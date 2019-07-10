Ultra Petroleum: Having Challenges With Its Recent Debt Exchange Offer

Ultra's unsecured notes have been trading at ten cents or less on the dollar, while its second-lien notes have dropped below 35 cents.

Receipt of the $260 million in potential make-whole recovery would be a significant boost, although Ultra would still remain heavily leveraged.

The offer has been extended several times, but only $7.6 million in 2025 notes had been tendered at last report.

Ultra Petroleum (UPL) has not seen much interest in its latest debt exchange offer, potentially closing off that method of deleveraging. The expectations for future natural gas prices also continue to be quite weak at the moment.

Based on current strip prices, Ultra should remain in compliance with its credit facility hedges in 2019, but could face issues in mid-to-late 2020 as its hedges start providing less value. It probably needs to receive most/all of the $260 million potential make-whole litigation appeal recovery in order to avoid violating its current credit facility covenants by that time.

Debt Exchanges

Ultra has been trying to exchange a portion of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 for new 9.00% Cash/2.50% PIK Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2024. However, the results so far have shown that bondholders are reluctant to make that deal.

Ultra first announced the exchange offer on May 9, with the initial early participation date of May 23. It has since extended the exchange offer multiple times, with the early participation date now at July 12 and the expiration date of the exchange offer now at July 26. As of June 21, only $7.6 million in 2025 notes were tendered, which is the same amount as on June 7.

This shows that Ultra may have challenges further deleveraging via debt exchanges. The reluctance on behalf of bondholders to exchange unsecured debt for third-lien debt is probably due to a belief that the second-lien debt is the fulcrum security in a restructuring anyway. Ultra's second-lien notes have been trading at under 35 cents on the dollar.

Given this situation, the 2025 noteholders are holding on to their unsecured notes rather than taking 47.5% less principal in third-lien notes.

Net Leverage Covenant

Ultra's hedges appear likely to help it keep in compliance with its credit facility covenants during 2019, although if it can't reduce its leverage through additional debt exchanges, it may come fairly close to exceeding its net leverage covenant.

Based on current strip prices, it will end up with an estimated net leverage of around 4.75x at the end of 2019. This is fairly close to the credit facility covenant requirement that its net leverage be no more than 4.90x at that time. However, this also assumes that there are no further debt exchanges and doesn't include the potential recovery of $260 million from its make-whole litigation appeal. That money would push its net leverage down to around 4.15x.

Mid-to-late 2020 may be more challenging for Ultra's ability to maintain compliance with its credit facility covenants. The current Henry Hub strip for Q2 2020 is around $2.42 per Mcf while the Rockies basis futures are around negative $0.67 per Mcf for that quarter. At last report, Ultra only had natural gas hedges (puts and collars) that provided value below $2.35 per Mcf for Q2 2020, and no Rockies basis hedges during that quarter. Thus, its trailing 12-month EBITDA could see a noticeable decrease in Q2 2020. Based on current strip prices, Ultra's net leverage may reach over 5.0x in Q2 2020 without the benefit of the $260 million make-whole recovery. With that $260 million, its net leverage is projected to be around 4.4x, while its credit facility covenant requires net leverage to be 4.9x or less in Q2 2020.

For Q3 2020, Ultra's net leverage is required to be 4.5x or less, and Ultra could end up very close to that level even with the make-whole recovery. Ultra's net leverage is projected to be around 5.1x without the recovery, and just under 4.5x with the $260 million recovery.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum remains highly leveraged due to a combination of substantial debt and weak natural gas prices. It has been attempting to deleverage some more (around 0.2x) through exchanging some of its unsecured 2025 notes for third-lien 2024 notes. However, there has been minimal interest in the exchange so far.

It appears that Ultra can remain in compliance with its credit facility covenants for 2019, although it could run into issues with its net leverage covenant by mid-to-late 2020. The receipt of the $260 million in potential make-whole recovery would relieve some of the pressure there.

The pricing for Ultra's bonds points to a very high expectation that Ultra will restructure within a couple of years though. Ultra's unsecured bonds have traded at ten cents or less on the dollar recently, which is equal to under two years' worth of interest payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.