Retirement Advisor: Cutting Costs While Raising Your Standard Of Living (Podcast)

Edd and Cynthia Staton writing on Next Avenue tell the story of how moving from Las Vegas to Cuenca, Ecuador has enabled them to live an upscale lifestyle on a Social Security budget of less than $2,000. Still, for Americans not keen on uprooting themselves, there are countless ways to improve one’s standard of living without leaving the U.S.
This podcast (6:38) suggests that an advisor who fails to explore both portfolio growth and expense reduction can’t get a sense of the client’s true preferences. Advisors must also give due consideration to the non-financial aspects of major life changes.