Broadcom Is A Dominant Player And That Is A Huge Problem

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources.

The Commission accuses Broadcom of using a number of exclusivity practices in chips used in modems and set-top boxes to force competitors out of the market.

Last month, the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures on Broadcom.

I. Introduction

Last month, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust probe against Broadcom. In addition, the Commission also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures. That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. So while US authorities are only investigating further for now, the European Commission is two steps ahead.

The Commission accuses Broadcom of using a number of exclusivity practices in chips used in modems and set-top boxes to repress competitors out of the market. Hence, the investigation attacks the key business of Broadcom. Accordingly, this dispute will have a high priority to the company. In addition, billions in fines can be imminent. The greatest threat, however, lies in the provisional measures. Investors are therefore well advised to find out what criteria the Commission uses to decide. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

II. The allegations

The EC has gathered information indicating that Broadcom implemented a range of exclusionary practices.

These practices include

setting exclusive purchasing obligations, granting rebates or other advantages conditioned on exclusivity or minimum purchase requirements, product bundling, abusive IP-related strategies and deliberately degrading interoperability between Broadcom products and other products.

In essence, therefore, the Commission is accusing Broadcom of abusing its power.

III. What are the relevant legal parameters?

The European Commission's powers to impose interim measures were codified under Article 8 of of Council Regulation No 1/2003 in 2004.

(Source: Article 8)

In order to come to this at all, the abuse of power must of course be proven first of all. To evaluate whether Broadcom abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. As I stated above, I do not know how the Commission will decide this case, but I think it may be helpful or at least interesting for investors to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint.

Hence, here comes the essential and for the investigation decisive article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). Keep the highlighted words in mind while reading.

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: 1. directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; 2. limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; 3. applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; 4. making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic market.

In the following, I will go deeper into the legal definitions of these criterions in the following order:

1. Criterion: Relevant market.

2. Criterion: Dominant position.

3. Criterion: Abuse of the dominant position.

1. The relevant market.

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further. According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use. According to recent decisions, you should consider the following markets:

Systems-on-a-chip: These are chipsets combining electronic circuits that constitute the “brain” of a set-top box or modem. As such, they are among the most important components within these devices and are essential to bring the television signals and connectivity to consumers' premises.

These are chipsets combining electronic circuits that constitute the “brain” of a set-top box or modem. As such, they are among the most important components within these devices and are essential to bring the television signals and connectivity to consumers' premises. Front-end chips: These are hardware components that translate analogue inputs into digital outputs, and which can then be processed by a system-on-a-chip.

These are hardware components that translate analogue inputs into digital outputs, and which can then be processed by a system-on-a-chip. WiFi chipsets: These are chipsets which are hardware components that enable set-top boxes to deploy wireless local area networks.

2. What is a dominant position?

First of all, I will explain how the criterion 'dominant position' is defined. After that, I will give you some informations about how the Commission could evaluate the structure in the relevant markets.

a) Definition

According to the Commission (see for example CASE AT.39740 - Google Search, page 56) and European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

As I stated above, it is not easy to evaluate whether a company has a dominant position or not. The Commission emphasizes that the existence of a dominant position derives in general from a combination of several factors. Taken these factors separately, is not necessarily determinative. Nevertheless, a few factors are more or less important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

the existence of barriers to entry or expansion

direct or indirect network effects

(for more information see C 159/9 of the Official Journal of the European Union)

As it may be the most important factor, let's go deeper into the factor of 'market share':

Firstly, if a company has a market share of less than 40%, it is unlikely to be dominant. Secondly, the Commission handles a market share of between 70%and 80%, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position.

Between these percentages, the Commission uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

Overall, it is very difficult to evaluate a dominant position, only by hard factors. Hence, the Commission has some investigation power to get more information. I intend to write another article on the investigation powers and possible next steps of the Commission.

b) Does Broadcom has a dominant position in the relevant product market?

As we now know, to evaluate a dominant position, the Commission will review the relevant markets, using the factors that favor or against a dominant position. In the present case, the Commission appears to be very certain that Broadcom holds a dominant position in the relevant markets.

With this interpretation, Broadcom has an increased responsibility. The dominant market position is, so to speak, the door opener for antitrust regulation. But companies have to go through this first. Accordingly, the next criterion is decisive.

3. The abuse

a) The Theory

As stated above, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position (as well as the US-american competition law). Therefore, Broadcom as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law.

The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Therefore, the concept of abuse has to be understand as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates, if a company behave differently than it could in a market with normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition (see for more details CASE AT.39740 Google Search Shopping, page 73).

Article 102 TFEU already gives some examples of the rule (keep the marked words in mind):

Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:

directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;

or other unfair trading conditions; limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers;

applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties , thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;

, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

b) The claims

Let us compare this with the Commission's allegations of abuse of power:

setting exclusive purchasing obligations, granting rebates or other advantages conditioned on exclusivity or minimum purchase requirements, product bundling, abusive IP-related strategies and deliberately degrading interoperability between Broadcom products and other products.

As you can see, the claims seems to fit quite good on the examples given in Article 102 TFEU already. The problem here is that the Commission does not rely on one problem area, but explicitly identifies several infringements. This makes it more likely that the allegation of abuse of power can be substantiated.

IV. Conclusion

According to former decisions of the Commission the abuse allegation could actually take effect here. The mere fact that the Commission explicitly announces interim measures should make investors aware.

Once Broadcom has had the opportunity to present its position in response to the Statement of Objections, the Commission will decide whether to proceed with the imposition of the provisional measures. It is likely that Broadcom will defend itself against the allegations. The company has, according to the legal situation and decision-making practice, some arguments that it could use. I intend to write another article about these aspects of the dispute.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comment section.

