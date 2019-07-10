Clorox: A SWAN Stock Even At These Prices

The accelerated buyback program should nicely complement the dividend yield throughout the end of the bull market and the next recession.

I argue that now is not the time to exit your safest positions.

Fellow Seeking Alpha authors have closed their positions in Clorox due to the stock's appreciation these past few years.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As we continue our short series of stocks which sell consumer goods, I'd like to bring your attention to Clorox (CLX). I believe it to be a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock, which combines strong fundamentals, good dividend coverage, decent dividend potential, as well as slightly above momentum and value.

Clorox is currently trading at $155.77 and yields 2.72%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, CLX has a dividend strength score of 74 and a stock strength score of 88.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Clorox, despite the stock being fully priced.

Clorox is engaged in the household product market. The company sells its products primarily through grocery stores, e-commerce channels, and medical supply distributors.

In this article, I will first assess the stock from the income investors lens. Is the dividend going to contribute significantly to total returns? Next, I'll focus on the company's potential for capital appreciation, before issuing a recommendation.

Dividend Strength

What does it take for a stock's dividend to contribute significantly to total returns? First, it requires that the dividend be safe; in other words, that you can expect to receive your dividend checks consistently for upcoming years. Next, the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential need to be appealing. The lower the dividend yield, the higher the required dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

A safe dividend is one which is well covered by earnings and cash flow. It is one which has room to grow and will not be negatively impacted by a cash-crunch. Stocks with high interest payments are particularly at risk since the combination of financial and operational leverage makes earnings more volatile.

63% of Clorox's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 28% of dividend stocks.

CLX pays 50% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 22% of dividend stocks.

Clorox has a free cash flow payout ratio of 71%, a better ratio than 30% of dividend stocks.

Clorox's payout ratio is very satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.9300 $3.0500 $3.1700 $3.3200 $3.8400 Net Income $4.22 $5.11 $5.06 $6.12 $6.12 Payout Ratio 70% 60% 63% 55% 63% Cash From Operations $6.20 $6.27 $6.18 $7.27 $7.69 Payout Ratio 46% 49% 51% 46% 50% Free Cash Flow $4.44 $4.41 $3.85 $5.16 $5.40 Payout Ratio 66% 70% 83% 65% 71%

More than the values of the payout ratios, it is their consistency which is laudable. The table above suggests that throughout the past 5 years, the dividend has been systematically increased, yet payout ratios have remained range bound. This shows that the company's dividend hikes have been well thought through and are the result of judicious management.

Furthermore, CLX can pay its interest 12 times, which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered top notch. Interest payments pose very little threat to the company's bottom line and, therefore, to its dividend.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CLX's dividend is very safe. Cash from operations has increased steadily throughout the past 5 years, maintaining the dividend at similar levels. This tells me management is conservative and increases the dividend in line with growth in the company's business.

Dividend Potential

Consumer staples have been doing great these past 12 months. The consequence of this, as we've alluded to in previous articles, is that many stocks now have depressed dividend yields. This has been the case for Clorox. While the company yielded as much as 3.6% in 2012, it now yields 2.72% which remains better than 60% of dividend stocks. For stocks with such a yield, I'm looking for high single digit to low double digit dividend growth potential.

The dividend grew 11% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 6%.

And I believe those levels of dividend growth to be a reasonable range going forward: between 6% and 10% per annum.

Over the previous 3 years, Clorox has seen its revenues grow at a 3% CAGR and net income by a 6% CAGR.

The company has managed to consistently increase revenues throughout the last business cycle, a feat that many consumer staples companies have failed to achieve.

However, it must be noted that most of the company's growth comes from acquisitions. For a mature company like Clorox, which was founded over 100 years ago, this is to be expected.

For instance, take a look at the segment reporting footnote of the last quarterly statement.

As you can see, most of the growth came from the lifestyle segment. Looking at the breakdown below, you'll notice that this growth comes from the dietary supplements industry. Clorox gained exposure to this industry in April 2018 when it acquired Nutranext.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, CLX's dividend has decent potential for dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CLX a dividend strength score of 74/100.

The company's dividend is super safe, super well covered. Its combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential are at the lower end of what I expect, but as we'll see in the next section, given the company's superior quality, I'm willing to accept the lower yield.

