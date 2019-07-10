Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s renewed strength offers hope that Nvidia may once again benefit, but a different environment makes it unlikely that Nvidia will get the same boost this time around.

Bitcoin stumbled in 2018 after a meteoric rise the previous years, but there are signs that change may be on the way for cryptocurrencies.

GPUs were not designed with crypto in mind, but GPUs and ASICs have become the two default options for most crypto miners.

Nvidia (NVDA) is a company best known for its graphics processing units or GPUs. These GPUs have long been associated with gaming, especially first-person 3D shooting games, but other applications have emerged in recent years. For example, Artificial Intelligence is one of the promising new fields that have sparked demand for GPUs.

However, of all the new applications for GPUs in recent years, none has arguably had a bigger impact on GPUs than cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in particular. There are many other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple, but Bitcoin is the one that has become the face of crypto. As Bitcoin goes, so go cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have shown renewed strength in recent months after a period of weakness and some people might wonder what impact, if any, such a development could have on a company like Nvidia. An argument could be made that no other publicly traded company was more heavily impacted by the boom and bust of crypto than Nvidia.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged how much Nvidia was affected by cryptocurrencies when he stated in an earnings call that:

“We were surprised, obviously. I mean, we're surprised by it, as anybody else. The crypto hangover lasted longer than we expected. Prices started to drift down, and we expected to come down much more quickly than it did and -- but -- and when it went down, we expected demand to come up much more quickly than it did.”

A full transcript of the earnings call containing this statement can be found here. So if cryptocurrencies had a big impact on Nvidia as acknowledged by Nvidia itself, then it’s worth asking what effect Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could have on Nvidia if they were to go on another bull run.

The impact of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Nvidia

The rise of cryptocurrencies can be described as nothing short of spectacular and none more so than Bitcoin. Demand for Bitcoin surged as Bitcoin prices went through the roof. To cope with the huge demand for crypto, Bitcoin miners had to come up with the best way of mining for new Bitcoins in the shortest amount of time.

High-end GPUs from Nvidia or AMD (AMD) were found to be a good solution as their performance surpassed the original methods used. Bitcoin and other crypto miners invested heavily in their own “data centers,”, which were more often than not equipped with high-end graphics cards using Nvidia GPUs. As a result, Nvidia’s sales jumped as can be seen in the table below. Not only did sales increase, but GPU prices also went up as some models became scarce due to excessive demand.

Fiscal quarter Revenue YoY Q1 FY 17 $1305M +13% Q2 FY 17 $1428M +24% Q3 FY 17 $2004M +54% Q4 FY 17 $2173M +55% Q1 FY 18 $1937M +48% Q2 FY 18 $2230M +56% Q3 FY 18 $2636M +32% Q4 FY 18 $2911M +34% Q1 FY 19 $3207M +66% Q2 FY 19 $3123M +40% Q3 FY 19 $3181M +21% Q4 FY 19 $2205M -24% Q1 FY 20 $2220M -36%

Source: Nvidia

It’s no coincidence that the rise of Nvidia’s stock starting in the second half of 2015 coincided with the explosive increase in Bitcoin prices. As Bitcoin rose and rose, so did Nvidia. The chart below tracks Nvidia’s stock and Bitcoin prices in black. Both are way up from where they used to be, even after the correction in 2018. The years 2016 and 2017 were absolutely tremendous.

Bitcoin went from about $250 in the second half of 2015 to almost $20,000 in late 2017, an increase of almost 8000% in less than 30 months. During this same time period, Nvidia’s stock went from roughly $20 to about $200. It’s safe to say that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were instrumental in helping Nvidia. They boosted its sales and the stock price by extension.

The Bitcoin boom goes bust, but change may be on the way

Bitcoin prices peaked in late 2017 after several years of increases. However, 2018 turned out to be different for Bitcoin and by the end of that year prices had crashed by roughly 80% to about $4000. But there are signs that Bitcoin may be in the early stage of what could possibly become another bull run. Other cryptocurrencies can expect to rise along with Bitcoin.

If that turns out to be the case, then Nvidia could stand to benefit if we take into account what has happened in recent years. But past performance is no indicator of future results. In order to determine how likely it is that Nvidia will get another big boost from crypto, we need to take a look at why cryptocurrencies turned to Nvidia in the first place.

