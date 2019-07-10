Powell Just Blessed The Rally

The opening bell hadn't even sounded as I started to write this post on Wednesday, which means Jerome Powell's Q&A with lawmakers hadn't begun and we hadn't seen the June Fed minutes.

But that's fine, because no matter how things shake out for the remainder of the session, barring some kind of truly remarkable turn or bombshell in the account of last month's meeting, we now know that the Powell Fed is all but committed to a rate cut at the end of this month.

In his prepared remarks to the House Financial Services committee, Powell said the word "uncertain" five times. The word "transitory" wasn't deployed even once, which marks a rather stark contrast with the narrative the Fed chair was pushing just a little over two months ago, when, during the post-meeting press conference, his characterization of the factors weighing on inflation as "transient" didn't sit particularly well with markets.

The reaction was swift in the dollar, rates and US equity futures. Here's a simple chart that captures things pretty well:

(Heisenberg)

Someone will invariably claim that a 25bp cut later this month was never in doubt. If that's you, just note that while that may be your take, and while I've personally argued on innumerable occasions that staying on hold this month would be an extremely risky proposition, a July cut was, in fact, in doubt following Friday's blowout jobs number. Specifically, a 25bp cut at the July meeting was "just" a 94% probability as of roughly 11:00 AM on Friday morning, meaning an unchanged Fed was priced at just under 6% (it was 0% prior to the jobs report).

So, yes, there was some doubt as to whether the Fed would cut, and even if you're not into what STIR traders are saying, all you really needed on Friday to understand that there were lingering doubts as to whether the Fed would pull the trigger were the nearly half-dozen television interviews Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro delivered following the payrolls report. Each and every one of those TV cameos found President Trump's advisors explaining why Fed cuts were still desirable even amid an impressive rebound in hiring.

As you're probably aware, Trump himself got in on the act - and "big league," as he would put it. The president called for rate cuts in remarks to reporters on Friday afternoon, in a tweet a half-hour before midnight on Friday and then again on Sunday.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Powell's prepared remarks on Capitol Hill cleared the way for a 25bp cut, prompting the S&P to hit a new intraday high shortly after the opening bell sounded. Mission accomplished, one supposes. The dollar is squarely on the back foot.

(Heisenberg)

That's an important point. Earlier Wednesday morning, reports indicated that Trump has become increasingly frustrated with the dollar's resiliency in the face of the Fed's dovish pivot. Late last summer, market participants began to ponder the possibility of Steve Mnuchin intervening formally in the FX market using the ESF. Those rumors died down as the Fed pivoted dovish, but Trump's recent remarks aimed at Mario Draghi have rekindled the subject, which the president reportedly broached with his latest Fed nominees Chris Waller and Judy Shelton. You can read more on that here, but the bottom line is that if Fed cuts fail to engineer a precipitous decline in the dollar, the White House may actually intervene in the FX market, something that could carry dramatic consequences depending on how it's orchestrated and how things pan out.

In any case, the message to markets from Powell's testimony (again, barring some kind of dramatic turn in his various exchanges with lawmakers and assuming there's no bombshell buried in the June meeting minutes) is that a 25bp cut is a go this month.

That's a good thing for anyone who's been piling into stocks or other risk assets because, as myself and plenty of others (including, notably, Goldman) have made clear, the real risk of not cutting in July is a sudden tightening of financial conditions. In a note out Monday, Goldman essentially argued that the economic case for a July cut simply isn't there, but the prospect of an undesirable tightening in financial conditions means placating markets is the most likely course of action. "Whether or not this is ‘justified’ by the fundamentals, it probably matters for the near-term monetary policy outlook because it raises the cost of doing nothing," the bank wrote.

And that brings us back to the crux of the issue. At this point, the expectation of more accommodation from central banks has precipitated all manner of outcomes that might very fairly be described as wholly absurd. Italy, for instance, just got €17 billion in orders for a €3 billion offering of an existing 50-year bond. If you know anything about the political and fiscal situation in Italy right now, you know how ridiculous that is. Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

By now, this is just common knowledge, but because it's the best way to encapsulate the sheer ferocity of the hunt for yield (read: mad scramble out the risk curve and down the quality ladder), the global stock of negative-yielding debt is above $13 trillion - with a "t".

(Bloomberg)

Clearly, this is creating all manner of unwind risk, which could be realized if policymakers disappoint expectations for continual monetary policy easing.

What you see in that last chart is the "reason for the season" (so to speak) when it comes to explaining why investment grade and high yield credit continues to perform so well and, ultimately, why stocks continue to surge.

When you're taxed (which is what a negative yield is) for holding safe assets, you naturally migrate to riskier corners of the market. That migration acts as a rubber stamp on risk asset returns.

So, enjoy the new highs - right up until Powell says something "wrong," that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.