Alternatives To An Annuity For The (Moderately) Hand's Off Investor: Part II

Part II - The Core Income Portfolio Is Born

In part I of this report, we discussed the differences between an annuity which eliminates longevity risk and smoothes "returns" and an income stream from yield-focused assets like a one-position portfolio. Annuities can have a significant drawback of eliminating liquidity and legacy to children and charities. The second part will focus more on the portfolio approach and why it is needed today.

We have been managing portfolios that include closed-end funds ("CEFs") for nearly two decades, incorporating them into mutual fund and ETF portfolios to juicy yields and gain an "edge." Today, we use them significantly more as the yields collapsed post-recession. It has become harder and harder to achieve the same level of income on each dollar invested.

The chart below shows how the composition of a portfolio has shifted to achieve a 7.5% annual return over the last 2.5 decades. Bonds in 1995 yielded around 7.5%, though that was likely a combination of investment grade and non-investment grade bonds. Still, no equities are in the portfolio and the risk (as judged by standard deviation) is just 6.0%, slightly above the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

By 2005, the decline in rates meant that the same portfolio that had a goal of 7.5% would need to have shifted to nearly 50% in other asset classes beyond bonds including stocks, private equity and real estate. Another 10 years later, there's almost no bonds left in the portfolio with now larger allocations to real estate, international stocks, and real estate. The risk has now nearly tripled over the time period.

(Source: Callan Consulting Group)

In other words, getting riskier was a necessity in order to produce the same amount of return. In the 90s, you didn't have to do much to prepare for retirement. You owned a bunch of mutual funds and you let it ride, earning strong equity returns with a solid 6-7% return on your fixed income. Today, with interest rates near record lows, the market is punishing those same savers. Portfolios had to adapt to the new environment by incorporating new tools or adding risk.

Much of the need to change is stemming from changes in the interest rate environment - or the bond side of the portfolio. Investors who were the most risk averse could earn high-single digit yields simply by investing in short-term CDs. The chart below from JPMorgan shows how much income was earned in each year by investing in six-month CDs. You can see the utter collapse of those returns starting in 2009. Those yields were wholly insufficient to even cover inflation and provide a real return.

Investors needed to seek out other sources of income most often by adding risk to their portfolios. Many bond investors sought out that income by moving into dividend paying stocks - which is a reason for their dominance in the last decade. The higher income earned in 2018 in the above chart is likely to be reduced by at least one quarter to one third in 2019.

The chart below shows bond yields and future 10-year returns. Remember, bond returns are largely a function of your starting yield. The best fit (r-squared) is very high, especially when compared to predicting equity forward returns where the best fit is substantially lower.

Let's take a look at this portfolio to use as an annuity-like income stream that generates a yield of nearly 8%. We selected some of our Core Portfolio positions and a few others for illustrative purposes and back tested them out to see what would happen.

We created this portfolio which has a lot of Core positions and some that are "optional substitute" and other funds we follow. The key was to diversify the taxable bond base into several different pieces to reduce the sector-specific risks. This is what we ran over the last nine-year period.

The following portfolio is not meant to be a buy recommendation or even something we would have chosen. We needed a long enough track record so I simply used the funds that are in our watchlist universe (approximately 90 funds) and diversified by sub-sector.

The key are the portfolio returns below. Portfolio 1 is the above portfolio while portfolio 2 is 100% in PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY). Given the stellar performance of PTY - and other PIMCO taxables over the last near decade - it would be hard to beat it in total return with a diversified portfolio. However, we can improve the risk-adjusted returns through that diversification. While the final balances and CAGRs (compound annual growth rates) are similar, the standard deviations and max-drawdowns are very different. And hence the Sharpe Ratios.

We can reduce the risk of our synthetic annuity by diversifying, thereby reducing the standard deviation (how volatile your total market value is) by 44%! The S&P 500 has a long-term average standard deviation around 15%, meaning that PTY is actually slightly MORE volatile than the market while the portfolio is 40% less volatile. The max drawdown, without that single-security risk, gets shaved in half from 40% to 20%.

Summing It Up

The amount of CEFs to use is a delicate balancing act between acceptable risk and needed return. Advisors and investors who need that paycheck replacement-type income stream often look to annuities for some base income sources. Annuities have a significant drawback for many of the risk-tolerant investors in that you lose liquidity.

A synthetic annuity may be a better solution, which often comes in the form of a bond ladder. However, in the current interest rate environment it becomes a losing proposition, especially when looking out beyond five years. Building a Core Portfolio of CEFs that constitute a piece (less than 35% of total liquid assets) can help create a much more viable income stream to combat longevity risk while managing sequence of returns risk.

