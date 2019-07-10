Bank Of Nova Scotia: High Dividend Yield And Favorable Deposit And Asset Mix Make Buy Case

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a Canadian bank with one of the highest dividend yields among peers. We also like the bank because it appears to be favorably positioned to benefit from a possible interest rate cut sometime in the future. As per our estimates, the bank also appears to be undervalued, as investors appear to not have yet incorporated the effect of possible future interest rate cuts on Canadian banks. Details on our analysis follow.

(Please note that prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise mentioned).

BNS best positioned to benefit from a rate cut

There is increased talk of the possibility of interest rate cut in Canada. As interest rates fall, banks can reduce the rates they pay on deposits. At the same time, a large part of their revenue is derived from mortgages with fixed interest rates. Flexible rates on some deposits combined with fixed rates on mortgages provide banks an opportunity to increase profits. However, borrowers may opt to prepay their mortgages in a falling interest rate environment, which can limit the opportunity to earn profits. The chart below shows how in recent years cost of funds has changed more than yield on earning assets, in response to Bank of Canada’s target rate cut. In the years FY15 and FY16 banks were able to improve their net interest margins as cost of funds fell more than average yields on earnings assets did. (Please note that the chart below gives changes in rates, not the absolute level. Meaning that the chart shows that in FY16 the average target overnight rate was around 20bps lower than that in FY15. By FY we mean November to October, as that is the financial year for Banks in Canada. See history of Canada's monetary policy here).

Out of the top six Canadian publicly listed banks, BNS is the best positioned to benefit from a cut in Bank of Canada’s target overnight rate. It has the highest proportion of interest bearing deposits in its total deposit mix compared to its peers, which makes its cost of deposits the least sticky. At the same time, it has the third highest proportion of residential mortgages in its loan portfolio compared to peers, which makes its yield on earning assets sticky.

High Dividend Yield Adds to Buy Case

Another reason why we like BNS is that its dividend yield is one of the highest among its peers, at 4.82% (see table below). The bank’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.68% in the past five years. While the bank does have a history of payout cuts (for example, it cut rates in 2016 to USD 2.2185 from USD 2.6753 in 2015), it is very unlikely that dividend will be cut in the next two years because of its favorable position to benefit from a falling interest rate scenario. Also, the bank’s capital ratios were comfortably above regulatory requirements as of the last quarter end, with total capital ratio at 14.7% compared to regulatory requirement of 13.25%.

Stock Also Appears Undervalued

Our valuation analysis shows that the BNS is currently undervalued as investors have not yet priced in the possibility of interest rate cuts in Canada in the next one year. We are using the Justified Price-to-Book method to estimate its value. This method has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

Taking signal from BNS’ historical statements, we have arrived at a value of 10.0% for sustainable ROE. Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 7.4% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 1.58 for the Bank. Multiplying 1.58 with BNS’ current book value per share of CAD 51.7 gives us a target price of CAD 81.5. This is slightly higher than the market price the stock was trading at as of the writing of this report.

The table below gives the sensitivity of our target price to different assumptions of sustainable ROE.

Conclusion: Buy BNS

We advise investors to buy BNS as, in our opinion, it will provide a high dividend yield of 4.82% and an estimated price appreciation of 14.8%. We expect BNS’ earnings to improve if the Central Bank of Canada starts moving towards easing of monetary policy due to its favorable deposit mix and loan portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.