Peyto Seems To Have Bottomed

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) earned net income of $25 million (all figures are Canadian dollars) in Q1 and is on track for roughly $100 million for 2019, or about $0.60 a share. The company is trading at 7 times net income.

Q2 production of 83,000 Boe/day was reported in the July President's report. I estimate that at an average natural gas price of $1.50 per Mcf, Peyto's Q2 cash flow will be approximately $100 million (based on 13.5% liquids and 86.5% dry natural gas), and, after capital outlays of $17 million and dividend of $10 million, free cash flow will allow material debt reduction. Further debt reductions are likely throughout 2019.

Peyto has a contract to supply natural gas to an electricity generator beginning in 2022 at prices well above those realized in the cash market.

Current dividend of $0.02 monthly provides a yield of 6.2%.

Alberta's newly elected Conservative government has announced it is studying ways to improve realized prices for the province's natural gas producers.

If the government curtails production of natural gas until pipeline restrictions ease, Peyto will enjoy materially higher prices and only modestly lower volumes. A $0.50 per Mcf increase in realized prices would add about $200 million to cash flow.

There are pipeline expansions underway which will ease bottlenecks.

I believe Peyto comprises one of the best opportunities in the Canadian oil & gas industry. The stock has traded down 80% in just two years following a marked decline in Alberta gas prices. Those prices can be expected to firm as egress constraints ease; as Peyto's supply contract begins in 2022; and if the Alberta government acts as expected. That suggests to me the stock has pretty well bottomed. I am long the name.

