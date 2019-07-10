PNC Financial Is A Great Bank

Interest rates remain at historical lows meaning that those investing in the banking sector are purchasing at the low point in the cycle.

The bank is well capitalised and has a management that is future-focused, which gives confidence that the firm is headed in the right direction.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) is a solid player in the banking sector. PNC is very conservatively managed with a diversified loan book that is tightly underwritten. Management is astute and future-focused and has a long-term orientation with their vision for the business. The recent investment by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a testament to these factors. While generally not on the radar of most investors, PNC is ranked 9th on the list of the largest banks in the United States by assets and is ranked 6th largest by deposits in the United States making this an interesting play.

PNC has been a major beneficiary of banking consolidation in the United States. During the financial crisis of 2007-2008, PNC acquired National City Corp. for $5.2 billion in stock. The deal helped PNC double in size and become not only the 6th largest bank in the United States by deposits but also the 5th largest by branches. This has allowed PNC to really expand its reach and scale.

In today's market, the top large banks, those most comparable to PNC, are being valued in the 1.5 to 2 times book-value range. Those banks, like U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), have very low levels of non-performing assets, have returns on equity of 10% or more, and have a healthy mix of revenue from both interest income and non-interest income. These banks tend to operate with lower cost structures, creating positive operating leverages to support profits no matter how quickly or slowly the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. PNC's valuation at 1.4 book-value is a testament to the quality that the market assigns to the business of PNC.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

PNC continues to post excellent numbers on its financials. It earned more than 1.41% on its average assets and 15.12% on tangible common equity which is outstanding for a bank.

Source: Market Beat

PNC has nearly doubled its dividend in the last two years as its financial performance has improved. The bank received no objection to its 2020 capital plan and it looks very likely that the dividend will continue to increase for many years to come. This means that earnings should continue to march upward.

Source: Alpha Beat

PNC's dividend increases have been met by commensurate gains in its earning power. It has been impressive to watch earnings tick upward over the last couple of years.

The Future

The banking sector is predictable. An analysis of deposits at all commercial banks shows deposits have risen from $613 billion to nearly $13 trillion as at 5 July 2019. Whilst interest rates are currently low, there is no question that they will trend higher over time. PNC should easily be able to pass on higher rates on loans as rates rise. Moreover, given PNC's size, they are now competitive with the deposit rates they offer their customers.

Warren Buffett remains bullish on banks and it is easy to see why; underlying businesses are strong and valuations are depressed. PNC, for example, trades at just 13 times current earnings which are a significant discount to the S&P 500.

The only limitation to PNC over the long run is the slowing rate of growth in bank deposits and the rising cost of deposits. PNC actually has less loans outstanding than it has deposits. Shares are also not up further due to the flattening of the US government bond yield curve. The higher absolute level of rates is raising deposit funding costs for banks and reducing net interest margins.

This flattening could well continue due to several contributing factors, including a slowing economy and only modest inflation. This means that it might be a long time before significant upside is realised. On the other hand, loan growth, particularly in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, should pick up over time. Rising C&I loan growth should feed into higher bank profits.

Source: PNC Financial Services Q1 Report

Encouragingly, PNC has a very low delinquency rate. Provisions are strong and the company has enough Tier 1 capital to withstand a severe economic downturn. Having considered the PNC's financials and their delinquency rates, I am confident of the financial strength of PNC.

Summary

PNC is an attractively valued bank which represents a solid investment opportunity. Bank stocks as a whole have underperformed lately despite; soaring earnings, being the biggest beneficiaries of tax reforms, and a strong economy that has produced excellent loan and deposit growth with generally declining charge-offs and delinquencies. As interest rates continue to rise, bank profit margins should expand, especially if rates begin to rise more on the long-term end of the yield curve as well.

While patient investors have yet to be rewarded, there is no question that they will be over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.