Stock Strength

What is Clorox's potential for capital appreciation? Or should I say, what is Clorox's potential for capital appreciation relative to the market? If you hadn't noticed since we came back to Seeking Alpha, many of our articles have focused on safe sectors: utilities, food & beverage, and now consumer goods. We are becoming sceptics in the current market and have been shifting our sector exposure towards SWAN stocks. This doesn't mean that we expect these stocks to not lose any money in the case of a recession, we simply hope them to lose less money than the market, which will be good enough.

Value

To assess the stock's potential for capital appreciation, I start with valuation. Overvalued stocks tend to get slaughtered in recessions, while undervalued ones deal with the beating.

CLX has a P/E of 25.45x

P/S of 3.23x

P/CFO of 20.23x

Dividend yield of 2.72%

Buyback yield of 1.24%

Shareholder yield of 3.96%.

According to these values, CLX is more undervalued than 55% of stocks, which is sufficient. This isn't great value, but the stock isn't as overvalued as many recent Seeking Alpha articles have suggested. At least, not relative to the market.

However, the chart above suggests that CLX is trading slightly above its 5-year average PE. CLX usually trades in quite a narrow range between 23x earnings and 26x earnings. It hasn't traded above 27x earnings in the past 5 years, and I don't expect it to anytime soon.

This somewhat dilutes capital appreciation potential. However, investors should keep in mind that last year in May, the board approved a $2bn share repurchase program, of which only $178mn had been executed in May. In the latest earnings call, management alluded to the fact that the share repurchase program has been accelerated.

$1.8bn is just about 10% of Clorox's market cap. Assuming 3-4% of shares are repurchased in the next 12 months, that would bring the PE multiple down by 1x, placing it at CLX's average PE.

The share buyback also offers an extra "hidden" yield, which when combined with Clorox's non-cyclical business model, should reduce downside risk.

Value Score: 55/100

Momentum

Want to know how well Clorox does in times of turmoil? Between the 1st of October 2018 and the 24th of December 2018, the S&P 500 (SPY) was down 20%. Clorox, on the other hand, was down just 3.33% over the period. Its stock price actually started increasing when the index took a nosedive.

Clorox' price has increased 0.11% these last 3 months, 1.77% these last 6 months & 15.39% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $155.77.

It has beaten the index over the past 12 months, thanks to good performance in late 2018 when the market was nose diving.

Looking at the 10-year chart, CLX has underperformed the index, however, during pullbacks CLX does better. It is clear that the stock is viewed as a safe haven in times of turmoil.

CLX has better momentum than 59% of stocks, which I find to be sufficient. The stock seems fully priced and the lack of 3- and 6-month momentum shows that, however, the stock should fare well in adverse market situations.

Momentum score: 59/100

Financial Strength

CLX's gearing ratio of 5.6 is better than 18% of stocks. Clorox's liabilities have decreased by 5% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 22.9% of CLX's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Clorox has better financial strength than 75% of stocks. The gearing is quite high, but the company's liability coverage is impressive. 4 years of operating cash flow would suffice to repay all of the company's liabilities. Its control on liabilities is above par. In the past 12 months, the company reduced its commercial paper due in 12 months and increased its long term debt, affording it more flexibility, without increasing the total amount of debt. Clorox has superior financial strength, contributing to its SWAN status.

Financial Strength Score: 75/100

Earnings Quality

What would kill the thesis at this point? Not much, but income statement tricks to massage earnings such as a high amount of accruals or very slow rates of depreciation would make me think twice. However, this isn't the case here.

Clorox's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -20.9% puts it ahead of 82% of stocks.

87.7% of CLX's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 37% of stocks. Each dollar of CLX's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks.

Based on these findings, CLX has higher earnings quality than 86% of stocks. Not only will the large amount of negative accruals be accretive to the company's earnings in upcoming years, but the stock's asset turnover is also superior to many of the 3,000+ US stocks which it was compared to. Clorox's fundamentals are pristine and worthy of their recession proof business model.

Earnings Quality Score: 86/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 88 / 100 which is very encouraging, except for the fact that the stock looks fully priced. However, the stocks superior profile will make it a prime candidate if/when a recession hits.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 74 & a stock strength of 88, Clorox is a great choice for dividend investors, if not for capital appreciation, for capital protection.

If you are looking for a SWAN stock, Clorox should be at the top of your list. The price, while at levels investors have previously been unaccustomed to, is still in line with the company's historical multiples. The accelerated buyback program and continued increases in dividend yield should see you through the end of this bull market and any potential upcoming corrections.

