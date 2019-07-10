The Brighter Side Of Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) remains a small yet formidable figure in the industry with its impeccable performance as shown by its solid and intact fundamentals over the past decade. The sustained increase in its dividends gives confidence to its long-term investors as it still promises favorable returns for the succeeding years. Meanwhile, the bullish price remains undervalued which suggests a cheap and valuable stock.

What's in Store for the Investors

Dividends per Share

Southside Bancshares has been lavishing rosy earnings on its investors over the past decade. The generally upward trend of the dividends per share could show how the company let the investors reap their investment gains in 10 years. Moreover, the special dividends that the company kept distributing made the value even higher. From $0.6 in 2008, it continued to climb up and doubled its value in 2018 to $1.20. This positive outlook would possibly continue as the Dividend Growth Model derived higher values for the next five years as it would reach $1.46 per share in 2023.

On the other hand, one could not ignore the fact that the dividends per share declined from $1.13 in 2012 to $0.91 in 2013. Given these values, one might wonder if the company halted and even decreased the dividends it paid then? If one would only focus on the annualized value, he would agree with this supposition, but as every little detail showed, the answer was clearly the opposite. The fact that the dividends per share in 2012 remained higher than the amount in 2013-2017 was caused by special dividend payments. One might be aware of the fact that there are companies that distribute these special dividends in times of extraordinary or large profits that was received in a certain quarter. In SBSI's case, the company has been distributing a special dividend. It just so happened that SBSI decided to make a special dividend payment of $0.33 ($0.20 of which was a one-time additional cash dividend). Without these special dividends, the regular dividends per share would be uninterruptedly increasing.

Nevertheless, the fact that dividends per share substantially increased throughout the years, would still matter in the end. With or without these special dividends, the upward trend would remain impressive. Both scenarios would show that dividends per share became two times larger in just a decade and the positive view could not be ignored.

Source: Nasdaq

The values for the next few years were projected using the Dividend Growth Model.

Source: Nasdaq

The values for the next few years were projected using the Dividend Growth Model.

Net Income Versus Dividends

An investor must always think of two things. First, do the dividends of the company promise high and safe returns? For the last 10 years, the dividends had an average annual growth of 19%. This is not unusual since the dividends already increased thrice as much as its initial value in 2008. Having an average dividend payout ratio of 50-60% for the last 10 years, it could be seen that the company has been giving enough attention to its investors.

Second, how can the company suffice its dividend payments? The upward movement of net income and dividends showed how the company and its investors enjoyed their fair share of profits. However, one must still determine if the continuous increase in the dividends was realistic and attainable with respect to the net earnings of the company. If the company solely used 50-60% of its net income for dividend payments, there would have been 40-50% to be saved and/or either to be used to increase its operations. As SBSI's net income continued to increase, its capacity to keep raising the dividends became stronger. Even if it sharply fell in 2014, net income remained near the dividends. Indeed, the company was able to maintain a safe gap between the two to avoid a dividend cut then. The company must just be more careful in projecting both its net income and dividends to ensure the long-term sustainability of dividend payments. As the estimation showed, both accounts would increase for the next five years.

Source: Nasdaq and MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

The company's net amount of its cash inflows from its net income, operating assets and liabilities, and outflows for CapEx remained higher than the dividends. Their average values resulted in a $40-million gap which would even be higher at $60-80 million as the estimation suggested. This showed the sustainability of the company's operations. The upward trend of both net income and FCF showed the consistency of the company's profitability with operating capacity and sustainability that remained adequate enough for dividend payments and further enhancement of its operations. This reaffirmed the thought that the possibility of a dividend cut in the future could be non-existent at all.

Source: Nasdaq and MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting.

Delving into SBSI's Financials

Net Interest Income After Loss Provisions

SBSI continued to show its impeccable performance for the last 10 years. With the interest from loans, dividends, and fee income as the primary components, the company sustained its high-flying interest income. From $136.2 million and $145.19 million in 2008 and 2009, respectively, interest income slowed down and decreased to $131.37 in 2010. It decreased more in 2011 before hitting the bottom in 2012 at $116 million. In 2013, SBSI seemed to come back as its interest income rose to $120 million before rising again to $123 million in 2014. It made a giant leap in 2015 as it rose to $154.53 million. Since then, the increase has been significant until it reached $229.17 million in 2018. This is a positive thing to point out. A small-scale company in the banking sector like SBSI managed to withstand these factors despite its vulnerability to financial crises. Also, it was able to keep its interest income above $100 million that ensured its capacity to operate and cover all the interest expense on deposits.

