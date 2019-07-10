Tick Tock Goes The Clock For The Sterling

With 4 months left to Brexit, the prospects of a hard Brexit look increasingly likely. Mark Carney has said he will bring interest rates to 0% if necessary.

With Boris Johnson the front runner, his election will likely be pound-negative, as he has committed to taking the UK out of the EU with or without a deal.

With the 31st October deadline for Brexit looming in the horizon, the UK appears to be no closer to picking a Brexit deal that is right for the country. Heck, the Brits have not even picked a Prime Minister after Theresa May's exit. Since the infamous Brexit referendum in 2016, it seems the only decision the UK has unanimously made was Theresa May's exit from Downing Street.

Tick Tock goes the Big Ben, while the sterling pound continues to drip lower. With spot at 1.2460, Cable is trading near its 2018-2019 lows. Any breach of these lows would likely see the currency pair fall to its post-Brexit lows of around 1.20.

Chart: GBP/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

With 4 months left to thrash out a deal with the EU, UK politicians are busy one-upping each other in a bid to be the next Prime Minister of the country. Boris Johnson looks likely to beat Jeremy Hunt in this contest, with early polls showing the former leading by 48 points, according to party members.

If the straight-talking Boris Johnson gets elected, it will likely be negative for the GBP, as he has committed to taking the UK out of the EU on 31st October, with or without a deal. Actually, any Prime Minister after Theresa May would likely want to avoid the mistakes she made - that is, being perceived by the public as too slow and cumbersome in finalising divorce proceedings with the EU with her attempts to please everyone in UK and EU.

As such, the next Prime Minister's first instinct will likely be to go ahead with Brexit without any further delays. Boris Johnson's "all or nothing" mentality simply adds an air of finality to Brexit. Brexit is going to happen with or without Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister. What is worrying is the lack of focus placed on a divorce deal with so little time to spare.

The cloud of uncertainty lingering over Brexit will likely feed into considerations for Mark Carney's Monetary Policy Committee in their upcoming meetings. The Bank of England governor has already said a no-deal Brexit would increase the probability of rate cuts in order to fend off potential economic weakness. Mark Carney has said the scope of rate cuts would be up to 0.75 percentage points, which would bring the central bank's benchmark interest rate from 0.75% down to 0%.

Tensions will be running high as the clock continues to tick down. Once UK elects its next Prime Minister, it will realise it has 4 months to churn out a deal. With the previous Brexit deadline in March already kicked down the road to October, it will be unlikely for the UK to succeed in replicating the trick again, especially with Boris Johnson in charge. Mark Carney might make the first move to cut rates before October in order to smooth out any rough edges in the economy, putting greater pressure on the Pound.

My suggestion is to sell Cable at market (1.2460), with a take profit target near post-Brexit lows at 1.2050, along with a stop loss at 1.2780, a level that has seen a fair bit of resistance since June.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.