Why cryptocurrency mining decided to use GPUs early on

A crypto miner is not restricted to using GPUs. There are several options to choose from and the most commonly used ones include:

Use central processing units or CPUs Use graphics processing units or GPUs Use field-programmable gate arrays or FPGAs Use application-specific integrated circuits or ASICs

All of these options come with their own set of pros and cons. Depending on the specific cryptocurrency in question, some of these can be more or less suitable than others.

Back in the very early days of Bitcoin, people could start mining for Bitcoin using nothing more than the CPU in their personal computer. However, those days are long gone. The amount of mathematical computations needed for hashing these days has relegated Bitcoin mining to “mining farms” that are designed specifically to accomplish this one task.

Intense computational work as needed with Bitcoin mining can be more efficiently done with GPUs in comparison to CPUs. In addition, ASICs designed for Bitcoin were not available early on unlike the other three options. FPGAs can be used instead of ASICs, but they are not as cost effective as ASICs, even though they offer the benefit of being re-programmable. All these factors combined to make GPUs the early favorite of Bitcoin miners. GPUs such as the ones that Nvidia or AMD provided.

Why cryptocurrencies may not benefit Nvidia as much this time around

However, times have changed and GPUs have now been joined by dedicated ASICs for Bitcoin mining. For example, ASICs designed by Bitmain. GPUs and ASICs are now the two preferred methods for cryptocurrency mining and both have their advantages and disadvantages. For instance, Bitcoin’s proof of work relies on the SHA-256 hash algorithm, which ASICs can do more efficiently than GPUs. If speed and power consumption are what’s most important, then ASICs should be the first option.

On the other hand, logic in ASICs is fixed and cannot be adapted or upgraded. If there are changes in the algorithms used, ASICs become essentially useless. In contrast, GPUs tend to have a longer lifespan because they are not as likely to become obsolete as is the case with ASICs. This can be helpful to cryptocurrency miners because it gives them more time to recoup their investment.

Having said that, making a profit in crypto mining is becoming increasingly difficult for several reasons. Bitcoin miners are under pressure to remain profitable and that has forced them to prioritize the most cost effective methods for mining. That includes moving to places where the cost of electricity is low, but also to use ASICs whenever they’re available. A rise in crypto prices will give miners some leeway when it comes to using GPUs, but the profit curve will more often than not be in favor of ASICs.

Such a trend in crypto favors ASIC designers, but it’s not such a positive development for GPU suppliers such as Nvidia. Nonetheless, there’s still a place for GPUs in crypto because ASICs are not available for all cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, some cryptocurrencies make frequent changes to their algorithms, which makes the use of ASICs very difficult.

Impact of crypto on Nvidia will be constrained going forward

If crypto goes on another extended increase in prices, Nvidia should get a modest boost as GPU demand will get a lift. However, the boost from crypto is highly unlikely to come anywhere close to repeating the bump it got from a few years ago. Unlike prior years, GPUs have competition in the form of suitable alternatives such as ASICs and FPGAs to a lesser extent.

This is especially true of Bitcoin where ASICs have become well established. If Nvidia is to get a major boost from cryptocurrencies, then it’s most likely to come from a crypto other than Bitcoin for which there is no ASIC option available. However, as soon as such a cryptocurrency takes off, ASIC designers are likely to invest the resources to come out with a product that can do the job better than a GPU.

What this means is that there is now a ceiling as to how much Nvidia can benefit from the rise of crypto prices. In most cases, demand for GPUs will be constrained by the presence of alternatives. The one exception is if a certain cryptocurrency becomes popular that excludes the use of ASICs due to technical issues.

Bottom line, the boom in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies caught many by surprise and most were not ideally positioned to benefit. Nvidia happened to be in the right place at the right time by having a product that could fill a market demand that was out there, even if that product was never meant for that specific purpose.

The crypto windfall that Nvidia got was the result of a unique set of circumstances, which is unlikely to be replicated again. If Nvidia is to go on another tear, it will have to find another catalyst. Cryptocurrencies are unlikely to be the one that cause it. It will have to be something else.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.