Deutsche Bank - Once Bitten, Twice Shy

DB's abysmal track record on execution means there will be no credit given until the plan is delivered in full. With this much pain in store, it's very hard to see the share price going up anytime soon.

Two aspects have uncomfortable echoes of previous failed plans, 1) the assumption that revenues can grow while costs are being cut and 2) the idea that no further capital is needed.

Judging by the share price fall since the announcement, the company has its work cut out to convince investors.

The question on everyone's mind is, why is it different this time? Even DB seems unsure.

Sewing shows he means business

On paper, this is Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) biggest strategic shift since it bought Bankers Trust in 1999. In credit to CEO Sewing, he has pitched the plan at the more radical end of expectations.

Specifically, the exit from equities on a global basis was unexpected (although some research and ECM capacity is to be kept in certain sectors, mainly with a German angle). Also, the pool of bad bank assets is larger (€74bn versus prior speculation of €50bn), and the targeted cost save of €5.8bn is higher than I had penciled in.

He hasn't been afraid to slay some sacred cows, primarily DB's ambition to remain a top-tier global investment bank.

Delivery is everything

That being said, it's hard not to view the plan through the prism of history. We've had many DB restructuring initiatives in recent years and none of them has delivered the promised uplift in return on equity. The market is justified in asking "why is it different this time?" DB tried to defuse this issue by including a slide in the presentation pack with exactly this title.

Source: DB presentation

However, the reality is this plan will be judged solely on delivery. I don't expect any credit to be given in advance, certainly not for longer-term targets like the 2022 return on equity promise of 8%.

It was clear from the nature of the questions during the analyst presentation that there are two key doubts about the plan that management will have to work hard to allay.

Can DB simultaneously grow revenues and cut costs?

The first concerns the 8% 2022 ROTE promise. One of the disappointments of the presentation was that even after peeling off €74bn of unprofitable assets into the bad-bank (or "Capital Release Unit" as DB is labelling it) the "core" bank is still not very profitable: DB states that ROTE was only 2% in 2018.

Source: DB presentation

Clearly, for the whole exercise to be worth the effort, there needs to be a credible plan for how this 2% is going to move higher over the course of the restructuring i.e. to 8%.

DB didn't give all the moving parts but it gave enough to be able to piece this together, which I've done here:

Source: My calculations based on company disclosures

Cost reduction is unsurprisingly a key element and DB has committed to cutting group costs to €17bn by 2022. This is the €5.8bn cost reduction promise that is the cornerstone of the whole plan, taking group costs down from €22.8bn in 2018. There is a relatively high degree of credibility to this number given that about half of the reduction comes simply from exiting businesses that are being transferred to the CRU, like equities. Also, DB has a good track record in recent years of hitting cost targets.

The problem comes with the revenue targets. DB has set a hard target of at least €25bn of group revenues in 2022, equating to 2% annual growth versus the 2018 level. This is an important part of the 8% ROTE promise because if it can't be delivered ROTE in 2022 will be stuck at ~5% on my calculations. In other words, cost reduction will only get the company halfway to its ROTE ambition. The other half has to come from revenues.

There are several difficulties with the revenue growth idea:

The first is that it is precisely the conjuring trick DB has failed at so many times in the past: simultaneously maintaining or growing revenues while cutting costs. The experience has always been that when costs are falling so too are revenues.

The second is that about a quarter of the revenue growth is expected to come from higher interest rates. There is still no sign of these in Europe, indeed quite the opposite.

The final difficulty is that revenue growth goes against all the recent experience. The three divisions that will make up the core of DB in the future (Private & Commercial Bank, Asset Management, Transaction Banking) all experienced revenue shrinkage in 2018. in 1Q19, Transaction Banking showed growth but both PBC and AM posted further declines. This trend can be tracked back further into the past too.

Source: Company disclosures

The consequence of the above is that the market is highly likely to apply a hefty discount to the 8% ROTE promise for 2022 unless and until DB proves it can deliver the revenue growth needed to reach it. This will put a cap on the upside to the share price, at least for the immediate term.

The market still fears a capital raise

I've discussed this risk in several recent articles (mainly here and here). To give DB credit, the capital planning part of the presentation looks better than I feared. Mainly this is because the run-off profile of the €74bn of assets being transferred to CRU is much faster than I anticipated. DB expects the majority of the run-off to be complete within 18 months. This is faster than previous bad-banks and is due to the fact that most of the assets are liquid and short duration (like prime brokerage balances, liquid rates positions, etc).

This means that capital gets released quickly from the CRU that helps offset the capital hit from having to book €5.1bn of restructuring charges this year and €7.1bn over the life of the plan.

Nonetheless, this doesn't mean DB is out of the woods. There are several aspects of the capital plan that will still sit uneasily with the market:

First, even with the benefit of fast CRU run-off, DB expects its regulatory capital ratio to decline in both 2019 and 2020.

Second, it will fall below the company's current 13% target. This has been accommodated simply by cutting the target to 12.5%, apparently with the approval of regulators. Oddly though, the regulators weren't sufficiently enamored of the plan to lower their own requirement for DB from its current level of 11.8%. So DB will be operating with a lower "management buffer" above its regulatory capital requirement than it has in the past. If everything goes fine this won't be a problem. But if there are any mishaps, the level of cushion to absorb them is now smaller.

Finally, the capital plan crucially depends on the seamless run-off of the assets in CRU. There are three moving parts in the plan. On the negative side, restructuring charges and regulatory changes will depress DB's CET1 ratio out to 2022. On the positive side, CRU run-off will boost CET1. The problem with CRU run-off is that it is partly market-dependent. If markets remain buoyant then off-loading these assets shouldn't be a problem. If they turn down, DB may not be able to dispose of them as quickly as hoped. On the other hand, the negative impacts from restructuring charges and regulatory charges are "definites": the restructuring charges are mostly being booked this year and the regulatory changes have already been signed off by regulators. This is no "optionality" on these. In the event the CRU assets aren't run-off as planned but DB is hit with the restructuring charges and regulatory changes, my calculations suggest the CET1 ratio will trough at 11.5% in 2020. This is below DB's regulatory required minimum of 11.8%.

Source: my calculations based on company disclosures

The other elephant in the room is Basel IV (see my recent article here). Unhelpfully, management still won't be drawn on how much of a hit there will be to CET1 from it after 2022. But the market fears it will be big. Without knowing how big, it is very hard to have confidence in DB's assertion that 12.5% is "enough" CET1. It is also stretching credulity for the company to maintain that in 2022 it will have €5bn of excess capital to spend on dividends and buybacks.

Conclusions

DB has presented a bold plan. But we have had bold plans before. The problem has never been the plan, it has been executing it. DB's track record means the market will only reward this one as it gets delivered.

A lot could go wrong. Most notably, if DB can't grow revenues as promised then it will miss its 2022 ROTE target by about 50%.

In addition, although management maintains the plan can be executed without more capital the market is right to be wary on this. We still don't know what Basel IV will cost and it isn't factored into the company's calculations. The plan is also reliant on cooperative markets to deliver the run-off of CRU. Without it, DB risks dropping below its regulatory required minimum capital ratio. Finally, the rating agencies haven't yet given their verdict and they may not like the idea of DB "financing" this plan by simply cutting its capital ratio target.

The share price rallied before the announcement but has since given back most of its gains. As the hard work starts, and with outcomes distant and very hard to predict, it's a brave investor who would buy it now, even at 0.25x P/TNAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.