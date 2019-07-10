Apple: 9% Yield Support

The analyst has a recent poor history on a stock trading at $200 and a long held price target at $150.

As Apple (AAPL) dips back below $200, investors need to remember that the tech giant has strong yield support. The best way to make money long term on a stock like Apple isn't from chasing analyst moves either up or down. The investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, especially on irrational sell-offs.

Negative Call Remains Wrong

Oddly, Apple dipped $4 on Monday due in large part to a negative call by an analyst that has been negative and wrong on the stock for a long time. Analyst Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities cut the stock to a Sell rating while maintaining a $150 price target.

Investors should take note that Apple was trading above $200 after a big rally from the December lows, yet Rosenblatt maintained the lowest price target on the stock during this period. In essence, Jun Zhang has been very wrong on the stock and his history, according to TipRanks, shows an analyst that had a Buy rating at the highs and a Hold rating at the lows on multiple occasions over the last year.

The analyst appears bearish on iPhone sales while having a negative view on the impact of AirPod and Watch sales along with the growth in Services. The issue here is that the market already plans for weak revenues with FY19 sales expected to dip 3.3%.

The base case is actually that Services will improve margins, and along with buybacks, EPS will get a boost. Even with EPS of $11.91 last year and weak sales this FY, analysts forecast Apple to eventually reach a $14.19 in FY21.

Strong Yield Support

Like most tech companies focused on products manufactured in China, the short-term situation is problematic. Apple faces tariff issues and demand issues from Chinese customers while the trade war is ongoing.

While investors are trying to navigate through short-term hiccups to focus on the long term, Apple provides tons of yield support. A growing dividend and strong buyback support should help the stock avoid the $150 lows again.

A price target of $150 would offer a dividend yield of 2%, but this isn't the yield support that matters. The market will like a higher dividend yield, but a 2% yield is rather immaterial for a stock as volatile as Apple.

The problem with just focusing on the dividend yield is that Apple has a very small payout ratio. The payout ratio is listed at 25% while the dividend has consistently been hiked over the last 5 years.

Investors just can't value Apple based on dividends alone since the company focuses on using large cash balances to repurchase cheap shares. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield is a far better measurement tool for the sock.

Over the last 5 years, the NPY has had an inverse relationship with the stock price. When the yield hits the 9% level like it has currently, the stock tends to rally. Inversely, the stock peaked in 2018 as the NPY dipped below 7%.

A dip back to $150 would actually again push the NPY above 12% and again signal Apple is a massive buy. Such a signal doesn't prevent a stock from hitting such a price level again, but the point of a price target is to signal where a stock should be valued and not where it will rally under a worst case scenario.

Apple ended the March quarter with a net cash balance of $113 billion after the company spent a record $24 billion on share repurchases. The dividend payout of $3.4 billion was consistent with the levels of the last 2 years due to share buybacks that reduce dividend payouts despite the annual dividend hikes.

Alongside the quarterly report, Apple approved another $75 billion for share buybacks and maintained a goal to achieve a cash neutral goal position over time.

Considering my view is that Apple can sidestep a 25% tariff placed on goods from China, if it even occurs, investors should look at the long term on the stock. The ultimate boost to Apple will come from the drastic reduction in outstanding share counts not typically accounted for in EPS estimates.

The average diluted share count is down to 4.7 billion shares from 4.77 million shares in FQ1. With record repurchases during the March quarter of 55.1 million shares via the ASR and 71.7 million via open market transactions, the quarter removed 126.7 million outstanding shares and will remove further shares when the ASR is complete.

The average share count in the quarter was 4.7 billion shares, but one can easily see how the ending share count was probably closer to 4.65 billion shares.

My forecast remains that a 2-year period of 8% share reductions would reduce the share count from 5.0 billion shares at the end of FY18 to 4.25 billion shares at the end of FY20. The impact of Apple reporting a similar $59.5 billion net income would generate a $14.00 EPS, up from $11.91 earned last year.

Revenues are expected to achieve minimal gains in the period warranting the expectations for similar net income levels. Of course, this EPS is based on the year ending share count and not the average share count used for EPS calculations.

This example shows how Apple shareholders will benefit substantially from share reductions over the next few years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple offers shareholders plenty of yield support via the NPY that includes the small dividend yield of 1.5%. The NPY highlights how hitting the Rosenblatt Securities price target would again be the ultimate buy signal and not a target value for the stock.

Investors should continue to use weakness to purchase a stock with $14 EPS potential that only trades with an enterprise value of $176. The stock only trades at about 12.5x the targeted FY20 EPS run rate.

