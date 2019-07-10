Outlook On Oil Prices Worsens On Demand-Supply Dynamics

We expect demand for oil to continue to remain bleak. Supply will most likely continue on the path of rising USA production and adjustments by OPEC+.

Oil market appears to have an even more bearish outlook on oil price now then before the G20 summit and OPEC+ meeting.

Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO), half of which is invested in WTI crude future Mar20, has trended down in the past one week due to pressure in the oil market. The demand and supply situation, as discussed in detail in the sections ahead, appears to continue to favor low oil prices in the next one year. There are a number of events ahead that could trigger oil price in the coming months, including USA and China trade talks this week and Iran and EU’s dialogue this week and the next.

Shift in forward curve since the G20 Summit, OPEC+ Meeting Indicates Market Now More Bearish than Before

Both the G20 summit and the OPEC+ meeting in the past 10 days were positive for oil. One of the most bullish indicators, in our opinion, was Saudi Energy Minister’s statement: "...to keep adjusting to it" in regards to US shale oil. We believe this part of the full statement hints at extension of the current OPEC+ agreement beyond March 2020.

Despite the positive signals in the past 10 days the market's outlook appears more bearish than before. WTI crude oil future curve has gone further into backwardation, with a steeper downward slope. August 2020 contract’s price as of July 5, 2018 (the time of writing of this report) was at USD 55.01/barrel while on June 28, 2019 (before the G-20 and OPEC+ meetings) it was at USD 55.89. The chart below shows the forward curve at the two points in time.

It is pertinent to note that while the market has gotten more bearish on oil price for the next one-year period (as indicated by lower futures prices), its outlook on oil price further ahead is barely changed. The table below shows prices of future contracts with maturities beyond one year.

Demand and Supply Situation Favors Low Oil Price

On the supply side of the global crude oil market, while OPEC has been limiting its production, USA has been increasing it. According to Reuters, OPEC’s June output was the lowest since April 2014, at only 29.6 million barrels per day, down 170,000 barrels per day from May’s figure. The tendency of USA’s shale production to rise whenever oil price starts rising leaves little doubt that US shale will continue to put a cap on oil price.

On the demand side the outlook continues to appear bleak. Purchasing Managers Index data released last week showed that for a majority of the biggest seven economies in the world, manufacturing sector’s market conditions are contracting. This is visible in the table below. The two biggest economies, USA and China, have witnessed worsening conditions for manufacturing throughout the past year, July 2018 to June 2019. USA’s PMI was reported at only 51.7 in June 2019, as compared to an index average of 58.4 in July-December 2018 and average of 55.4 in January-March 2019. Similarly, China’s PMI was reported at 49.4 in June 2019 (any value below 50 shows contraction) as opposed to an average of 50.5 in July-December 2018 and average of 49.7 in January-March 2019.

The table below also shows PMI for services sector, which fared better than manufacturing sector. The growth in services is unlikely to more than compensate for contraction in manufacturing, and so our outlook on overall economic growth remains bleak.

Triggers that may Push up Oil Price

USA Fed monetary policy decisions on July 30-31 and September 17-18. Investors are looking for signs of monetary easing, and if the Fed does in fact give such signals in July or September’s FOMC meeting, then markets will consider them as a push for oil demand. Consequently, oil prices will rally. French President looking to resume dialogue between Iran and Western powers by July 15, 2019. Iran said on July 7 that it was increasing its uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% level agreed in the Iran Nuclear deal of 2015. It hopes to add pressure on EU leaders through this latest measure. If relations deteriorate further between Iran and EU by July 15 then oil prices could see a spike. Iran has limited buyers of its oil with EU one of its most important partners left. In June Iran exported only 300,000 barrels per day of oil, compared to 2.5 million barrels per day in April 2018. The country is desperate to increase exports, and any misstep in the wake of that desperation could reduce its exports even further, and thereby push up oil prices.

Factors that May Weigh Down Price

USA and China trade talks this week. As decided in the G20 summit, USA and China are looking to resume trade talks as early as this week. Developments in this regard will give an indication of where the trade war is headed next, and what implications it carries for oil prices. USA presidential elections on November 3, 2020. Democrat party’s primaries and caucuses start in February 2020. Re-election of the current president will raise fears that trade war threats will remain. Trade war has negative implications for global economic growth, and consequently it may put downward pressure on international crude oil price.

Conclusion: We Expect WTI Crude Oil Price to Fall to USD 55/bbl in the Next One Year

Given our outlook on demand and supply, we expect WTI crude oil price to decline to USD 55.0 per barrel in the next one year, which implies a 4.5% downside from the current market price. As half of DBO’s holdings are in WTI futures, we are adopting a bearish stance on the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.