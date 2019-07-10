Turtle Beach Corp. Is A Buy

The past year has not been kind to shareholders of Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR), with shares down about 55% in that time. This massive drop in price has me intrigued, so I thought I’d spend some time looking in on the company. I think now would be an excellent time to take a position in the name, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the business, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I’ll also make note of some recent insider buying activity. For those who are still nervous about buying the shares, I think there is a very compelling options trade at the moment that I’ll explore. In sum, I think this stock is underpriced, and I think investors would be wise to buy now before the crowd recognizes this mispricing.

The Company

Turtle Beach manufactures headsets for consoles such as Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation gaming market. The company is the largest manufacturer in the space (having higher revenues than the next four competitors combined), and is expected to grow further given the recent ROCCAT acquisition. ROCCAT is a Hamburg based supplier of PC mice, keyboards, and headsets and software and is a dominant player in Germany. In my view, the ROCCAT acquisition dramatically increases Turtle Beach’s TAM from the $1.8 billion headset market to the $4.7 billion (by including mice, keyboards, and PC headsets). The company’s revenues are cyclical, with most sales happening during the holiday season for obvious reasons.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests some positives and some negatives. On the generally positive side, the company is generally growing, but not at a consistent rate. For example, while revenue is 54% higher in 2018 than it was in 2014, it bounced around quite dramatically in the intervening years. Also interesting to me is the fact that the company just generated a positive net income for the first time in recent memory in 2018. This is significant, because so many companies I’ve looked at recently show a negative relationship between revenue and net income. Here is a company that can achieve profitability as sales grow. I also like the fact that the company is debt free, with all of the benefits that come from that. Finally, the first quarter of 2019 was very good relative to the same period a year ago.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Turtle Beach’s financials are no exception. This is a volatile business to some degree, and investors need to be comfortable with that. Also, management has diluted the shareholder base dramatically over the past several years, with share count up quite dramatically at a CAGR of about 9.9% since 2014. On this point, I’m encouraged by the fact that the Board has just authorized the purchase of $15 million of stock over the next two years. While I’m encouraged by this, $15 million spent at today’s prices would drop share count by ~1.4 million shares (or ~600,000 shares higher than we had at the end of 2018). Thus, I’d like to see more from management on this.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Although I like some elements of the company’s financial history, and I think the markets it serves are growing, and I like the Roccat acquisition, it is certainly the case that a great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for a business. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I like what I see. Specifically, it’s possible to buy the shares of this company at ~4 times free cash flow, which is near a multi month low.

Source: Gurufocus

In my view, the more you pay for a dollar of free cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent returns. The corollary may be true also (assuming there are some reasonable growth drivers). If investors manage to pay less for a dollar of free cash flows, they are insulated against any future bad news. In my view, investors also stand to gain as the market will sooner or later recognize the bargain and bid the shares up in price.

Insider Buys

I think the evidence is fairly clear that not all investors possess equal skill. Some people are better at this activity because of training and temperament. Some people are better at buying a particular company because they are insiders who live and breathe that company, and understand it better than any Wall Street analyst ever will. With that in mind, I would point out that some key insiders at Turtle Beach have very recently gone on a buying spree. Specifically, directors Andrew Wolfe and Ronald Doorkind have purchased 10,000 and 28,184 shares respectively. In addition, CEO & President Juergen Stark and John Hanson have bought 10,500, and 4,900 shares respectively. It’s obvious that insider buys matter a great deal.

In my view, when people who know the company best decide to put their own capital to work in that company, I think it wise to take note of it. This buying activity makes me even more comfortable with my long position here.

Options to the Rescue

A great alternative to simply buying the shares at these levels is to generate some income on the name by selling puts on it. If the shares drop even further from these levels, an investor will be obligated to buy at a price that they find advantageous. If the shares rise in price from here, the investor simply keeps the premium and moves on.

My favorite put option at the moment is the January put with a strike price of $10. At the time of writing, these are bid-asked at $2.30-$2.70. If a put seller simply takes the bid at the current level, they will receive 22% of the current stock price in premium, which is quite dramatic. If they are obligated to buy the shares down the road, investors will be purchasing them at a net price of $8.17, which is a price to free cash ratio of ~ 3. In my view, this is one of the most compelling options trades I’ve come across.

Conclusion

I think there are some compelling reasons to buy this stock at these levels. Although there are some problems around dilution, the company is growing nicely. In addition, investors are largely insulated from a host of risks (including dilution) because the shares are so inexpensively priced at the moment. Perhaps the valuation caused some insiders to put their own capital to work. Finally, if the shares are too expensive, it’s possible to engage in an options trade that generates decent income immediately, which might obligate the investor to buy at a much lower price over the next 6 months. I think price and value are linked over the long term, but can remain unmoored for periods of time. I think price and value are unmoored here, and I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HEAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned in this article.