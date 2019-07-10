Brookfield Renewable Partners: A Great Option To Play The Global Green Revolution

By holding BEP, I'll take advantage of the current green energy mega-trend, even in the improbable case that, in the future, wind and solar are not funded by public incentives.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a large portfolio of hydropower assets and it will keep growing thanks to opportunistic acquisitions of additional plants.

A key role in this new scenario will be played by the most conventional among the different renewable resources: hydropower.

Nowadays, the progressive replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy is an unstoppable trend like no other.

Headlines about climate change and global warming have constantly been in the foreground lately. The media all around the world keeps on covering this subject extensively, as Earth's environmental problems have gained the attention of the general public like few others. Indeed, this is bringing about a cultural change in society.

Therefore, governments and regulators have been following this global pattern, supporting the transition towards a low-carbon economy with public incentives and stricter environmental regulations.

It's no surprise that there are several ways to play this global trend, which is bound to revolutionize many sectors, not just the energy business. My personal preference is to invest in utilities which manage renewable assets and plants, like the Canadian Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

BEP is a publicly-listed (in the US and Canada) limited partnership, founded in 1999 after a spin-off from the renewable power generation assets, owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). The company IPO'd first in Canada (2011) and then in the US (2013).

The Alternative Asset Management company, run by the legendary Bruce Flatt, manages and owns the majority of BEP through a complex structure (see the picture below), which ensures, to the parent company, a 61% control stake plus a special incentive over the annual distribution: 15% of the exceeding part of $0.375 per unit quarterly and 25% over $0.4225 (actual distribution ~ $0.51 per unit quarterly). This is much less than the average level of incentives MLPs usually pay to their managers.

Brookfield Renewable's pros

Firstly, it's worth mentioning that BEP belongs to the Brookfield's family. This is a meaningful brand of deep expertise and unmatched investing skills. Consequently, Brookfield Renewable acts as an opportunistic value investor by buying, on occasion, distressed assets at a bargain price, therefore taking advantage of the frequent ups and downs of a cyclical sector such as the energy business.

The TerraForm's acquisition or the recent X-Elio joint venture is clear evidence of that.

Moreover, BEP has free access to low-cost capital, thanks to its parent company, which allows the firm to be scored with a BBB+ credit rating (investment grade).

Interestingly, BEP also raises capital by issuing green bonds, which are relatively new to the market. They are loans tailored to finance plans connected with climate-related projects and which receive tax incentives. Brookfield issued a similar special long-term bond in 2017 and a second one last year, for a total consideration of roughly $700M.

However, more than 70% of BEP's debt is not recorded at the corporate level, but rather as a so-called non-recourse debt. It means that the debt itself has been raised in order to buy an asset and keep it as collateral. In other terms, if something catastrophic had to happen to a specific asset, the relative debt would default and the creditors would have no right to demand further repayments. Naturally, this greatly reduces BEP's risk profile and allows the company to save considerable amounts of money on insurance as well.

Then, why choose BEP among a plethora of other options within the green energy secular bull market? The main reason is its big exposure to the hydropower sector: more than 70% of the company's FFO come, in fact, from its long-term contracts for the production and supply of hydroelectric energy all around the world. Hydropower is an extremely safe business. With low capital requirements and stable cash flow, it is the oldest and, arguably, the least charming renewable energy and that is why it has outperformed the market and will probably continue to do so.

On the other hand, the past performance of the green energy sector has been rather disappointing.

This due in part to the composition of the two ETFs shown in the picture above: iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN) and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy (QCLN), which include many solar and wind energy manufacturers producing goods that are inevitably subject to a commoditization process, while BEP is essentially a utility company. However, the other side of the story is that BEP's business relies on its hydropower assets.

Hydro-energy production is here to stay. It is the only reliable and truly clean form of energy. A low-carbon society cannot exist without the important contribution of basins and dams, not only for their power supply but, mostly, also due to their intrinsically terrific storage capacity.

In fact, a low-carbon energy supply paradigm will need to possess an imposing storage system. Renewable sources tend to be discontinuous and this feature would inevitably lead to a periodical shortage of supply unless building plants whose production greatly exceed the demand.

A storage system is an obvious solution and, even though battery technology is becoming increasingly efficient and promising, water basins, such as dams, are the basic and most cost-effective option. They will collect energy (coming from renewable sources) in gravitational form and deploy it during periods of peak demand.

Apart from its several large hydroelectric basins, which could serve this purpose in the future, BEP has already started to develop its pumped-storage business, which, for now, is still a very small fraction of its total turnover. Please note the storage and other line in the picture below, which also includes the company's conventional battery business.

It's also worth noting the great potential of the solar sector in the company's business. At the moment, the FFO margin amounts to about 50% for solar and hydroelectric, in comparison with 46% for wind. However, the net income margin is better for solar (26% against 22% for hydroelectric and negative for wind), which suggests a lower level of amortization and depreciation.

This is another good news if we consider how little the actual solar power generation of the Canadian firm is. With just 4% in solar energy production, there is plenty of room for growth.

Bottom Line

Few companies are set to take advantage of the imminent low-carbon energy revolution more efficiently than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Its top-class value-investing expertise and its considerable exposure to the underestimated hydroelectrical power business will, hopefully, ensure a bright future when it comes to profit and distribution.

Even though the stock rallied more than the broader market (see the picture below) at the beginning of the year, it doesn't seem to be overvalued now, with its tangible book value stuck at $25 per share.

In any case, BEP is a forever stock, not an opportunistic investment. Consequently, investors shouldn't be that worried about the purchasing price. Eventually, they could start a position now and increase it later if the P/TB value had to decrease to less than 1.3 someday.

The long-term risks are mostly related to the firm's exposure to emerging markets like Brazil and Columbia (which, together, account for about 35% of the company's power production). Even though Brookfield has a long and deep knowledge of these markets, occasionally, political headwinds could put a serious threat over BEP's business.

The currency risk must be taken under consideration too, given the high level of cash flow generated outside the US (more than 50%).

Overall, Brookfield Renewable Partner is a wonderful company. It operates in a very promising market and should hold a relevant place in every equity portfolio.