On the other hand, its loss provision on loans moved in a generally decreasing pattern. From 2008 to 2013, it has been moving in almost the same with interest income. This means that even if interest income fell, interest income after provision loss remained above $100 million due to the decrease in loan provision loss. From 2015 to 2019, it became lower. Its percentage relative to interest income dropped from 5 percent to 2 percent. With these figures, it couldn't be denied that the company became increasingly efficient in collecting its loans to secure its healthy operations. Its capability to limit its uncollectible loans remained one of the core strengths that could always help it especially in times of economic difficulties.

Furthermore, its interest expense on deposits remained below $70 million. It is great to see that as time went by, its percentage relative to interest income has been decreasing throughout the years. And even if it increased, interest income increased larger which made the company maintain a large gap between the two. As a result, a large margin for non-operating activities and net earnings remained. In 2018, interest expense was only 27% of interest income. Their gap would become wider for the next five years as the Linear Trend Forecasting showed.

In the end, the continuous increase in interest income and the decrease in interest expense and loan provision loss resulted in an increasing pattern of net interest income after loan provision. The impressive capability of the company to manage its loan and deposit interest and keep its uncollectible loans below 10% should prove the company's strong performance over the years.

Meanwhile, 2019 gave a greater expectation of its future performance. The first quarter of the year closed with $42.04 million as its net interest income after loan provision. This also happened to be the highest value in all quarters since 2016.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

Source: MarketWatch

Net Income

After consolidating all its revenue and expenses, the company remained profitable for the last 10 years. Having an average growth rate of $16.1%, a significant increase has been evident. From $30.7 million in 2008, it increased by 44% in 2009 before it slowed in 2010-2012. Since 2014, SBSI kept firing up its earnings as it consistently increased from $20 million to $74 million in 2018. With all these changes, it could be seen that from 2008 to 2018, net income already doubled its value. This positive trend would continue as the estimation showed it would be playing between $60 million and $70 million.

Meanwhile, 1Q 2019 showed that the estimated net income of $58 million in 2019 could be attained or even exceeded. The quarter closed with $18.82 million. Since 2016, this amount was the highest among all the quarters.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

EPS

EPS had a moderate resemblance with net income as it still followed the trend of net income over the past decade. The changes in WAV had a slight impact on it. Likewise, 1Q 2019 closed with greater results. Its earnings $0.56 per share showed a 22-percent increase from its comparative time series. This amount was also the highest among all 1Qs from 2016 to 2019. Nasdaq also shared its positive insight on its estimation of EPS for the succeeding quarters of the year.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

It could be seen for the last 10 years that loans rose dramatically. With an average annual growth rate of 13.8%, it already tripled its value from $1.01 billion in 2008 to $3.29 billion in 2018. This is another of its durability. It already witnessed bank and financial crisis in the US, but it was able to outlast them. And as the Fed kept the interest rate at 0 between 2009 and 2015, SBSI still saw an increasing amount of loans and interest income. Despite the shaky condition of the economy then, the company remained strong and was able to limit risks that might have caused harm to its performance. What made it more interesting was the fact that despite the decreasing loss provisions on loans, it still sets a higher allowance for uncollectible loans. This cautious move made it a safer company to put one's investments or deposits into.

Likewise, deposits kept growing and bearing interests. Though these are accounted as liabilities for these are due to depositors, one must still determine that these are vital for the company's operations. The deposited amounts are kept, loaned to borrowers and invested which would most likely bear interest income. In SBSI, deposits also kept moving in an upward trend and remained a billion higher than loans which made the company adequate enough to operate. From $1.55 billion in 2008, it continued to increase significantly before landing at $4.35 billion in 2018.

With the increasing amount of loans and deposits, one must not just think of higher obligations and possibility of uncollectible loans. He might also understand that this increased the company's increasing adequacy to operate and earn which could be shown by the increasing amount of interest income and net income. And since deposits remained larger than loans, it was not surprising to see that Loans-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) remained lower than 1. As it moved from 0.4 to 0.7, it had an average ratio of 0.61. With this value, it could be thought that over the past decade, the company relied solely on deposits to lend to borrowers and other banks as it only needed 61% of deposits to cover annual loans. This is a good sign of the company's adequacy since it did not have to borrow an extra amount for its borrowers and the other banks which would earn higher interests. The remaining 39% could be kept and/or invested.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Total Assets

SBSI's assets had been consistently increasing over the years. From $2.7 billion in 2008, it rose to $6.14 billion in 2018 making it twice as large as before. The increasing value of the company's assets increased its resources to further enhance its operations. As we focus on assets alone, we could see what comprised them and how the components changed over time. As we traced each account, it was great to see that loans and cash and investments had a substantial percentage. From 2008 to 2018, SBSI's assets were composed of 50% cash and investments, 43% loans, and 7% PPE and others. Indeed, it was great to see a high percentage of cash and investments. Aside from the fact that these can also earn interests, these can serve as reserves or buffers should there be problems with loans and deposits. This could help the company and its stakeholders avoid or at least limit potential risks. This further proved the company's cautious move to maintain its stable financials.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Net Worth

