Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Cutting Costs While Raising Your Standard Of Living (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Edd and Cynthia Staton writing on Next Avenue tell the story of how the loss of their careers and much of their portfolio prompted a radical retirement solution.

Moving from Las Vegas to Cuenca, Ecuador has enabled them to live an upscale lifestyle on a Social Security budget of less than $2,000.

The concept seems financially unassailable: $2,000 a month gets you a lot farther in Ecuador than in Evanston. Neither is it so unusual anymore: 9 million Americans live overseas today.

Still, for Americans not keen on uprooting themselves, there are a million and one ways to improve one’s standard of living without leaving the U.S.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.

Edd and Cynthia Staton writing on Next Avenue tell the story of how moving from Las Vegas to Cuenca, Ecuador has enabled them to live an upscale lifestyle on a Social Security budget of less than $2,000. Still, for Americans not keen on uprooting themselves, there are countless ways to improve one’s standard of living without leaving the U.S.

This podcast (6:38) suggests that an advisor who fails to explore both portfolio growth and expense reduction can’t get a sense of the client’s true preferences. Advisors must also give due consideration to the non-financial aspects of major life changes.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by