Why I Sold Flowers Foods

As such, I'm taking advantage of current market strength and the chase for yield to sell Flowers and reallocate the funds into higher-quality companies.

This worked well as a trade, however, I've become more strict about the quality of holdings I want in my long-term portfolio.

Many investors tend to clean out their portfolio during corrections and bear markets. It feels good to sell a loser and stop seeing it go down every day. But there's a case to be made for doing portfolio pruning when markets are going up. After all, if you own a mediocre company, you're much more likely to be able to sell it at a high price when sentiment is favorable.

That leads into today's topic: Flowers Foods (FLO). I bought Flowers back in September of 2016 for $15.37/share. At the time, there was concern related to the Department of Labor's investigation of the company's contracts with its delivery drivers. As such, people were worried about a dividend cut, and the stock was trading near multi-year lows.

As a trade, it made sense to buy FLO stock at that moment, and it paid off pretty quickly. Business has gone back to normal, the next change in the dividend was a hike, not a cut, and so on.

But that brings us forward to today. Flowers Foods is now trading as though all is well and normal. The stock is back to its highest point since 2015, and is already up 32% from the December low. That's an ambitious move for a bread company.

Flowers used to be a fairly high-yielder (I had a nearly 5% yield of cost in it), and, predictably, it has rode the interest rate wave upward like so many other consumer staples stocks. Staples have been second to just REITs among the S&P sectors this year as investors react to the sharp decline in interest rates.

Flowers: Not A Top Notch Long-Term Holding

When doing a deeper dive into the business, however, I'm left with the idea that I probably never should have bought FLO stock as a long-term investment in the first place. Remember that I sold Flowers out of my IMF portfolio, which is intended to be a buy and hold operation with minimal ongoing transactions. As such, I try to avoid buying too many low-quality companies, because it leads to portfolio turnover, more tax consequences, and so on. The idea is to buy stocks and then let them compound for many years – and hopefully decades.

Flowers just isn't likely to do that much long-term compounding however. Why's that? Like many other consumer staples firms – such as the cereal makers – that have struggled in recent years, Flowers just isn't in a great market.

Bread, especially white bread, is not a particularly healthy food. As people have become more worried about carbohydrate consumption, bread has lost some of its luster as a staple food. The gluten-free nutritional trend hasn't helped matters either. People aren't going to stop eating bread tomorrow, don't misunderstand my point. But even a small change in consumer behavior can lead to dramatic consequences for companies.

Consider milk. Dean Foods (DF) is America's leading milk processor. Milk consumption has dipped somewhat in recent years, though it hasn't been a complete collapse by any means. Regardless, the milk market both shrunk and splintered. We've now got soy milk, almond milk, and seemingly various new types of “milk” appearing almost every year. High-end health conscious consumers are defecting away from generic milk. Meanwhile consumption overall has slipped as consumer preferences shift. A modest change in the milk market was enough to essentially wipe out Dean Foods:

While Flowers doesn't necessarily share a similar fate, its market appears to be experiencing a similar transition to milk. People are increasingly aware that plain bread isn't an especially healthy choice. That leads many wealthier and more nutritionally-aware customers to more expensive breads with better ingredients. Flowers competes there with brands such as Dave's Killer Bread but it's a much harder business. As people pay more for a good, they're more likely to buy local, artisanal, and so on rather than purchasing from national chains. And you simply don't get the same economies of scale.

And on the cheaper end of the spectrum, bread is a pretty generic good. As chains like Aldi's continue to take grocery share, look for store label breads to make more gains. With the way consumer staples have been going, it's increasingly clear that niche products are good, whereas mass market products are struggling. Stores don't want to devote a ton of shelf space to niche products, so they are less likely to put out off-brand stuff. But in big categories like bread, cereal, ketchup, etc., the generic labels can thrive.

How Will Flowers Hold Up?

So far, Flowers has handled the shifting consumer landscape fairly well. But with such limited growth prospects, it's hard to make the case for this as a forever holding in a portfolio that is focused on compounding over the long haul.

The company has made dozens of acquisitions over the years, but they've not had a particularly great result. The company has taken on more debt, a lot more in fact. Its long-term debt has shot up from less than $300 million in 2011 to more than a billion dollars today. That's a lot for a company that earns less than $200 million a year of net income. Despite the debt, earnings didn't really go anywhere until the corporate tax cut:

As Kevin Mackie noted, Flowers had been growing earnings per share at a rate of less than 2%/year. Management is now guiding to 8-10% annual earnings growth going forward. If - and it's a big if - they manage to pull that off, then Flowers stock will still make shareholders decent returns from this price. But I'm skeptical of double-digit EPS growth out of the bread market.

As it is, for a slightly lower P/E ratio, you can buy Hormel Foods (HRL), which sells all sorts of on-trend proteins and other hot products like guacamole. Hormel management is incentivized to grow earnings at 10%/year or more, and has a long track record of achieving such results previously, unlike Flowers' decidedly lackluster previous decade.

I probably never should have bought FLO stock for this portfolio in the first place. And with the dividend yield down to 3% thanks to price appreciation, there's very little reason to hold on now. Perhaps a 3% yield and the prospect of modest capital gains is enough for other Flowers Foods holders. But I think you can pretty clearly do better within the consumer staples space.

I'm taking my 55% capital gain and redeploying the funds into more promising long-term holdings. And if you own lackluster consumer staples, REITs, utilities, etc. that have benefited from the latest dash for dividend yield, this might be a good time to consider making similar portfolio moves.

