has come to accept this as a very important fact in the determination of monetary policy and that he has incorporated statements in recent speeches and policy comments that reflect this fact.

I believe this is one reason Mr. Powell will be very careful about how he leads the decision-making of the Federal Reserve going forward.

Plus, I am convinced that Mr. Powell is aware of the fragile condition of many sectors within the financial space. I have tried to discuss several of these situations in recent posts. My discussions have touched on the role of hedge funds in the price rally of bond prices this year; how private-equity funds have acquired risky real-estate assets preparing for an upcoming economic slump; how other sophisticated investors are seeking 25%-plus returns in the pharmaceutical industry; and how regional banks have expanded their role in the leveraged-loan business. All of these positions have been built with the assumption that the Federal Reserve will continue to ensure that financial markets will have the money needed to make deals and will see to it that markets are liquid enough to support all the financial engineering that is going on in the world these days.

The Federal Reserve has created this situation through three rounds of quantitative easing and through carefully managed efforts to increase short-term interest rates and to reduce the size of the Fed’s portfolio of securities.

Mr. Powell has his plate full and so he must be very, very careful about how he and the Fed move forward.

But the value of the U.S. dollar is important, and how the price of the dollar moves in response to Mr. Powell’s performance will be, I believe, very important.

The first thing we have to realize about the value of the dollar is that it has been strong in foreign-exchange markets because the U.S. economy is performing so much better than are most other major countries in the world. This fact sets the stage.

This is one reason President Trump gets upset when any other major country does anything to weaken its currency relative to the United States. A major case in point is Mr. Trump’s attack on the outgoing president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, at Mr. Draghi’s suggestion that the ECB is going to have to keep its policy rate low or even lower it further because of the economic conditions that Europe is now facing.

This, to Mr. Trump, was a sign that the ECB was going to weaken the value of its currency, even start a currency war, in order to sell more European goods to Americans.

And there are other cases we don’t have the space to discuss at this time.

Starting from this point, it seems to me that the United States is in a position in which the value of the U.S. dollar is going to stay strong internationally.

The United States is the world leader and, therefore, it must act like the world leader. It must accept the fact that it will have a strong currency in this situation. And a tariff war is not a solution to this position. We don’t have time to talk about it here today, but the thing a strong country with a strong currency must do is create programs that increase productivity and foster innovation. Playing around with the currency rate or playing around with tariffs, to me, is a sign of weakness.

But let’s get back to the Fed’s position. If the value of the U.S. dollar appreciates after the Powell testimony, to me that would be a sign that investors, globally, have approved the position that the Fed is taking and are highly supportive of it. It would be a sign that investors support a strong America and support the American leadership being shown by Mr. Powell and his Federal Reserve colleagues.

A stronger dollar will, I believe, come about if Mr. Powell’s testimony leaves little doubt that the Fed is not going to give in and drop rates because it sees the U.S. continuing to lead the world economically.

If Mr. Powell and the Fed look like they will cave and be quite responsive to calls to lower its policy rate of interest, I believe investors will take this as a sign of American weakness and as an effort to manipulate U.S. currency to stimulate trade. America will lose face.

Furthermore, the outcome will be even less favorable if the Fed takes the latter tack and appears to be giving in to those that want a lower dollar. This is because it will hurt the above-mentioned investors - the hedge funds, private equity funds, and regional banks - that have taken positions based upon their confidence in the Fed "keeping on course."

In fact, I think that if the Fed shows signs it is moving to support lower and lower interest rates, there will soon be a market correction that we really don’t want to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.