Kroger: 14% Dividend Increase Pushes Yield To A 10-Year High

In the meantime the stock is attractively valued, and now yields 3% after a recent 14% dividend increase.

Kroger continues to grow sales and could return to EPS growth in the near future.

Shares of Kroger are down more than 20% in 2019, as intensifying competition from Amazon and Walmart have weighed on the stock.

By Nate Parsh

While the S&P 500 has returned nearly 20% this year, not all stocks have performed well. Underperformance doesn’t mean that investors should disregard these stocks. In fact, this underperformance could mean that the market has simply ignored a quality company trading at a very attractive price.

Kroger Co. (KR) has deeply underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Shares of the company have declined nearly 22% since the beginning of 2019.

While some investors are likely turned off by such a result at a time of great gains by the market overall, income investors could be very interested in the stock. Kroger is a strong dividend growth company. It has raised its dividend for over 10 consecutive years, placing it on the list of Dividend Achievers. You can see all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Kroger recently announced a dividend increase of more than 14%, and the stock now yields 3%. With continued growth and a modest valuation, Kroger is an attractive value and dividend growth stock.

Company Background and Sector News

With more than 2,700 stores, Kroger is the largest supermarket chain the U.S. The company also has 1,500 fuel centers, 2,200 pharmacies and 250 fine jewelry stores covering 35 states. More than 60 million households shop Kroger every year. The company trades with a market capitalization of $17.2 billion and generated more than $121 billion in revenues last year.

When Amazon (AMZN) announced that it was acquiring Whole Foods in the summer of 2017, Kroger, along with much of the sector, saw its stock plummet. Shares of the company lost 25% of their value as the market assumed that Amazon’s ability to offer low prices would cut into the already slim margins of the supermarket chains.

While these fears have been overblown so far, there continues to be immense competition in the retail sector. Amazon has expanded its online delivery service and plans on opening grocery stores across the U.S. that offer a lower price point and more section of items than Whole Foods. Amazon is also offering free grocery delivery during Prime Day, the company’s two-day exclusive shopping deals for its Prime members.

Amazon isn’t the only threat to grocery stores as Walmart (WMT) has announced it is expanding its online grocery delivery service to 100 cities in the U.S.

Future Growth Prospects

While initially caught off guard by these developments, Kroger has developed a plan to combat these competitive pressures called “Restock Kroger”.

Source: Kroger Co.’s 2018 Annual Report

Kroger’s plan is to invest in its digital sales, retain top talent, increase operating income by $400 million by the end of 2020 and remove costs where it can. The company also plans to increase shareholder value and offer an attractive dividend.

Kroger has also offered fuel rewards to its members of its loyalty program and personalized digital coupons in hopes of making the grocery chain an attractive place to shop for consumers.

In order to compete with Amazon, Walmart and others, Kroger has had to make significant investments in its business. This has negatively impacted margins, but the company expects that these investments will lessen in the coming years. This will likely allow margins to improve.

Also projected to increase is the company’s free cash flow. Kroger expects free cash flow of ~$6.5 billion for the three-year period of 2018 to 2020. The average free cash flow per year is expected to be ~$2.2 billion. For comparison purposes, Kroger generated free cash flow of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2018 and ~$500 million in both fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017.

Recent Financial Results

Kroger reported first quarter earnings results for fiscal 2019 on June 20th, 2019. Adjusted earnings-per-share totaled $0.72 in the first quarter, $0.01 above consensus estimates, but a 1.4% decline from the previous year. Adjusted earnings-per-share actually declined 6%, but this was mostly offset by a reduction in share count. Kroger has repurchased five million shares over the last year.

Revenue decreased ~1% to $37.3 billion, which was $23 million lower than the average estimate. Adjusting for the sale of Kroger’s convenience store business segment, and excluding fuel, total sales improved 2%.

Our Brands, which are sold exclusively at Kroger, had 3.3% sales growth during the year. There are more than 10,000 items in the Our Brands portfolio and the company added more than 200 new products to this group in the last quarter.