The upward pattern of net worth reaffirmed the impressive trend of its interest income and net income. This showed how solvency and long-term sustainability adhered to operating capacity and profitability. From $160 million in 2008, it increased by four to five times in 10 years as it reached $740 million. With this, the company would have realized that amount should it attempted to eliminate all its liabilities. This should give confidence to the shareholders as the company had a massive amount to cover all its obligations to all its stakeholders while effectively managing its operations. From the given data, it could be understood that the faster increase of assets led to an increase in operations which resulted in increasing returns. This further increased the assets and stimulated the operations. The cycle went on throughout the years. Net worth would further increase as it would land at $980 million in 2023.

Source: MarketWatch

The values for the next few years were projected using the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Technical Side

Stock Price

Southside Bancshares' stock price has been moving with little volatility. At $32.74, it stays in its bullish trend and seems to continue for the next few weeks. Meanwhile, its PE Ratio of 14.81 only entails an investor to risk $14.81 for every possible gain he may realize. Given this, is investing here really inexpensive? Is the price worth the risk? This will be observed using the Dividend Growth Model.

Current Stock Price: $32.74

Proposed Dividend: $1.32 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.07888022648

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1191978807

Derived Value: $35.32253861 or $35.32

Despite its increasing trend, the stock of the company remains undervalued. The possibility of the continuous increase in the price should be highly considered. However, there are many other factors that may affect the unpredictability of the stock price such as press releases, the hype in the market, and even economic conditions. One should also consider the decision of the Fed to stop the increase in the interest rate which could affect SBSI's future performance.

Other Areas of Consideration

The US Economy and Fed

It is known to many that the US has been through financial troubles more than a decade ago. Some of which were The Bank Crisis in 2007 and The Financial Crisis in 2008-2009. Banks, which are concentrated in deposits, loans, interest rates, and investments, are highly susceptible to financial risks. Southside Bancshares is no stranger to them. The company, too, saw the risks and troubles then. Nevertheless, it was able to manage its operations and withstood the recession. Now that the economy continues to boom, SBSI must take this opportunity to further strengthen its operations to realize higher earnings in the long-run. To deepen this part, what do the economic conditions have to do with banks.

When the economy is at its best or simply high (represented by GDP), the income is high, more jobs, the businesses are performing well, and there is more demand for products and services. With this scenario, there is plenty of money circulating in the economy. With this, the Fed has to intervene. There are two primary reasons for this.

Since there is a lot of money in the economy, this could lead to the imbalance of money supply and money demand. So the Fed has to raise the interest rate to encourage savings.

The continuous increase in income leads to an increase in demand for products and services which can't be forever sufficed. To balance this, the price has to increase. If this continues rapidly, sustained inflation may happen. Thus, the interest rate has to be raised.

The Fed Stopped Raising Interest Rate

Just as when the interest rate was about to go up, the Fed had a sudden change of heart. As 2019 started, the Fed decided to stop the raising of the interest rate. The rate that currently lies between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent will be maintained for quite a long time. There is nothing to worry about though. The US economy is stable with a low unemployment rate and inflation within the Fed's target. The slowing of economic growth in China and eurozone led to that decision since these are primary markets that have an impact on the global economy. This was a precautionary measure on the US part to ensure the continued stabilization of the economy.

The interest rate was not reduced or set at zero though. It would just be maintained at its current rate. SBSI must take this opportunity since this unchanged interest rate would attract more borrowers but could discourage deposits. Thus, it must be able to effectively manage its interest rate to realize more income from interest on loans than interest expense on deposits to have higher returns.

Key Takeaways

SBSI is a small-scale bank with sound fundamental health as shown by its consistent and increasing financials. Amidst the economic problems that the US has been through, it remained strong and even growing. With its sustained earnings and dividend payments, a rosy estimation of future gains could be seen.

For the last 10 years, it could be seen that its interest income remained far higher than interest expense. Despite the 0 interest rate from 2009-2015, a small-scale bank like SBSI still managed to earn a substantial amount and realized a generally increasing movement of earnings. The dividend payments kept rising without any dividend cut. Its healthy operation was reaffirmed by the evidently high long-term sustainability and solvency as shown by the balance sheet. This proved the consistency between profitability and solvency which could be sustained for a long time. Thus, the solid and progressive trend of the company's financials and dividend payments could promise the investors a secured gain in the following years.

Likewise, the stock price could promise gains for short-term investors as the computation showed. The fact that it is still undervalued could continue the bullish trend of the price. But an investor is still recommended to check other factors such as press releases of the company, hype in the industry, etc. which could affect the movement of the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.