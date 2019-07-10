VTSAX: Own This Fund If You Believe The Current Economic Cycle Will Continue

ETF Overview

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX) owns a portfolio of all sizes stocks in the U.S. The fund tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index. It effectively tracks nearly all investable U.S. stocks. The fund has a high concentration to cyclical sectors. Therefore, it may perform well in a bull market. However, the fund may underperform other funds that have lower exposure to cyclical sectors in a bear market. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, conservative investors may want to take some profit and gradually reduce its exposure to VTSAX and rotate money towards funds with higher exposure to defensive sectors.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A very diversified fund

VTSAX basically owns liquid stocks (with a market cap of at least $10 million) that are listed on any major U.S. stock exchange. Therefore, VTSAX’s portfolio consists of about 3600 stocks. This is much more diversified than other funds that track S&P 500 Index. Whereas S&P 500 Index may exclude some mid or small cap stocks that have strong growth potential, VTSAX includes them all.

Lower international exposure than the S&P 500 Index

Unlike many large cap stocks in the United States that often have sizable businesses overseas, most mid and small cap stocks do not have high exposure overseas. Having higher exposure internationally makes sense when the global economy is booming and even outpacing the growth in the U.S. However, trade tensions have caused a lot of uncertainties and that global PMI (a leading indicator of economic strength) are also sliding downward. Therefore, it makes more sense to own funds such as VTSAX that have higher domestic exposure than S&P 500 Index funds.

Market cap weighted strategy may result in higher concentration in a few sectors

VTSAX basically implements market-cap-weighted approach to determine the weightings of each stock in the portfolio. This approach basically relies on the market’s wisdom to determine the weightings of each stock in the index. There will be stocks (or sectors) that have fallen out of favor with investors based on current market condition. There will also be times that the fund has higher exposure to certain sector or stocks due to market sentiment. As can be seen from the table below, it has a high exposure to cyclical sectors such as technology, financials, basic materials, and industrial sectors. In fact, these 4 sectors represent about 60.4% of the total portfolio. This is not surprising as we are still in a bull market and cyclical sectors tend to perform well in a bull market and these sectors tend to perform well in a bull market.

Source: Vanguard Website

The problem with VTSAX’s higher concentration in cyclical sectors is obvious. In a bull market, these sectors will continue to grow in market capitalization. Therefore, VTSAX’s exposure to these sectors will continue to increase. However, as soon as the market turned from a bull market to a bear market, these sectors’ market capitalization can deflate quickly. This may result in significant underperformance.

Below is a chart that compares VTSAX and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) in the equity market correction in late 2018. For reader’s information, VYM’s exposure to cyclical sectors is minimal as it has higher exposure to defensive sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, VTSAX’s fund price declined by nearly 20%. On the other hand, VYM’s fund only declined by about 14.5%.

Data by YCharts

Should you invest in VTSAX now?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity with a very low unemployment rate. However, the uncertainty surrounding the trade tensions lately have reduced business confidences considerably. This is already evident in the U.S. ISM Purchasing Managers Index (often a leading economic indicator), where it has fallen from the peak of over 60 reached in early 2018 to 52.10 in May 2019. Similarly, consumer confidence index declined to 121.5 in June 2019. This was a significant decline from 131.1 a month ago.

As can be seen from the chart below, VTSAX’s dramatic pullback in the previous recession (2008) was preceded by a sharp decline in U.S. ISM PMI. On the other hand, a recovery in U.S. ISM PMI has often resulted in market rallies a few months afterwards. Therefore, we believe investors should closely track the ISM PMI. Since we are seeing some signs of deceleration of business activities due to a decline in ISM PMI and consumer confidence, we think investors should exercise caution.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like VTSAX for its low cost, and its diversified portfolio of stocks. We think this can be a core holding for any investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, conservative investors may want to reduce the exposure to VTSAX and increase exposure to funds that have higher exposure to defensive sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.