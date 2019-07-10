Ferrari: The Bulls Are Right, But The Bears Have A Compelling Case

I think you should stay away from the stock, unless you are a fan of the company and its cars.

But financials do not support the high valuation. More intangible factors seem to do so.

Ferrari is not a typical company, thus analyzing the stock should not be a typical process.

I have been a fan of sport cars since I was a boy, with Ferraris as my favorite by far. I would say that it is the most recognizable sports car brand in the world. Enzo Ferrari had a clear idea, design and produce high-performance cars for the race track, win races, and sell them for a profit.

Seventy years later, that idea has become an excellent business with annual sales near EUR 3.5 billion, and net income above EUR 0.75 billion during 2018.

Some must be arguing whether the stock is expensive at current prices (~$160), when the expected growth doesn’t justify it. It is useful to understand that, in some cases, current earnings and future growth are not everything that goes into the price of a stock.

The Random Walk Theory states that the price of a stock contains everything about the underlying company, future growth expectations, risks, and economic moats, among other factors.

I mean, a stock price considers qualitative and quantitate factors. This is applicable, even to non-efficient markets, with the difference that the latter sometimes misses significant factors, or quantifies them badly.

Some stocks with low growth rates use to trade at high P/E ratios, while others with better prospects are trading lower. Off course, there are external factors to consider into this formula, either quantitative or qualitative.

The market just puts a weight on every one of these factors. For example, let’s say that the price of XYZ stock accounts for 30% growth, 30% industry conditions, 20% management, and 20% a certain competitive advantage.

In this case, growth and industry conditions have the most weight on XYZ’s price, thus a deceleration in growth, or a negative event for the industry, for example, could drive the price down.

Sometimes value investors miss great companies because the price seems high, just to end up realizing that qualitative factors, such as a great management, or a remarkable competitive advantage, were not quantified correctly into their intrinsic value assessment.

As a real world example, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is regarded as a great company. Its software monopoly, its diversified portfolio of products and services, its AAA credit rating, and its great management team, led by Satya Nadella, among other factors, are pushing the stock higher and higher every year.

MSFT is trading at 30.45x TTM EPS, and at a PEG of 2.06. Revenue growth is decelerating, but the market seems not to care, and the stock price is still increasing.

In this case, the market seems to be giving more weight to factors such as the leadership of Nadella and his team (the most important in my opinion), and the lower risk from diversification.

Investors need to understand that should Nadella step down from CEO, the shares would be hardly hit.

Another example that fits this phenomenon is Manchester United P.L.C. (MANU). Usually, the stock trades at +50 times EPS, sometimes much more, depending on the current performance of the team. Sales and EPS are growing at middle single-digits, and do not justify on its own, such high valuations.

But, Manchester United is a valuable soccer team, that represents some kind of an exclusivity that investors are eager to possess. Thus, don’t be surprised if the performance on the pitch end up driving the stock price, rather than conventional sales growth, or even EPS growth.

As MSFT and MANU, Ferrari (RACE) has some factors to consider before you make your opinion.

Ferrari as an Exclusivity

A Ferrari car is the dream of many men since their infancies. Investors that fit this description may buy the stock as an exclusive item for their portfolios.

In these conditions, buying the stock would make you feel like you are buying a car from the company, unless you already own a Ferrari. This seems to be a growth driver, something significant to consider in the bull case.

As Manchester United, Ferrari also runs a sports team, Scuderia Ferrari. Winning Formula One races or even the championship, would not make an impact on sales, but it would certainly do it on the brand value, and thus on the stock price. This should be another growth driver to consider.

The company is constantly reporting that a certain car series has been sold before having shipped any car to its owner, leaving people on the waiting line. In other series, such as the flagships (F50, Enzo, LaFerrari), the company selects the most loyal clients, and every one of them is please to buy the car.

Demand for top tier Ferraris is clearly above what the company intends to supply. The result of this is pricing power for the company over its customers, a competitive advantage that seems to have a significant weight on the stock price as well.

In my opinion, these factors have been gaining weight on the stock price since sales growth can’t support it on its own. I also think that bulls are not concerned with sales or EPS growth; this is not a usual company for them, though they do not expect to pay a usual price for the stock.

The rest of the picture is bearish to my eyes.

Financials, Buyback Program and Dividends

Source: 20-F

The exhibit above shows the trend of the financials. Revenue, EBIT and Net profit have been growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, 20.7% and 31.7%, respectively. Although net sales did not have an outstanding growth, net margin expanded from 9.6% to 23%, making net profits to grow so nicely.

The fact is that margin expansion will be capped in the long term, and should not continue to be a growth driver for net profits. So earnings growth will look like the sales growth in the upcoming years.

It is interesting how the company pays its investors. First, it has an awesome ROE of 58%. Second, it has a constant Buyback program. Third, it is paying a dividend.

A normal business (one that can increase production, and grow without affecting its economic moat) with an ROE of 58%, would reinvest all of its earnings in the search to maximize shareholder’s wealth creation.

Thus, paying a dividend and buying back shares would not make sense, unless the shares trade below book value, which is not the case (P/B=~20).

Ferrari has a production growth constraint, therefore, it doesn’t need to reinvest all of its earnings to maintain operations and generate a small growth. The question is, what to do with the extra cash?

Reinvesting it would lead equity to grow faster than earnings, diminishing ROE over time to more common levels. This is not ideal.

The current answer by the company is to pay 30% of earnings as dividends, and a share buyback program. With the stock price over $160, such a dividend would yield under 1%, while buying shares would yield ~2.6%.

None of these returns compare with the aforementioned 58%. Another use would be repaying the debt, which bears a ~1.5% interest, which doesn’t hold a candle to the ROE as well. The management is in an awkward situation, in my opinion.

The Valuation is Bearish

Valuation multiples indicate that the stock is pricey. Net profits growing at a ~10% rate would not be enough to support a P/E ratio of 36.82x. Analysts expect a CAGR of 15.6% in EPS over the next 5 years, so the PEG equals 2.36, which reaffirms overvaluation. Also, the average price target is $155.28 (-6%).

You can Buy the Stock, but Don’t Expect High Returns

I have presented what I believe is influencing the stock price. Bulls seem to be leaning on fanaticism, racing performance and pricing power (rather qualitative factors). While bears are more realistic, and are arguing that the financials do not justify such a high valuation. Bulls are winning the fight.

If you are a fan and don’t care about outperforming the market, then you should buy it. It would be a gem in your portfolio, and could yield unexpected returns.

As I already mentioned, I am a fan of Ferraris. But, this does not mean I am a fan of the stock. I like the company, it is a great business with a wide economic moat, but it has a stock price problem in my opinion. I consider that it should be fairly trading at 20 times EPS, or in the low $90s.

My recommendation is to stay away from the stock. I mean, don’t even short it, the trend is very bullish right now. Moreover, the qualitative factors that I already mentioned, are overestimated and will not make sales and earnings to grow faster than they are expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

