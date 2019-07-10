CSX - Going Sleepless Into Earnings

Analysts are adjusting their expectations, the stock is going sideways and the full-year outlook might be in trouble.

I love writing bullish articles, especially when covering one of my favorite industries: railroad transportation. Unfortunately, this is not going to be one of those articles as the main goal of this article is to show you why the pressure on CSX Corp. (CSX) is rising tremendously. Next week, the company is reporting its Q2/2019 earnings which are expected to rise along with total sales. Unfortunately, domestic shipments have done a number on CSX shipments which could seriously damage second quarter results. I highly doubt the company's pricing and operating margins are able to provide investors with yet another earnings beat. The contrary could be true as far as I am concerned.

Source: CSX

What's Wrong?

On the 16th of July, CSX will release its second quarter earnings. CSX will be one of my must watch earnings as we are entering an earnings season that could confirm the ugly outlook given by economic indicators. This Florida based railroad operator has been a steady outperformer with regards to its stock price and earnings. Since the start of the most recent economic bottom (Q1/2016), CSX has only missed EPS expectations 2 times. Both times, earnings came in just $0.01 below expectations.

One of the reasons why second quarter earnings are going to be key is the fact that economic growth has really started to slow this year. Unfortunately, the slow-down accelerated in the second quarter.

The leading ISM manufacturing index declined to 51.7 in June. Although this is still indicating a slight economic expansion, it is getting dangerously close to the neutral 50.0 level. ISM new orders came in exactly at 50.0. That's why I called my most recent economic outlook article 'Economy - Contraction Is Close'.

Unfortunately, this is confirmed by regional shipments. This leading indicator has rebounded a bit in the first months of this year but has fallen significantly in June.

All things considered, the economy is getting weaker. At this point, I could end the article and just say that CSX should be avoided for the time being. However, that would be too easy and there is a lot more to it.

What It Means For CSX

First of all, CSX did very well in the first quarter. The company was able to keep total shipments growth at 0% with total merchandise shipments up 3% which was offset by 5% slower intermodal shipments. Thanks to better pricing, revenue was up 5%.

I started tracking CSX and Union Pacific (UNP) shipments a while back. My 'own' data shows that total volumes in the first quarter for CSX were up 0.42%. Union Pacific volumes were down 1.08%.

That said, the bad news is that we might be in for a very bad second quarter as volumes should be down 4%. This is roughly 800 basis points below 2018 levels and the trend continues to be down as you can see below.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: CSX)

The 4-week average is at 5% contraction which is still 200 basis points better than Union Pacific's 7% contraction.

With this in mind, official Q2 EPS expectations are at $1.12. With high expectations at $1.17 and low expectations $0.10 lower at $1.07. Consensus EPS expectations are 9.8% higher on a year-on-year basis. This would be one of the lowest growth rates since the first quarter of 2016. Sales are expected to total $3.19 billion which is up 2.9% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Note that these numbers have already been revised significantly as a number of analysts has downgraded EPS expectations for both the second and third quarter.

Source: Nasdaq

In other words, to meet sales expectations, the company needs a massive boost from prices to turn 4.0% expected volume contraction into almost 3% sales growth. I am not saying this is impossible, but I would be surprised if sales growth were to beat this number.

It also has implications with regards to the company's full year outlook. In the first quarter, the company reiterated its full year low single-digit revenue growth outlook along with no change to below-60% operating ratio expectations.

When it comes to the stock price, we see that the price has gone nowhere after soaring by more than 4% after earnings in April of this year. The stock is still up 24% year-to-date which is 600 basis points higher than the return of the S&P 500. Nonetheless, we should not ignore weakness. The stock price is losing momentum and we are seeing a rather significant RSI divergence. Personally, I do not care that much about technicals, but in this case it perfectly makes sense as the RSI divergence occurred when economic growth started to gain downside momentum. It also makes sense that the stock is currently flat since April as leading shipments indicators have gone down again. The same obviously holds true for weekly CSX shipments as well.

Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

CSX is a phenomenal company. The company reaches two-thirds of the US population, generated sales worth $12 billion in 2018 and has an industry leading operating ratio of 60.0 (TTM basis). This is 1.8 points below the number 2 Canadian Pacific (CP). Unfortunately, after months of solid capital gains, we seem to be witnessing a changing environment. The economic downtrend continues which is dragging down shipments. CSX is very likely going to report total shipments contraction of 4.0% in its second quarter. This makes it likely that EPS is going to miss expectations. Even more important, we might get a full-year outlook adjustment as long as the economic trend is down.

All things considered, these factors do not make CSX a bad company. The current situation is hurting all cyclical companies which makes the second quarter earnings season so important and interesting. Given the circumstances, I am not holding any railroad stocks going into earnings season. I am also not going to short anything as economic growth is still too high and if I were to short a railroad company, it would not be CSX.

My strategy is to buy CSX on dips. I expect this stock to show some weakness on the mid-term until economic growth starts to rebound. At that point, I am going to make CSX one of my largest transportation holdings.

For now, I am extremely excited to see next week's earnings and hope the company is able to avoid a full-year outlook revision.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.