Kroger continues to be aggressive in its digital and delivery efforts. Digital sales improved 42% in the quarter. The company now has pickup locations at nearly 1,700 stores and offers more than 2,100 delivery locations. 93% of all households that shop at Kroger in the U.S. are now covered by a pickup or delivery location. This could make grocery shopping at Kroger more convenient for customers.

The company has also addressed costs and debt through its Restock Kroger initiative. Operating, General & Administrative costs decreased 12 bps as a percentage of sales in the first quarter. Kroger also reduced its total debt by $1.7 billion during the most recent quarter. The company’s net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.54, which is down from 2.83 at the end of 2018.

Kroger reiterated its guidance of 2.0% to 2.25% growth for identical sales and expects adjusted earnings-per-share to range from $2.15 to $2.25 for the current fiscal year. Achieving the midpoint of this earnings guidance would result in a 4.3% increase from the previous year.

Dividend Analysis

While Kroger faces competition from a variety of companies, it has managed to grow its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The company has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 5.4% over the past three years

By a CAGR of 9.5% over the past five years

By a CAGR of 11.2% over the past 10 years

Kroger’s 14.3% dividend raise for the upcoming September 1st, 2019 payment is higher than any of the listed figures above. Just as important, the company has a very low payout ratio. Kroger is expected to payout $0.60 per share in 2019. Based off of the midpoint for earnings guidance of $2.20, dividends are expected to consume just 27% of adjusted earnings-per-share. This is only slightly higher than the 10-year dividend payout ratio of 24%.

Many investors prefer to use free cash flow as a measure of dividend safety.

Kroger generated $2.3 billion of cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and spent $900 million on capital expenditures during the same time period for free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion. The company distributed $113 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 8%. Free cash flow was unusually high in the quarter due to the company’s selling of its convenience store segment.

We will use a longer term horizon in order to more accurately gauge the company’s free cash flow payout ratio picture. Kroger generated $4.2 billion of cash flow from operating activities in fiscal 2018 and spent $3 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $1.2 billion. The company distributed $437 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow payout ratio of 36%.

Given that free cash flow is expected to show a vast improvement over the next two years, Kroger’s dividend should be even safer than it is today. Shares yield 3% at the moment, which is well above the stock’s 10-year average yield of 1.7% and the average yield of 1.8% for the S&P 500.

Expected Returns

It’s not just dividends that determine a stock’s projected total annual returns. As explained here, earnings growth and changes in valuation are also taken into account.

Kroger compounded earnings-per-share at a rate of 9.3% from 2009 through 2018. We feel a projected earnings growth rate of 5% through 2024 is expected given the difficulties the company faces from competitors.

Shares of Kroger closed the most recent trading session at $21.55. Using the midpoint of the company’s guidance for adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.20, the stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. The stock has an average price-to-earnings multiple of 13.4 over the last decade. A 2024 target price-to-earnings ratio of 12 appears appropriate given lowered growth expectations going forward. If shares of Kroger were to reach this target multiple by 2024, then valuation would be a 4.1% tailwind to annual returns over this period of time.

Total annual returns for Kroger would consist of the following:

5% earnings-per-share growth

3% dividend yield

4.1% multiple expansion

Added up, Kroger is expected to offer a total annual return of 12.1% through 2024. This high expected rate of return earns a buy recommendation.

Final Thoughts

Kroger has made investments in its digital and delivery operations in an effort to retain and grow its customer base. Between pickup and delivery services, the company now covers nearly all of its customers.

Kroger also expects to improve cash flow over the near term that will allow it to maintain and raise its dividend. The current yield is well above its historical average. The company also gave shareholders a dividend raise that far outpaces the short or long term average increase. These factors could make the stock attractive for income investors.

Another factor working in Kroger’s favor is that the stock has really underperformed the market and now trades with a very low valuation.

Still, Kroger operates in a very difficult industry. Key competitors Amazon and Walmart offer products and services that will compete directly with Kroger. Kroger stock is appealing for dividend growth investors due to its 3% yield and regular dividend growth. We view Kroger as the top stock in the grocery industry today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.