Retirement Advisor: Cutting Costs While Raising Your Standard Of Living (Podcast)

Summary

Edd and Cynthia Staton writing on Next Avenue tell the story of how the loss of their careers and much of their portfolio prompted a radical retirement solution.

Moving from Las Vegas to Cuenca, Ecuador has enabled them to live an upscale lifestyle on a Social Security budget of less than $2,000.

The concept seems financially unassailable: $2,000 a month gets you a lot farther in Ecuador than in Evanston. Neither is it so unusual anymore: 9 million Americans live overseas today.

Still, for Americans not keen on uprooting themselves, there are a million and one ways to improve one’s standard of living without leaving the U.S.