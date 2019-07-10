FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios

Investment Thesis

FLIR Systems (FLIR) is one of the market leaders in the field of imaging and threat detection technologies. The global imaging market is rapidly growing, and the growth is driven by an increased need for advanced surveillance and security public and government sectors, accurate measurement in industrial settings and safety in a broad category of transportation services. FLIR already has several winning products in these categories and last week the firm has announced TrafiData, an intelligent thermal sensor capable of counting and classifying vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians, in addition to travel-time for comprehensive congestion analysis. The sensor features integrated WiFi technology and relies on thermal energy rather than light and offers 24/7 monitoring. FLIR has a strong balance sheet and has delivered 3.5% cagr in its top line while maintaining an average profit margin of 12%. Combining is a buy.

A high potential market

FLIR operates in a market with high growth potential. The competition is stiff, but the firm has demonstrated steady growth in market capture and financial health. In its industrial segment, FLIR offers a broad range of imaging products with critical measurement capabilities in markets like electrical, predictive maintenance, machine vision, oil & gas exploration, R&D and fire-fighting. These cameras are utilized by professionals in industrial plants, residential construction, and contracting firms and workers in the energy and manufacturing field.

The government and defense segment demonstrates significant growth potential due to heightened needs in surveillance, reconnaissance and threat detection. FLIR’s defense market strategy focuses on providing total unmanned solutions for both air and ground-based military operations. In its latest quarter, FLIR’s government and defense business unit was awarded$48 million development contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for a Sensor Suite Upgrade for the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle or NBCRV. Besides its $158 million IDIQ program for the Man Transportable Robotic Systems Increment II program or MTRS, these programs are indicating that FLIR is rapidly emerging as a comprehensive solution provider. The unit also won two franchise programs to deliver Black Hornet solutions, $40 million soldier borne system program or SBS and French Ministry of Defense’s $89 million program to deliver Black Hornet personal reconnaissance system.

Recent Developments

Last week FLIR announced Fishidy Sync for Raymarine Axiom multifunction displays, a new feature for Axiom users. Fishidy is is a part of FLIR’s Raymarine product portfolio (an iOS and Android app) that helps people catch more fish through interactive fishing maps, social connections, and intelligence across thousands of waterways across North America. In the last week of July FLIR launched multiple enhancements to its Griffin G510 portable chemical detector to identify and analyze drugs, chemical agents and other toxic substances at a faster speed and with greater efficiency. The enhancements include features that allow a larger onboard drug library and a quick search capability for toxic and chemical substances. Earlier in June FLIR announced the creation of the FLIR Thermal Imaging Regional Dataset program for machine learning advanced driver assistance development (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) systems.

Financials and valuation

In last five years, FLIR delivered 3.5% cagr in revenue while maintaining 12.1% average in profit margin. 2017’s profit margin declined due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") , including $66.5 million for deemed distributions of previously unremitted foreign earnings, $12.8 million for revaluation of deferred tax items and $15.1 million for estimated state and foreign taxes due on distribution of previously unremitted foreign earnings. 2016’s profit margin also declined because of tax issues. But 12% average in profit margin is satisfactory and with greater economies of scale and benefits from R&D, I believe FLIR has the potential to take profit margins to mid-double digits gradually. For a growing firm, the debt stats also look good.

I have taken the price to sales data for FLIR and its peers. The peers include L3 Technologies (LLL), AeroVironment (AVAV), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). Price to sales data shows that FLIR is slightly overvalued compared to peer-median.

A time series plot for FLIR’s price to sales data shows an increasing trend.

I have calculated the WACC for the peers and took data on their enterprise value, NOPAT, invested capital and plotted the chart. It looks like FLIR and NOC is slightly undervalued. Combining all the factors, FLIR looks like almost correctly priced in the market.

VaR analysis shows that there is a 5% chance that an investor in FLIR could lose 3.13% in a day. The highest value was found to be for AVAV, estimations show that an investor could lose 5.72% in a single day.

Conclusion

FLIR is a promising firm in the field of next-generation imaging technologies. The firm has a comprehensive imaging portfolio and sound financial health. Over the years it has delivered strong performance and continues to grow gradually. Combining all the factors, FLIR is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.